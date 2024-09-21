Every Israeli accusation is a projection.

Israel’s latest projection is the one about savage Palestinians throwing people off rooftops. We’re told such behaviour is “barbaric” when Israelis accuse Palestinians without evidence, but now we have video of Israeli soldiers throwing at least four people off a rooftop. It’s a bit like how Israelis kept accusing Palestinians of mass rape and then we saw footage of Israel’s mass rape centre at Sde Teiman.

The latest footage shows Israeli soldiers kicking and throwing bodies off a building in Qabatiya, near Jenin, which to be clear is not in Gaza, it’s in the occupied West Bank. At least one of the victims was blindfolded, meaning that person was restrained and either executed or beaten to within an inch of their life.

The building was two storeys high, meaning if the victims were still alive, it’s plausible they could have survived the fall with horrific injuries and then died a slow and agonising death.

Newspaper headlines have been quick to emphasise the bodies were lifeless when they were thrown off the building as though that makes a difference. Even if they were dead, and we don’t know that they were, throwing people off a rooftop is still a war crime. Blindfolding people and then executing them is still a war crime.

It’s barbaric behaviour and the IDF acknowledged as much, saying such behaviour does not align with their values, and then they went on with their day, blowing up children in Beirut. Blowing up children is the kind of thing the IDF does when it’s behaving well.

You might be forgiven for thinking no action is going to be taken against the soldiers, but don’t worry, John Kirby says Israel is going to investigate its own war crimes again. The country that’s defying the arrest warrant for Netanyahu can totally be trusted to investigate these war crimes.

Kirby explained: “Israelis assured us that they're going to investigate this… and as always, we expect that investigation be done thoroughly and transparently.”

Once Israel is done with this investigation, Netanyahu is going to launch a very credible investigation into whether or not he is guilty of genocide. You probably think I’m being sarcastic, but I read somewhere that he’s really going to do it! When the investigation exonerates Netanyahu, this will totally be proof he’s innocent. Only an anti-Semite would argue otherwise.

Israel’s defence against the application for arrest warrants is not even that it’s innocent, it’s that the ICC has no jurisdiction. The argument is that Israel is above international law and our leaders agree. Our media is talking like Sir Keir Starmer has a moral dilemma, but the dilemma is this: should the prime minister of the UK comply with international law? If he doesn’t and if the US doesn’t, international law is over.

British officials are saying the most ridiculous things to the press like we can’t sign the arrest warrants when we haven’t even proscribed the Iranian Revolutionary Guard. It’s about as weak and pathetic an argument as they could possibly come up with, but the media is playing along because they are all complicit. They could spend the rest of their lives worrying about the possibility of international arrest warrants.

Of all the possible reasons why we might go to World War III, this is one of the most compelling. If the West feels it’s stuck between a rock and a hard place, our leaders might as well escalate and kill millions to avoid prosecution because when have they ever cared about civilian life?

If World War III happens, it will be so bloody that no one will be talking about international law and the genocide in Gaza will become one of many. The escape route for our leaders might well be more genocide, and that is almost certainly Netanyahu’s thinking as he turns his attention to Lebanon.

And make no mistake, Israel is looking to Lebanon with genocidal intent. We’ve seen the Israeli minister of education saying: “There is no difference between Hezbollah and Lebanon. Lebanon will be annihilated. It will cease to exist.”

This is undeniably the language of genocide. Of course, Netanyahu will fail to condemn this language and our leaders will tell the ICC there is no evidence of genocidal intent and our media will talk in vague terms about how it’s all too complicated for us simpletons to understand. But it’s really fucking simple…

Netanyahu is trying to save his own skin and his foot solders are trying to fulfil their Biblical prophecy by eradicating the natives so European colonisers can take over the land. We were told the reason for the genocide in Gaza was to rescue the hostages that Israel keeps blowing up, but there are no hostages in Lebanon. We were told bombing Lebanon is necessary because of cross-border fire from Hezbollah, but over 80% of cross-border fire comes from Israel.

That bombing has just gone up by about 5,000%. The Lebanese skyline is ablaze as Israel fires non-stop rockets with 50 airstrikes being launched in one 40-minute window. Below is not a picture of a sunrise.

Lebanon is getting the Gaza treatment and the consequences could be unthinkable, but while Israel is massacring more children, the BBC is referring to the bomb blasts as “explosions” and painting as vague a picture as possible. This is so that when it kicks off, you won’t be clear about what took place, and it will be easier to convince you it was all Hezbollah’s fault.

Other western media outlets have been doing the same and failing to highlight 14 people, including children, were among the dead after Israel blew up an apartment building in Beirut. I wonder if they would be so vague if Hamas or Hezbollah levelled an Israeli apartment building and killed children. I’m guessing not.

Israel is spreading its hell on earth from Gaza to Beirut, but instead of reacting in horror, genocide propagandist Bill Maher is making jokes. He has been “joking” about Israel’s pager attack because leaving nurses without hands and children without eyes is hilarious when you’re a fucking psycho.

“Do not fuck with Israel. They took the fight from their river to their pants,” he said, managing to mock not just victims of terrorism, but land grabbing too.

Even the CEO of Twitter used her platform to join in the “fun”, posting explosion emojis in reply to posts that mocked the terrorism. Imagine being such a bastard, you would joke about such a thing.

As Amnesty International pointed out about the pager attack:

“Explosions took place in supermarkets, cars, residential streets and other busy public areas, causing traumatic injuries, spreading widespread terror and panic across Lebanon and overwhelming a healthcare sector already impacted by an acute economic crisis.”

As well as indiscriminate killings, international law bans booby-trapping everyday items, meaning there is no argument Israel can use to justify its actions. This is presumably why Stephen Miller is playing dumb and acting like he is not sure who was responsible for the pager terrorism when even our idiotic media is hailing Israel’s “tactical triumph”.

Lebanese civilians are now so scared, they’re switching off all their devices, including baby monitors, because they don’t know what might be booby trapped. Using death and injury to cause mass fear is the very definition of terrorism.

In 2017, Netanyahu boasted how Israel has the ability to take out the world’s devices at the push of a button. Presumably, he was talking about the Pegasus spyware that can easily infect laptops and smartphones. We need to know whether this software is capable of causing batteries to overcharge and explode because if so, Dystopia is well and truly here.

Israel is doing everything it can to provoke a regional war, and if Hezbollah doesn’t take the bait, they’re going to invade Lebanon anyway. We know this because Netanyahu fired Yoav Gallant for opposing his plan. The stupidity of this approach is that last time Israel invaded Lebanon, the aftermath gave birth to Hezbollah. If they launch another invasion, all they are going to do is lose many of their own people, collapse Israel’s economy and radicalise every person in Lebanon. And that’s the best case scenario, the worst is that we all get dragged in…

