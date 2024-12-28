Last night, I saw a video on Youtube with a routine from a comedian that perfectly expressed the conflict people might be feeling over Luigi Mangione and Brian Thompson. The routine was from an American called Josh Johnson who absolutely nailed the moral contradictions and dilemmas. You can watch the video here:

“I’m not gonna lie, this is how you can tell the news is owned by billionaires because the news was like, uh, ‘this devastating, terrifying, harrowing attack in New York’, and I’m not saying… look a murder did take place… I’m not saying it couldn’t have been listed as those things, I’m just saying ‘you’re the news!’ You play horrific stuff all the time. You’re the same news that when those pagers were going off in the Middle East, exploding, you were like ‘check this out!’”

Josh Johnson nailed the media double standards here. When it’s one of their own, violence is the most despicable, unacceptable thing ever, yet journalists ignore, and often cheer on, violence every day. When Israel launched its pager terror attack in Lebanon that left doctors without genitalia and nurses without eyes and children without limbs, the media couldn’t hide its glee. It was the most despicable reporting I’ve ever seen so I’m certainly not taking lectures on morality from these people.

We’ve heard talk from politicians about how supporters of Mangione must be evil incarnate, and how it is, of course, a huge concern that the working class uses the internet. We must find a way to do more internet censorship. Perhaps internet service providers can price gouge internet users like health insurance companies price gouge their customers. $500 a month for broadband access? Now there’s an idea…

In all seriousness, there is always an agenda with the ruling class, and their decisions always benefit themselves to the detriment of you. Whatever actions they take in response to the murder of Brian Thompson will be no different. They see us as the enemy and wonder why so many of us see them the same way. Josh Johnson does his best to explain to them here:

“I don’t want anybody to die, I don’t celebrate death in any way, but I will say if you feel in the wake of this thing happening, that you [CEOs] have to scrub all mention of you, all knowledge of your existence off the internet, then maybe, just maybe, take a look at how you do business…”

Johnson was referring to how CEOs are frantically deleting their LinkedIn profiles and all other social media so they don’t become targets. It doesn’t occur that they could simply stop being bastards. If a CEO acknowledged the flaws in the system and suggested no one should be left without healthcare, that person would not be a target. The ones who use algorithms to kill are the targets.

Now before we go any further, I must clarify where I stand on Brian Thompson: I don’t think it was right for Luigi Mangione to kill him, the same way it would not be right to stab a serial killer walking down the street. That serial killer should be behind bars, but Brian Thompson wasn’t behind bars. That’s the problem.

Law enforcement wasn’t protecting the public from people like Brian Thompson, it was protecting people like Brian Thompson from the public. Ironically, by failing the public, the law ultimately failed Brian Thompson too. As Josh Johnson points out:

“Brian was part of a system, a system that didn’t care about Brian either. That man was heading to a meeting when he was murdered and investors still had the meeting.”

The minutes from the meeting show that it went ahead on time, even though the attendees had apparently been notified.

People like Brian Thompson created a system where you don’t get to survive unless you give insurers money, and even if you give them money, they will often reject your claim anyway. It’s the ultimate form of extortion and it’s only legal because the criminals make the law.

If your business model revolves around denying people medical care so you get a higher bonus, your business model is monstrous. If you employ an algorithm because it will coldly increase the number of rejections, thus making you even richer, you deserve to be hated.

Don’t get me wrong, I don’t think people should execute CEOs in the street, I think police should drag Brian Thompsons into court. Unfortunately, the US doesn’t have a real democracy so this is never going to happen. Even though a majority of Americans want universal healthcare, they’re not allowed to have it. The system is one of abject cruelty, and the biggest surprise is that it’s taken so long for a killing like this to happen. Johnson again captures it perfectly:

“A murder did happen, someone did kill someone in cold blood, they just didn’t kill an innocent man. That’s also what feels so conflicting about it, a killer killed a killer. This dude was the CEO, a lot of people died under his watch, through his policies, through what United Health does.”

I do feel a degree of sympathy for Luigi Mangione. I certainly feel the pain and anguish that drove him to act, but I also think what he did was stupid, if for no other reason than he has probably ruined his life. I know this take will get me cancelled by some, but I think a person should go to jail for killing someone. However, I also think that in the circumstances, Mangione’s sentence should be significantly reduced.

From where I’m sitting, the crime is not murder so much as taking the law into his own hands. The last thing we should want is for vigilantes to go around killing people, even if those people are fucking awful.

If I was on that jury, there is no way I’d be convicting Mangione of terrorism-related charges, but if there was a lesser charge for reckless behaviour or something, I would find him guilty and let the judge decide the sentence.

While I don’t consider myself a supporter of Mangione, I must say supporting Mangione does not make you a terrible person, same way it wouldn’t make you a terrible person if you supported someone who killed Dr Harold Shipman. Sympathy in this case is perfectly normal.

Many of Mangione’s supporters are working class Americans who’ve seen loved ones have health insurance claims denied, or couldn’t afford health insurance in the first place. These are people who’ve lost loved ones due to a brutal healthcare system. If they are diagnosed with cancer tomorrow, not only will they not be covered, they will be expected to work while they’re dying. Given the monstrousness of what working class Americans must endure, of course, many will feel sympathy for Mangione, and not an ounce of sympathy for Thompson.

It’s sad when any human life ends, but I’m not going to shed tears for a mass killer like Brian Thompson. Enraged conservatives are telling us two kids are now without a father, but how many other kids are in that position because Thompson’s algorithm killed their parents? As Johnson points out:

“I know he was a person, so was my cousin, so was my brother, so was my sister, so was my friend. ‘This man had children, he leaves children behind, this is a senseless death, it did not have to happen’ … Yeah, I know about avoidable deaths, I’m a customer.”

The ruling class never sees the working class as victims, and while you could cry “but the law”, you would do well to remember the ruling class makes the law, and they’ve made it perfectly legal for people like them to kill people like you.

The correct moral position is that violence is wrong, but if you’re pushing the message that violence is fine when its against people you don’t care about, you can’t act surprised when we don’t care that a killer on your team is killed. You can’t even act surprised when some people cheer it on. This is the climate you created!

A cop kills an innocent black guy in the US and the media spends weeks telling you the cop is a great family man while pointing out anything the victim ever did wrong.

Guess what? The working class is just doing what the media does in reverse, but the difference is, they’re not motivated by racism or authoritarianism, they’re motivated by liberation. The people who cheer for Luigi Mangione are far better than the journalists in the mainstream media, and here’s why: their message is not “kill CEOs”, it’s “please stop CEOs killing us”.

The solution here is not to censor the internet to protect Brian Thompsons, it’s to change the law to protect the public from Brian Thompsons. If the ruling class - who love to say the first role of government is to protect the public to justify an illegal war - can’t take the most basic steps to protect the public, they’re not fit to be in their roles.

Any system that financially incentivises people to kill others is a system that is going to result in killing. The reason socialists like myself oppose the capitalist system is primarily because of its incentive structures. It’s not just about denying people healthcare, its about destroying the environment, poisoning water supplies, cutting down rainforests, exploiting workers, price gouging customers, I could go on.

We need a system where there is no financial incentive for destructive behaviours, and that only comes with ending top-down power and replacing it with bottom-up leadership. People like Brian Thompson should never have been given the power to decide who lives and dies.

I’ll end with this quote from Josh Johnson:

“When you put profit over the person, you are also lost in that thing, and I think that’s a harrowing thing. I think for CEOs that was like a terrifying moment because it was the first time they saw that we see them the way they see us. That’s gotta be scary.”

