Council Estate Media

Council Estate Media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Valter De lucis's avatar
Valter De lucis
13h

He was not holding a gun when he jumped off the roof, It can be seen clearly.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
Heinrich Dahms's avatar
Heinrich Dahms
13h

Yup, reeks of Zio. No question about that.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
112 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Council Estate Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture