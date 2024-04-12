The TV and newspapers are full of lunatics from the military industrial complex telling us we must declare war on Iran to stop its nuclear program, or even worse, to protect Israel. Yes, to protect fucking Israel.

Yesterday, the Telegraph joined in this lunacy by publishing an article from Colonel Richard Kemp demanding David Cameron back up his words with actions to protect Israel from the completely unprovoked attack that Iran has not launched!

Of course, it didn’t count as an attack when Israel broke the Vienna Convention by bombing the Iranian consulate in Damascus, killing seven. It would only count as violence if Iran retaliated, and it would not even be a retaliation because if Iran attacked, it would be for no reason. If anyone disputed that Iran’s attack was for no reason, it would be because they hate democracy and love brutal middle-eastern dictators.

In all seriousness, it would be obscene for Israel - the country that has decided consulates, hospitals, schools and universities are military targets - to portray itself as the victim, if and when Iran retaliates, but that is exactly what Israel will do, because that is what Israel always does.

The Telegraph explained why we should send British soldiers to their deaths in defence of the genocidal European colonisers:

“Why should we get involved? The conflict in the Middle East is Iran’s war. Its proxies in Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, Iraq and the West Bank have all been targeting Israel since October 7.”

Of course, The Telegraph doesn’t mention that these proxies are acting in response to the genocide Israel is committing, or that instead of start a regional war, we could calm things down by not supporting the genocide. If your concern is that Israel has been the victim of attacks that have barely scratched it, why would you spark a conflict that could wipe it out?

Both Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer agree we should supply arms to Israel, even though both are fully aware this violates UK and international law. Rather than follow the law, the Telegraph thinks we should have an even bigger war and let many more people die, including the people they want to protect.

Absurdly, the Telegraph blames the instability on Biden’s “weakness” on Iran, following Trump’s “maximum pressure”. The reality is that Iran began aggressively stockpiling uranium when Trump broke the 2015 Nuclear Pact.

While I’m no fan of the Iranian regime, who can blame them when they’ve got a nuclear-armed neighbour constantly trying to start a regional war? Has anyone considered telling Israel to calm the fuck down? Why is it only Iran who gets sanctioned? For all Iran’s faults, do you know what it is not doing? Committing a genocide.

The Telegraph even attacked Biden for pulling troops out of Afghanistan - a rare good move on his part - and it attacked him for blocking funding to Ukraine when it’s the Republicans who are blocking the funding. I’m no supporter of the Democrats or their proxy wars, but let’s at least be accurate here.

The article’s author Colonel Richard Kemp seems incapable of coherent thought, but it doesn’t matter because excuses for war don’t have to make sense. They just have to manufacture consent. Israel has a right to self-defence, we’re told, even when it’s launching illegal attacks. If there has ever been a point in our history when western propaganda has been so blatant and dangerous, I’m not aware of it.

Israel launched an illegal attack on the Iranian consulate and instead of taking action against Israel, we’re threatening Iran for a retaliation that’s not even happened!

“Iran must not draw the Middle East into a wider conflict,” David Cameron insists as Israel does everything it can to draw the Middle East into a wider conflict, including bombing five countries at the same time.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei vowed to “punish” Israel, but US intelligence says Iran has made no final decision and is keen to avoid confrontation with Washington, which would make sense. However, given the trajectory we’re on, I fear the bloodthirsty warmongers in the US and Israel will get their way.

Iran seems determined to give them their excuse. It has published mocked up images showing potential attacks on Israel such as a missile strike against Haifa International Airport.

While I think retaliation is inevitable, it’s possible Iran is exaggerating the scale of what it has planned. Iran is normally cautious in its approach to Israel, despite its bluster, and it’s possible it will carry out an attack through a proxy.

Interestingly, the US has said it does not expect to be drawn into a wider war, probably because it’s overstretched with Ukraine - and Qatar and Kuwait won’t allow it to launch attacks from their soil. Iran has said its response will be “non-escalatory”, but given words have little meaning nowadays, and leaders change their minds from one second to the next, I do not feel reassured.

Perhaps Iran will bide its time or perhaps it will choose a low level target that is less likely to provoke war while allowing it to save face. I don’t think anyone has any idea what it will actually do, but one thing is clear, Iran is capable of overwhelming Israel’s air defences if it wants to. For example, its Sejjil missiles have a maximum range of 2,500km and can travel at mach 14. Dealing with these would not be like dealing with the fire crackers that Hamas fires into the desert.

On top of this, Iran boasts a larger military than Israel’s, with 101 warships, 552 aircraft, 4,071 tanks, 65,000 armoured vehicles, 575,000 troops, and 350,000 reserves. That means it has a fighting force of close to one million troops before you even consider the possibility of conscripts. Factor in support from Yemen and Russia and possibly others and you have a recipe for disaster.

There are fears Iran has developed the capability to produce nuclear warheads within a month. Whether this is true or scaremongering like the Saddam WMDs claim is hard to say, but given Israel is a nuclear power, it’s not hard to see why Iran would want to be one.

What we know is Iran has a facility buried deep in the Zagros mountains where it is safe from bunker-busting bombs. The US developed a bomb called the GBU-57 specifically for destroying Iran’s underground facilities, which has the capability of penetrating up to 60 metres deep, but that is no longer enough.

Iran reportedly has two plants that are “close to weapons-grade uranium” (83.7% enrichment versus the required 90%) and if there is the possibility it is now a nuclear power, or will be very soon, then starting a war would be idiotic. Or should I say even more idiotic than it otherwise would be?

