Council Estate Media

Council Estate Media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Baz's avatar
Baz
13h

Wouldn’t be surprised if Tony Blair’s Institute for Global Change’s fingerprints were found all over this.

Reply
Share
Digger B!'s avatar
Digger B!
10h

It looks suspiciously like Kir Sturmer might be the subject of Epstein type blackmailed, over his involvement with the young Ukrainian rent (?) boys who set fire to his property...

Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Council Estate Media · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture