If you post anything on social media about the Gaza genocide, you will probably receive the most horrible genocide denial comments. Often it’s something like: “Apart from there is no genocide,” and “Who did you get your figures from, Hamas?” and of course “You must be an anti-Semite”.

Aside from the fact the figures of the Gaza health ministry always tally with those of humanitarian groups and Israel, and the names and ID numbers of the deceased have been published, we can see the scale of the genocide on camera.

Let’s give the genocide deniers the benefit of the doubt and assume they haven’t seen the endless rubble hills of Gaza. The best you can say is they’re denying a genocide out of ignorance, that they’ve not made the slightest attempt to inform themselves of the reality those child amputees are facing. That is no better than someone insisting the holocaust never happened. Such ignorance can only come from a certain level of hatred. It shows contempt for the victims, like they’re not worthy of consideration before you spout off and deny their suffering.

I don’t believe most of the genocide deniers are ignorant and this makes their arrogant dismissals all the more disturbing. How can anyone listen to the horror stories from humanitarian organisations in Gaza and not hear alarm bells ringing? When humanitarian organisations are seen as the enemy, you clearly have a major human rights problem.

Doctors without Borders recently said:

"Israeli forces have attacked our convoys, detained our staff, bulldozed our vehicles... For a second time, one of our staff shelters has been hit. This pattern of attacks is either intentional, or indicative of reckless incompetence."

Of course, the second part of the last sentence is unnecessarily diplomatic. Doctors Without Borders knows the attacks are deliberate and nobody can sensibly say otherwise, given Gaza’s healthcare system has been destroyed. The only reason to attack such an organisation or destroy a healthcare system is to maximise civilian casualties. Anyone who maximises civilian casualties is committing a genocide, but the people who think it’s okay to arrest 5 year olds say it’s not a genocide, and it’s fine to target humanitarian groups because they’re all Hamas, especially UNRWA.

Even the US doesn’t believe Israel’s story about UNRWA, but Palestinians had to go without humanitarian aid for the past few weeks because even if you don’t believe Israel, you’re supposed to pretend you do. It’s this weird rule our leaders came up with after meeting with pro-Israel lobbyists who we pretend don’t exist to spare the feelings of people who aren’t considering the feelings of Palestinians.

The Israeli ambassador can deny the latest war crimes without a whimper of condemnation from our political class, but the moment someone says the word “war crimes”, they get accused of insensitivity. This is the disease of centrism. It will find the most preposterous middle-ground - a middle-ground between good and evil that is actually on the side of evil.

Israelis soldiers snipe at Palestinians from schools and homes, then accuse Hamas of doing exactly what they are guilty of. Our politicians then agree Hamas is using “human shields”, providing Israel with an excuse to bomb homes and schools.

Centrists will pretend they’re being moderate, reasonable, anti-racist, but their middle-ground involves telling us war crimes aren’t being committed, a genocide is not taking place, collective punishment is not happening, but they’re very sad about whatever is happening.

Sir Keir Starmer called the President of Israel to seek his advice before threatening the House Speaker and torpedoing a parliamentary motion calling for an immediate ceasefire, but when Laura Alvarez said Starmer follows the instructions of the Israeli government, she was called an anti-Semite.

Even the reader-added context under the tweet accused Laura of anti-Semitism, saying: “It is not only a conspiracy theory but Antisemitic and whipping up hatred to accuse Israel of dictating policy.”

Just imagine a politician had come off the phone to Putin and threatened Lindsay Hoyle and torpedoed a parliamentary motion calling for an end to the Ukraine war. Literally every newspaper would be saying that politician is taking their orders from Moscow. If anyone said, “Hey, that’s a Russophobic trope!” they would be laughed out of town.

We should laugh anyone out of town who accuses Laura Alvarez or anyone else of anti-Semitism for making perfectly valid criticisms of Israel. Enough of this bullshit. The middle-ground involves showing sensitivity towards genocide deniers while accusing anyone who highlights war crimes of racism. Just imagine someone doing this about the holocaust.

I know I’m not supposed to bring that up, but without mentioning the holocaust, it would be difficult to make the point hit home in such a universal way. They know this, of course, which is precisely why they tell you to not bring up the holocaust.

If the situation were reversed and three-quarters of the buildings in Israel had been reduced to rubble while survivors were denied humanitarian aid, the holocaust is the first thing they would bring up. They would have no difficulty seeing this level of death and destruction as a genocide. They would call it the Holocaust part two.

The Nakba - when 750,000 Palestinians were ethnically cleansed from their homeland - is every bit as traumatic to Palestinians as the holocaust is to Jews. It is felt through the generations in a direct way because the Nakba never ended. The Palestinians have not known freedom or safety since 1948. We’ve seen Israeli officials openly boast their genocide is part two of the Nakba. We’ve seen them call for the full destruction of Gaza. We’ve seen them admit they don’t recognise Palestinians’ right to live in Gaza. We’ve seen all kinds of genocidal talk and we’ve seen all kinds of genocide denial. These people contradict themselves from one sentence to the next and we’re expected to pretend not to notice. Well, right now, I can’t think of anyone who is less deserving of respect. If genocide doesn’t disqualify you from respect, what the hell does? Showing sympathy towards Palestinians disqualifies you, actually. That’s the one thing that will make our political class turn against you.

Charlotte Church recently came under attack for doing a concert in support of Gaza and she was predictably accused of anti-Semitism for leading a chorus of “From the river to the sea” because we’re not allowed to entertain the idea that Palestinians will one day be free.

An award-winning Israeli film director was accused of “outrageous anti-Semitism” for making a speech calling for equality between Israelis and Palestinians. The mayor of Berlin demanded the management at the Berlinale International Film Festival ensure no similar speech happens ever again. Do you see how there is not even the pretence of equality?

I saw a headline the other day which said something like “Gen Z is irredeemably anti-Semitic” and what it actually meant is Gen Z is informed about what’s happening in Gaza and is feeling a perfectly natural human response called empathy. When the media talks about tackling anti-Semitism in the context of Gaza, they’re talking about obliterating your empathy so you hate the victims as much as they do. In other words, they’re not trying to make you less racist, they’re trying to make you more racist.

