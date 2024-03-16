Just when you think British, or rather English, politics couldn’t possibly get more depraved, the Tories have let slip their true intentions for Gaza: they want Israel’s genocide to continue for as long as possible and they are worried about peace. Yes, you read that right, they are worried about peace.

What could their motivations be? I hear you ask. Could it be they’re super keen on eliminating Hamas? Could they see that as the only path to regional stability? Don’t be silly!

Well, could it be they’re bought and paid for? Could it be the genocide is proving lucrative to the arms industry? Could it be they’re all just massive racists? Well, yes, yes and yes!

But their key reason is pettier than all of that: an anonymous Tory told Sky News the government is worried about the possibility of peace because the genocide is hurting Labour in the polls. These bastards are using a genocide to play party politics. The Hague would be too good for them.

Sam Coates reported on Sky News:

“You hear extraordinary claims from Tory MPs, including this one from a minister who said to me they are worried there might be peace in the middle-east and that might help Labour because they’re currently suffering from what’s going on in Gaza and the severing of that relationship with their traditional Muslim vote and the party. An extraordinary claim for extraordinary times.”

That admission says so much, doesn’t it? It shows you the Tories are so confident briefing the press about destroying an entire country for political gain because their own voters won’t even flinch, knowing their party is supporting a genocide that is tearing the limbs from skeletal children on a constant basis.

Imagine looking at the desolate ruins of Gaza and thinking: “Well, that has helped us go up a couple of percentage points in the polls”. Bloody hell, I hope South African lawyers are taking notes.

The Tory’s admission does not just condemn the Tories, it reminds us Labour made the electoral calculus that they could get away with sacrificing the Muslim vote (and human lives) to unequivocally back Israel, no matter how brutal things get.

While this conflict might hurt Labour slightly, it’s not going to be enough to change the outcome of the next general election. At best, it might stop the Tories from losing a few seats.

If you somehow didn’t realise this (because you’re politically illiterate), your choice in 2024 is between evil and evil. Just make sure you choose the lesser of two genocides, okay?

Both parties have supported this genocide from the beginning, with the government implying anyone who wants peace is a terrorist supporter and the opposition leader backing Israel’s strategy of mass starvation. But here’s the difference:

Tory voters don’t give a crap and genocide support has not hurt the Tories at all.

Don’t get me wrong, most Labour voters don’t give much of a crap either, because although they want a ceasefire, they’ve decided genocide support is not a red line. This is why Labour is way ahead in the polls.

However, our Muslim population feels alienated and a growing number of non-Muslims are saying they won't vote Labour. The longer the genocide goes on and the bigger the death toll becomes, the more voters are likely to turn away from Labour. I guess everyone has a different number of mangled child corpses that they find unacceptable.

The Tories do not have the concern of losing support that Labour has because genocide will never be a red line for more than a handful of their morally depraved voter base. Labour’s voter base is, on average, marginally more compassionate, but nowhere near as compassionate as it should be.

Most people (about 70% of the public) might want a ceasefire, but a majority will still vote for child murderers if they see personal benefit. While some of us reached our red line at the first child death, 14,000 child deaths still isn’t enough for most, but if we reach 15,000, 20,000, 25,000, 30,000, you will see more people saying: “Okay, now I draw the line”. I can’t comprehend what’s taking them so long to find their conscience, but that’s the reality, and I can’t think of anything that better illustrates how rotten this weird little island is. I’m so fucking a shamed.

