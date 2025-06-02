Council Estate Media

Council Estate Media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Baz's avatar
Baz
15h

We can all keep our eyes on the Madleen.

https://freedomflotilla.org/ffc-tracker/

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 replies
William Bowles's avatar
William Bowles
15h

No, they’re not stupid, they know that the slaughter has the full blessing of the West and that Nazi Israel acts with total impunity.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
42 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Council Estate Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture