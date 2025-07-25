The new party founded by @jeremycorbyn and @zarahsultana might not have a name, but it already has over 300,000 sign ups. To put that in perspective, Reform has around 229,000 members and the Tories have 131,000. The evidence could not be clearer: people are desperate for change.

At Labour's peak under Corbyn, the party had a membership of nearly 600,000 which has plummeted to 309,000 under Starmer. Most of the people who left Labour in disgust have jumped into the arms of the new party. Expect that trend to continue until the new party is the biggest in the UK.

I'm not sure if Starmer realises that constantly kicking his party's members in the bollocks was a suicidal move, but he soon will. Remember when Angela Rayner said she would suspend thousands and thousands of members until everyone fell in line? Well, Corbyn sends his thanks!

From now on, every move Labour makes to alienate its members and voter base will only help the new party grow. Labour could change tact and pretend to be socialist again, but no one will be falling for that shit. It's over. Labour is done. I should feel sad and yet I only feel relieved.

We could plausibly be in a position where Labour and the Tories do not form a government or opposition at the next election. This will prove forty-six years of Thatcherite policies have been a catastrophic failure. This leads me onto the next point which is that we must remind people Reform is a Thatcherite party.

While Reform MPs occasionally talk like socialists, putting forward arguments such as nationalising water, the truth is Farage is a Thatcherite and Reform cannot be trusted. They are trying to pull the same trick as Starmer: fool the electorate so they gain power and then do business as usual.

If we can show the public that establishment politics is what they will get with Reform, the new party will become the only viable alternative.

Polls show the new party is already somewhere between 10% and 20% of the vote and potentially level pegging with Labour. It's a matter of time until Labour collapses, given that Rachel Reeves is always looking at which group she can impoverish next. Labour is offering nothing to anyone.

Hilariously, the Labour right are panicking as they realise this is the end of the road. This is what happens when you stand for nothing other than yourself.

Record numbers of sign ups = shambolic? Okay... Sounds like someone is realising no one likes her team anymore and she has burnt her bridges with the left.

A whole bunch of people got involved in politics in the Starmer era with little or no understanding of anything. People who based their politics on vibes and saw this as a popularity game. People who think it's still 1997 and being working class means listening to Oasis. People who thought they could fix the country by implementing the same policies, only sensibly. People who thought systemic issues could be solved by better presentation. People who screamed "get the Tories out" and baulked at the idea of meaningful change. People who wanted sensible middle-management while cosplaying as leftists for street cred. People whose lives do not change one iota no matter who wins. Their approach was a vacuum of ideas and morality and it failed as dramatically as we predicted. You can't just put on a nice suit, declare change is coming and do nothing to accomplish change.

Change is now finally on offer and the "get the Tories out" crowd are distraught. Imagine working so hard to get rid of Corbyn, only to find out you're back to square one.

Please spare a thought for Margaret Hodge who is frantically scouring the internet looking for new party members to complain about. Expect a dossier of hundreds of complaints in the near future, followed by accusations of "you're not taking the problem seriously!"

The establishment is not gonna give up without a good smear. Corbyn will be told he is wearing the "wrong tie" by people who get their donors to buy their wives designer clothes. Sultana will be told she is an "anti-white racist" by people who burn down buildings with immigrants inside. The party members will be called "terrorist supporters" by people who've participated in genocide. The thing is the smears aren't gonna work because we are going to collectively tell them to fuck off.

The thing about smears is when you shrug them off, they have no power. It's only when you panic and apologise and pander to your accusers that smears have power. This time around we will not be surrendering power, we will be claiming it ✊

