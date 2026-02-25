Amu Gib, a 30-year-old activist affiliated with Palestine Action, has been selected by Islington Community Independents to stand in the local elections. This news is particularly striking given that Gib is currently on remand, awaiting trial. A victory for Gib would be a significant rebuke to Keir Starmer, emphasising he is out of touch, especially regarding the proscription of Palestine Action.

The government has portrayed Gib as a terrorist due to their alleged role in a 2025 Palestine Action operation. They were arrested in connection to an incident at RAF Brize Norton where an estimated £7 million in damage was caused to two Voyager aircraft by… spraypaint.

On 3 July 2025, Gib was arrested alongside four other activists for the Brize Norton incident. Gib is being held on remand at Europe’s largest women’s prison, HMP Bronzefield, which has faced longstanding criticism over conditions, including inadequate medical care.

Remand means Gib has not been convicted, yet they are imprisoned for a non-violent offence, alongside high-profile inmates, such as baby killer Lucy Letby. They have now spent over eight months in custody, much of it in solitary confinement with restricted visitor access.

Last year, Gib joined the Prisoners for Palestine hunger strike, refusing food for 49 days in protest against prison conditions, the treatment of pro-Palestine detainees, and illegal arms sales to Israel. The strike caused Gib to lose substantial weight, leaving them unable to walk unaided and close to death. A wheelchair -bound Gib was denied healthcare when prison staff refused to push their wheelchair.

The hunger strike ended in partial success when the UK government decided not to award a £2 billion contract to Elbit Systems. This decision prompted several strikers, including Gib, to halt their protests, probably saving their lives.

The ordeal would have broken a lesser person, but Gib has continued fighting for justice and will stand as a councillor in a strongly pro-Palestinian area. This begs the question: does supporting Gib’s campaign violate terrorism laws, given their affiliation to Palestine Action? Remember, the overturning of the ban at the Hight Court will not come into effect unless the government loses its appeal.

Under election rules, individuals are allowed to stand (and serve) as a councillor while on remand. If elected, Gib could potentially represent their constituents remotely from behind bars.

Gib’s trial is scheduled for January 2027 and whichever way it goes, it will show the government is out of touch. A guilty verdict resulting in a sentence of three months or more would trigger a by-election. It would reveal a clash between the will of the electorate and the law.

An acquittal (as seen in some recent Palestine Action cases) would further undermine the framing of direct action as terrorism. It would severely undermine Starmer’s political judgment on protest rights and Palestine solidarity. It would show that juries align more closely with Gib’s constituents than with the pro-Israel government.

