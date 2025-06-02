Greta Thunberg and Liam Cunningham have set sail on the Freedom Flotilla and by the time you read this, there is every chance Israel will have opened fire on them or boarded their vessels.

Israel has a 14-year history of such action against those who have attempted to break the siege of Gaza which, you will be surprised to hear, started way before October 7th. You probably didn’t know there was a time before October 7th, but Israel has been stopping aid from entering Gaza since 2007.

Thunberg and Cunningham are hoping their high profiles will deter an attack, but knowing Israel, they have probably made the Freedom Flotilla more of a target. An increasing number of high-profile figures are no longer afraid of Israel and are using their platforms to speak out, so Israel would love to send out a message to those who defy it. Israel certainly can’t afford to let the aid ship through.

It’s no exaggeration to say Thunberg and Cunningham are risking their lives to deliver aid to the desperate people of Gaza, something they would not have to do if Israel hadn’t turned aid distribution into Squid Game. Not a day goes by without Israel gunning down starving people queuing for food.

In a sane world, our leaders would, as the absolute minimum, stand up for the Freedom Flotilla, but their silence is deafening, and the weirdos on the internet are increasingly loud.

One that keeps coming up is that Greta is just a “privileged rich kid” who is only doing this because she doesn’t have a real job, as though such self-sacrifice isn’t the least privileged thing anyone could possibly do. But the weirdest comments are not the “get a job” comments, not even close.

The weirdest comments by far are from middle-aged Zionists who are fantasising about killing a 22-year-old woman, which is almost as weird as that Zionist who was fantasising about impregnating his daughter the other day (don’t ask).

First, we had so-called human rights lawyer Arsen Ostrovsky, who seems as serious about human rights as that other human rights lawyer, Sir Keir Starmer.

Someone called Will Chamberlain, who has 384,000 followers and seems to be another one of those legal types (judging by his bio), thought something could be really funny. I’ll let you guess what that something was…

And then we had Sen. Lindsay Graham who shows himself to be even more demonic every time he says something. Remember, there are actual adults in America who vote this man into office, again and again.

If you wanted to convince people there is no genocide, you would surely try to sound less murderous, but these people don’t care because their words will not cost them an ounce of support. Indeed, Graham will probably get a pay rise from AIPAC for his psychotic outburst.

There is a very real chance that Israel will attack the Freedom Flotilla, given it did just that a matter of weeks ago. The only question in my mind is are Zionists stupid enough and spiteful enough to think bombing Greta and Liam would be a win for them? The answer is probably.

While such an attack would attract a wave of international condemnation, it would also serve as a loyalty test. Obviously, the paedos who hung around on Epstein island will side with Israel, but what about those who are just taking AIPAC money? Would they see this as a step too far? Or would they continue selling their souls?

Given they’ve excused a genocide every step of the way, I would expect our rulers to say something along the lines of: “Israel is investigating the matter and it would be irresponsible to comment while we are awaiting the outcome of the investigation”.

Six months from now, the investigation will be concluded when the horrors in Gaza are so extreme, everyone will have forgotten about the Freedom Flotilla. That’s the problem with the cowardice from our politicians: even those who aren’t outright siding with Israel are falling silent or creating just enough obfuscation for the genocide to continue.

