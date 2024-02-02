If it has somehow escaped your attention, the elites have decided they want World War III. I’m not trying to alarm anyone, but I would put the odds of World War III at higher than 50% now. Unless we want to be thrown into the meat grinder, we need to put a stop to this nonsense.

The establishment has been putting out the feelers for some time with ex-military and intelligence chiefs saying we are in a “pre-war era” and need to bring back conscription. They’ve been preparing us for longer than you think with newspaper headlines like “We could win a war against Russia” years before the Ukraine war.

In recent days, we’ve seen TV shows and radio phone-ins discussing the possibility of World War III, but what has alarmed me is that pollsters are gathering data. It seems clear they’re trying to gauge the public mood so our leaders can see what it will take to manipulate us into going along with their madness.

At this point, I wouldn’t put anything past these genocidal freaks, including a false flag. All I’m saying is if something horrible happens and they demand war, assume it was them. The people who commit genocide and would use you as cannon-fodder are capable of quite literally anything.

I saw two YouGov polls today. The first showed that most Britons think World War III is likely in the next 5-10 years, meaning the establishment has conditioned us to accept our new reality in a short period of time.

The poll went as follows:

Do you believe that another world war is likely within the next 5-10 years? Very likely - 15% Somewhat likely - 38% Not very likely - 23% Not at all likely - 8% Don't know - 16%

Less than a third of the public now think World War III is unlikely and make no mistake, if people think war is likely it’s because that’s what our leaders want us to think. We have been steered in this direction.

The second poll went as follows:

If a new world war broke out, which of the following would you do? All 18-40 year olds* I would volunteer for military service - 7% I would not volunteer, but would serve if called up - 21% I would not volunteer, and would refuse to serve if called up - 38% Don't know - 17% N/A - I don't believe the armed forces would want me to serve due to age or disability - 17%

Thankfully, not everyone is taking this nonsense. Even readers of the Telegraph have been saying talk of World War III must stop. I watched a far-right podcast on YouTube (don’t judge me) and even the people who call themselves patriots, who love to bang on about fighting for their country were suddenly like, why would we want to fight for them? They’re doing nothing for us.

While it would be easy to mock these self-proclaimed patriots for their hypocrisy, I don’t want to do that because they’re right, and if we can have a broad consensus that conscription is a non-starter, that’s a good thing.

I’m not knocking the older generation because I know many older people are anti-war, but it seems like the people who are most supportive of conscription are the ones who would be too old to be conscripted. My message to them would be volunteer to sign up! I don’t care if you’re a 73-year-old grandparent with a hip replacement: if you demand that I, or others, fight, there is no reason why you can’t! Literally anyone can squeeze the trigger.

You might say you wouldn’t last two minutes on the battlefield, but nor would anyone else. The US predicts that in the event of World War III, they would expect to lose 100,000 soldiers a month. To put that in perspective, the British army has just 72,500 soldiers. You see how stupid the World War III talk is yet? You would be asking young people to be blown to pieces, and when two entire generations had been erased, you’d be hoping to negotiate a peace treaty before someone pushes the nuclear button.

Anyone with a brain can see the stupidity, but our leaders are pathological war hawks who are incapable of finding a solution to any problem that doesn’t involve bombing or looting. If we have to bomb and loot our way to extinction, so be it.

They are like goldfish in a bowl that keep eating until their stomachs explode because they can’t stop themselves. They’re wired this way.

Thankfully, the result of the YouGov poll gives me hope because it poses a problem for the establishment. Do they try to solve the recruitment problem by fighting with only a voluntary force? Good luck with that, given the UK has its smallest military in centuries.

Do they try to force people to fight? How would that work out, having people in the trenches who don’t want to be there? Do they bring back national service and militarise gen Z in preparation? I can’t see too many agreeing to national service so what could they do? Jail everyone who refuses to sign up? Bring back hanging?

While I wouldn’t put anything past these lunatics, I think it would be difficult to force a reluctant population to fight. Their only option would be to reshape the psyche of the nation to believe war is necessary which is why I’m worried about a false flag. That’s probably the only way they could solve their recruitment problem.

I think of all the times powerful people have said they expect a black swan event and I’m left wondering what they know.

A black swan event is defined by Investopedia as follows:

A black swan is an unpredictable event that is beyond what is normally expected of a situation and has potentially severe consequences. Black swan events are characterised by their extreme rarity, severe impact, and the widespread insistence they were obvious in hindsight.

Whether the elite are predicting a black swan because they know something or it’s just wishful thinking is anyone’s guess. All I know is they love taking advantage of a crisis and war would be the opportunity to introduce authoritarian measures and further enrich the military industrial complex. These people would love World War III for as long as they could shelter themselves from it.

There was a vile article in The Times written by Emma Duncan entitled: How do you get generation TikTok to sign up?

The subtitle was: No wonder young people won’t fight for their country when they’ve never been taught to value it

Now I couldn’t read the article because it was behind a pay wall, but I’m gonna go out on a limb and assume Duncan wasn’t being generous towards the youth, even though her subtitle made a valid point. She basically answered her own question.

Young people don’t value society because it doesn’t value them. Their living standards are going backwards. Their planet is dying. What are they going to fight for? Student debt and landlords? Crumbling infrastructure and zero-hours contracts? The destruction of the NHS? They’re expected to work two jobs and squeeze themselves into smaller homes for higher rents. Less than half the number of millennials in the UK are homeowners than in China. Some countries are on the rise and the UK is on the decline. Instead of offering something to young people, our leaders want war with other countries so we can stop their rise. The entire planet must fall into decline so the looters can continue looting.

I don’t think people realise just how badly the UK is being left behind. Take a look at China on YouTube and prepare to gawp. It’s like they’re living in Star Trek. They‘ve eliminated poverty. City after city looks about a century ahead of ours. Their infrastructure is something we, who can’t can’t even finish a rail line, can only dream of.

It’s not just China, rapid development is the norm across much of the world and our leaders want us to fight to the death so we can make decline the norm? So no one can ever have better?

Our leaders want to take not just us backwards but the world too. Why the hell would we fight for these people? They’re not gonna be sending their kids to the front line, they’re going to be sending yours!

A massive PR battle is underway and it’s one we must win. It’s not enough for us to say we reject national service. We need the public to understand who these people are and what they do. They loot and plunder. They force us to privatise every asset and they force other countries to do the same.

They’re so sociopathic their solution to every problem is war. Just look at their new buzz phrase: escalate to de-escalate. They claim to be bombing for peace which is like fucking for virginity, and they’re about to fuck the whole planet if we let them.

Thank you for reading. All of my content will always be freely available, but if you wish to support my work, you can do so at Ko-fi. Likes, shares and comments also help massively.

