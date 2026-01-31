Netanyahu recently made another one of those speeches in which he talks about Israel taking control of social media. At the Second International Conference on Combating Antisemitism in Jerusalem, he said the following:

“This is the new battlefield. And this is where we must counter with our own weapons. We are late in the game, but we will win this battle too... because we are developing the means to fight this.”

The “means to fight this” includes purchasing social media apps, and where this isn’t possible, using bot farms, artificial intelligence, and lawfare.

For example, the ADL Legal Action Network is a coalition of 50 law firms with 50,000 lawyers offering pro bono, rapid response, legal support to “combat antisemitism”. It has boasted of how it is using artificial intelligence to check for litigation opportunities. It even has something called the ADL.AI State Advocacy Assistant — an AI chatbot that you can use yourself.

ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt explained:

“When you enter in an incident at ADL, it instantly gets evaluated by our AI systems. Is there a litigation opportunity? And we feed it to the lawyers to evaluate and to find someone to take the case.”

Netanyahu spoke of how antisemitism has “penetrated mainstream media”, something which is clearly nonsensical, unless you think that occasionally showing glimpses of the destruction in Gaza counts as antisemitism. He spoke of governments cowering from Islamic constituencies, which is outright racism. Imagine complaining that governments cower from Jewish constituencies.

In a thread on Twitter, Netanyahu explicitly linked his speech to the fight against anti-Israel sentiment, posting:

“Now, here is the difference: Today we still see the slanders. The same thing, what they said about the Jews, they say today about the State of the Jews. ‘We are child killers, genocide, starvation.’”

For some time, Netanyahu has been pushing to ban “antisemitism” in the West, and by antisemitism, he always means criticism of Israel. His buddy Larry Ellison recently purchased TikTok, and good luck trying to criticise Israel there…

Over the past two years, Netanyahu has regularly made statements such as the following:

“I demand that Western governments do what is necessary to fight antisemitism and provide the required safety and security for Jewish communities worldwide... I demand action from them, now.”

Netanyahu has referred to college protesters demanding an end to genocide as “antisemitic mobs” that “have to be stopped”. Part of the reason is that they are demanding their universities divest from Israel. If BDS becomes popular across the West, Israel will collapse. Another way of looking at it is that Israel only exists because of our money.

While the US has a first amendment to protect free speech, including hate speech, The Antisemitism Awareness Act (which is currently at the committee stage) would order colleges to consider IHRA guidelines when investigating antisemitism complaints. As we all know, IHRA guidelines are regularly used to stifle criticism of Israel.

The Antisemitism Awareness Act would appear to be unconstitutional government interference in speech, but that doesn’t mean Netanyahu won’t get his way. We are talking about a man who puts a leash on Trump and walks him into war.

When Netanyahu doesn’t get his own way, bad things start happening, such as the Bondi Beach massacre, that he uses to fuel his censorship narratives. In the immediate aftermath of Bondi Beach, Netanyahu’s response was to demand more censorship. It was like he had his lines pre-prepared.

Lo and behold, Australia is now buckling. It has introduced the most absurd legislation — The Combatting Antisemitism, Hate and Extremism Bill 2026. This legislation means that you can’t say things about Judaism that you can say about Islam or other religions.

If you wanted to be objective, surely you would remove the word “antisemitism” from the bill and focus on tackling all forms of extremism and discrimination. Instead Australia has introduced a racism hierarchy. The very inclusion of the word “antisemitism” shows Australia is more concerned with not upsetting Israel than protecting minorities.

Things are so out of control that an Australian woman with cognitive disabilities is being prosecuted for accidentally dialling a Jewish therapist when her phone was in her pocket. Apparently, the silent call scared the therapist. Imagine being so fucking over-privileged that you would demand prosecution for a silent call.

The call was obviously a job for New South Wales’ antisemitism task force —Strike Force Pearl — an organisation with so little actual work that it has to prosecute non-crimes to look like it is doing something. The organisation is boasting of doubling resources to tackle a manufactured problem. Note that New South Wales does not have an Islamophobia task force.

Prior to 7 October, we were not seeing this level of censorship across the West. Sure, censorship was there, particularly in the corporate media, but when Israel’s genocide began, the censorship effort went into overdrive. At a time when our leaders should have been speaking out, they let these monsters decide what we can and can’t say.

When you consider the level of censorship at TikTok, and the corporate media’s inability to use the word “genocide”, it is clear Netanyahu is determined to control every aspect of the media. Ironically, Mata has banned users from saying Zionists control the media.

Meta’s Director of Public Policy for Israel and the Jewish Diaspora has bragged about this with breathtaking lack of self-awareness. Jordana Cutler said at a conference:

We banned content claiming Zionists run the world or control the media. My role is to ensure that the voices of the Israelis and the Jewish communities are heard.”

This is interesting because Meta has been actively suppressing Palestinian voices while “ensuring Israelis and the Jewish communities are heard”. It’s hard to tell if these people are blind to the contradiction or just don’t care. I suspect it’s both.

Clearly, if Zionists at every corporate media and social media organisation are banning the suggestion that Zionists control the media, this show Zionists control the media! Or at least shows they have huge influence over it. If they had full control, they wouldn’t be fighting so hard, they would have already won.

Netanyahu describes social media as a “modern battleground” and given how many journalists and influencers Israel has killed in Gaza, he means that quite literally. We are all his targets and the maximum punishment for telling the truth about Israel is death.

Last September, Netanyahu made a similar speech to the one at the beginning of this article, where he said: “We have to fight with the weapons that apply to the battlefields in which we’re engaged and the most important ones are social media.”

At the time, Netanyahu highlighted TikTok as his priority and now you can’t criticise Israel and you can’t talk about Epstein over there. If this was just about tackling antisemitism, why is TikTok banning the word “Epstein”? It could not be more clear that Epstein was Israel. Censoring mention of Epstein protects Israel.

Netanyahu wants every app to become TikTok, but if there is one silver lining, it’s that people are leaving TikTok in droves. It seems letting Israel take full control of your app will be the death of it, and will cost investors billions. The one language these people understand is money.

Zionists have to play a balancing act where they allow some criticism of Israel, or kill the app. Problem is the public are wising up to their shadow bans, and now a new app has emerged in the name of UpScrolled. Everyone is flocking there so they can speak freely.

The story behind UpScrolled is both horrifying and beautiful. Its Palestinian-Australian founder Issam Hijazi lost over 60 members of his family in the Gaza holocaust. He was so sickened by the Gaza censorship that he started a new app which is essentially Instagram and Twitter rolled into one. The app promises no shadow banning and no censorship, unless absolutely necessary (law breaking, etc..) UpScrolled promises full transparency with users — if you do something wrong, it will explain.

You might ask why we need another social media app, and the answer is that we will need new apps for as long as Zionists keep capturing the old ones.

Let’s think about how insane this is: we live in the west which prides itself on free speech, and yet we constantly have to find new places where we can speak without punishment, new places where the truth is not forbidden.

I’m sure Zionists will already be looking for their excuse to ban UpScrolled— they will probably say it is a breeding ground for terrorism or something — but if we abandon every app Zionists capture, like we have with TikTok, it will become economically unsustainable for them to keep purchasing apps. This is a fight we can and will win.

UpScrolled is currently a mobile-only app, and it’s new so expect glitches, but it’s nice to not worry that you might be punished for telling the truth. Why not join me over there and give it a go? The below button should take you to my profile.

