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Sunrise watcher's avatar
Sunrise watcher
5h

The damage/downing of the invincible F35 is astounding news.

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PeoplePower's avatar
PeoplePower
5h

These lyrics popped into my head..."Bye, bye, Miss American Pie

Drove my Chevy to the levee but the levee was dry

And good old boys were drinking whiskey and rye

Singing this will be the day that I die

This will be the day that I die"

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