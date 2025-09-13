So we officially have a suspect in the Charlie Kirk killing. Well, the third suspect to be precise because the FBI twice got the wrong guy. The new suspect has been named as Tyler Robinson - a 22-year-old mormon from Utah.

While Robinson appears to have been involved in Kirk’s killing, the details do not seem to be adding up, leading many to suspect we are dealing with another patsy or distraction.

It’s worth pointing out that everything is speculative at this point because we are still piecing together what happened, and some of the details could be due to misunderstanding or incorrect reporting, but we have a duty to scrutinise what we are being told, so let’s break it down:

Tyler Robinson is a 22-year-old son of a sheriff from Utah who reportedly has a conservative MAGA-loving family. His parents are registered Republicans, but Robinson is registered unaffiliated. Video footage shows him to be softly spoken and mild mannered and he is described by his grandmother as the “shyest person”.

The FBI told us of Discord chats that Robinson was allegedly involved in with his roommate, in which he supposedly planned the killing and incited violence. Discord has disputed this, saying those chats never took place on their servers. Was this a genuine error from the FBI or an attempt to mislead?

We are told by the Guardian that Robinson was the only member of his family with far-left views... How did they know this? They spoke to someone who used to play videogames with Robinson, and by their own admission, hasn’t seen him in years. They are judging Robinson’s politics from comments he made as a child. If someone judged my politics from something I said as a child, they would be way off the mark!

We have pictures of Robinson dressing up as Donald Trump and Pepe the frog (who has been co-opted as a far-right mascot). We have pictures of him being taught how to use guns as a child. We have unconfirmed claims that he was a groyper (fan of far-right activist Nick Fuentes). And then we have the bullets that he allegedly engraved with “far-left slogans” such as:

“*notices bulge* OWO what’s this?” “Hey Fascist! Catch!” “Bella Ciao” “If you read this, you are gay lmao"

The bullet thing seems rather weird to me. We are told that Robinson was infuriated that Charlie Kirk was speaking at the university and was so enraged he decided to shoot him. So enraged he took the time to carefully engrave bullets? So enraged that he managed to carefully plan an assassination?

I dunno, if someone is acting with fury, they would surely march to the event with a gun and try to kill in a messy manner and probably fail. This was a surgically clean hit in which the evidence was left in far too convenient a manner for someone driven by emotion. The whole thing seems cold and calculated.

Some people are saying the bullet engravings relate to memes popular among groypers (with one relating to the Helldivers 2 videogame) and are being misinterpreted as antifascist messages. Certainly, the homophobia is not something you would associate with the left.

The claim is these slogans are used satiricially by the alt-right to mock the left. They say Nick Fuentes fans hated Charlie Kirk because he wasn’t right-wing enough for them and sold out the America First movement. It seems the media really jumped the gun when they spoke of pro-trans, antifa bullets!

I don’t know what to make of any of this. Was Robinson just a weirdo who was acting alone? Did he carefully plan this with friends? Was he recruited by the CIA or Mossad? Was the evidence planted to thread a narrative? Is this just another distraction? It all seems… odd.

It’s worth pointing out Robinson had only briefly attended Utah Valley University, according to NBC News, so he would not have been overly familiar with the layout. Yet he managed to figure out exactly where Kirk’s tent was, gain access to a roof with perfect vantage and make his escape without anyone noticing what he was up to. It’s possible he got lucky, but as everyone keeps pointing out, you need a lot of factors to go in your favour to get lucky like that. Even something as simple as squeezing the trigger too hard from that range can cause you to miss.

This leads me onto the gun. The gun is a Mauser 30/06 with a 24-inch barrel. The shooter’s backpack was only 20 inches. The gun was later found in the woods fully intact in a box that was carefully wrapped in a towel. This seems odd to say the least.

Here is the gun:

CCTV footage shows the suspect climbing down from the roof with no gun visible in his hand (although the footage is not great quality). Some people are arguing you can see a gun in his hand, but I’m definitely not seeing it. What do you think?

The claim is that the shooter changed his clothing multiple times as different images and pieces of footage show different outfits. He appears to have changed at least twice, possibly more, although some of the images could have been misidentification.

Robinson must have carried the disassembled gun onto the roof and assembled it for the shooting, changed his clothes, disassembled the gun and changed his clothes back. He must have placed the barrel of the gun in his trousers and the rest in his backpack, climbed down from the roof, fled to the woods, reassembled the gun and left it like a gift for investigators to find. The box must have been left prior to the shooting because it was too big to fit in the backpack.

Why go to all that trouble to cover your tracks, only to leave the gun like that anyway? Why not just leave the gun on the roof?

The clothing thing gets weirder because Robinson apparently went to the effort to change his clothes, and then change back, and when he was arrested two days later, he was still wearing the same clothes (maroon shirt, light-coloured shorts, a plain black hat with a white logo, and light-coloured shoes). That does not seem like consistent behaviour. Either this guy wanted to cover his tracks or he didn’t.

Now let’s look at the fact the killer did not seem to be acting alone. We have camera footage of two guys near Kirk giving hand signals moments before the shooting. This does not prove that they were working with the killer, but if this was a team effort, it’s what you would expect to to see. There is footage of one guy immediately celebrating the shooting. And then there are not one but two guys acting like they were the killer and providing a distraction.

One of those guys, the old man who said “shoot me”, has previously been interviewed in the aftermath of September 11. Does he have an ongoing connection to intelligence services? Is he a decoy? Or just some random crazy person who finds himself at these awful events? It’s hard to form any conclusions at this point, but this weirdness needs to be explained.

You combine all of this with the fact Israel has been acting extremely guilty and Republicans were quick to use the killing to push their political agendas and it forces me to suspect there is more going on than meets the eye.

We have reports that Netanyahu had offered Charlie Kirk a lot of money and Kirk had rejected the offer. Multiple sources close to Kirk say he feared Israel would kill him. He was apparently bombarded with aggressive messages from Turning Point donors telling him to fall in line. Here is a great article from the Grayzone breaking this all down.

Charlie Kirk opposed war with Iran, and was asking uncomfortable questions about Epstein and 7 October. He had huge influence with young American conservatives through his Turning Point organisation. His role in that organisation has been filled by Ben Shapiro before his body is even cold. Given Shapiro is fanatically pro-israel, this means Israel has already benefitted from this assassination. This could simply be opportunism, but the manner in which Israeli politicians went into overdrive immediately after the shooting, gave the impression they expected this and were ready to go.

Either Israel was involved in Charlie Kirk’s killing, or they are very happy about it, and simply got lucky that a random nerdy mormon kid did the work for them. What do you think?

Thank you for reading. All of my content will always be freely available, but if you wish to support my work, you can do so at Ko-fi or Patreon.

