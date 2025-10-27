When the UK government decided grannies who oppose genocide should be treated as terrorists, it was clear it was criminalising dissent to protect Israel.

Since the proscription of Palestine Action, over 2,000 non-violent protesters have been arrested for showing solidarity with a non-violent group. Using non-violence to prevent violence is terrorism now. The people who are carrying out the violence said so.

If, like me, you are disturbed by the UK’s authoritarian drift, you should know it’s even worse than it first appeared, for, not only are we arresting peaceful protesters, we are ensuring they do not get anything resembling a fair trial.

Pensioner Audrey White is one of those who must attend court for carrying out a terror attack in which no one was killed, and only the feelings of genocide supporters were hurt.

White has discussed the outrageous treatment she has received on social media and written a letter to her local MP, asking for help. Her MP is Labour’s Kim Johnson so good luck with that.

Anyways, the revelations by White are disturbing to say the least:

All of the accused “terrorists” must attend Westminster Magistrates Court in London, even though many of their “crimes” took place hundreds of miles away. Pensioners and wheelchair users and blind people are being forced to travel across the country to ensure the process itself is a deterrent.

Many, if not all, of the accused received draconian bail conditions, which include bans on attending protests, and posting, retweeting, or even liking posts related to Palestine Action. They have lost their right to free speech before they have even been convicted.

Some of the accused have been given curfews, meaning even if they are acquitted, they will have been punished regardless. Twenty-nine non-violent suspects are currently in jail, awaiting trial for charges in relation to Palestine Action.

The trials of Audrey White and others are taking place on Armistice Day, meaning the costs of travel and accommodation will be higher than usual, leaving defendants hundreds of pounds out of pocket.

Each of the “terrorists” who held up a sign will only be given 36 minutes in court to make their defence. It’s actually much less than that because the time also includes the prosecution’s case and cross-examination!

How can anyone accused of a terror-related offence get a fair trial if they are not allowed adequate time to plead their case? This is the very definition of a kangaroo court.

The defendants are not even entitled to trial by jury so, unless they miraculously get a sympathetic judge, the outcome is a foregone conclusion. The only thing in doubt is the severity of the punishment - they can be fined up to £5,000 or jailed for up to six months.

Just know that even if they are fined, terror-related offences must be disclosed indefinitely and could lead to travel restrictions and employment difficulties. In other words, the state is ruining the lives of people for trying to stop a genocide.

Thankfully, many of the accused are unable to work due to retirement or disability, but that is hardly the point. They will have a mark against their name for doing the right thing. Shit, I could probably be arrested for saying they did the right thing, but at least I’ll be given a few minutes to explain why to a fascist judge.

A judicial review on the proscription of Palestine Action is scheduled to take place two weeks after White’s trial. It is entirely possible the defendants could be classed as terrorists for supporting a group whose proscription is overturned after their conviction. Does that mean their convictions would also be overturned? Who the hell knows? All I know is this whole thing is an almighty shitshow.

