When a country is ordered to stop committing genocide by the International Court of Justice, your country is also supposed to do everything it can to stop that genocide.

At the very least you are supposed to cut off support for the genocidal state and stop supplying the weapons to commit the genocide. This logic is so obvious a five-year-old could understand it, but our politicians are as stupid as they are evil, and even when a court spells it out to them, it doesn’t quite register.

Our government did not cut off support for Israel when it heard the ICJ’s ruling. It cut off support for UN humanitarian aid instead. Their excuse was Israeli claims that a tiny number of UN workers (12 out of 13,000 in Gaza) might have ties to Hamas. That claim was enough for them to immediately withdraw humanitarian support for people who are so hungry, they literally run towards aid trucks, only to be shot by the IDF.

UN chief António Guterres has spoken out against the decision, saying: “The dire needs of the desperate populations they serve must be met.” But the UN chief is a man Israel dismisses as supporting “the abduction of babies and rape of women”. This is how absurd it is that we’re still siding with Israel. It would almost be comical if it wasn’t so evil.

A former Israeli official, Noga Arbell, called for the destruction of the UNRWA in January:

“It will be impossible to win the war if we do not destroy UNRWA, and this destruction must begin immediately.”

And yet Kemi Badenoch thinks the problem is the UNRWA rather than the people trying to destroy them:

“There is clearly a problem with the UN Relief Works Agency and it’s really important that we do something about that.”

We should immediately act against a group that supplies humanitarian aid, but we should not comply with the provisional measures of the International Court of Justice? Gotcha.

In case you’re one of the people still gullible enough to think it’s only the Tories who are evil, Lisa Nandy supported the decision to cut off funding to the UNRWA, saying we must ensure “our aid is never used to support terrorism”.

Sorry, Lisa, but depriving aid to desperate people is an act of genocide and the ICJ has just ruled that Israel must not prevent aid from getting through to Gaza. By supporting this move, you are violating international law.

Here is what an international lawyer had to say on the matter:

The countries that have stopped funding the UNRWA are Australia, Canada, Finland, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, the UK and the US. Isn’t amazing how they can judge the UN so quickly, but the moment they’re asked to judge the IDF, who keep killing UN workers, suddenly it’s not their place to pass judgement? Well, the court just passed a provisional judgement and they are defying it.

A provisional ruling from the ICJ that it’s plausible Israel is committing genocide and must do everything it can to prevent genocide while an investigation takes place, is a ruling that our leaders also have to prevent genocide, but they won’t.

At best we get a mealy-mouthed response about how they agree with the ICJ that international law should be upheld while doing nothing to uphold international law.

What does this tell you? Well, it tells you they have contempt for international law, which should surprise absolutely no one. It tells you that even when Israel is committing genocide, they will act upon Israel’s word. But here is where it gets so much worse: it shows that when the ICJ told Israel to stop committing genocide, their immediate response was to look at what they could do to worsen that genocide. They told the ICJ: “Screw you, we’re going to continue supporting this genocide whether you like it or not. You don’t tell us what to do.”

I’m not sure these maniacs understand the implications of what they are doing. If the countries who love imposing international law on other countries are so blatantly disregarding the rules, it sends out a message that those other countries can do the same. If our leaders are allowed to get away with ignoring the ICJ, this means we face the risk that other conflicts could get a hell of a lot more violent. We could end up ushering in an era where genocides become common place and there is no mechanism to stop them.

Let’s say a country is the victim of a horrible terror attack. It could now commit genocide and call it self-defence like Israel does. If the ICJ rules against them, they can quite easily say that no one enforced the court’s ruling against Israel so why should they against us? The application of international law has always been inconsistent, but it could soon be irrelevant.

