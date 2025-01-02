Every time you think life in Gaza can’t get crueller, Israel somehow finds a way to make things even more miserable for Palestinians.

While we’ve been hearing horror stories of babies dying of hypothermia because their immunocompromised bodies can’t cope with the harsh conditions as wind and rain penetrates their makeshift tents, the flooding in Gaza has only worsened.

Prior to the storms of the last week, it was reported that 10,000 tents in Gaza had been damaged or washed away. That number is now expected to be much higher. It was believed that over 90% of the 135,000 tents urgently needed to be replaced because they weren’t sturdy enough to cope with the conditions. It’s unclear how many are still usable.

Desperate parents had been burning anything they could get their hands on, including their own clothing, in a desperate bid to keep their children warm, but this was proving an impossible task. Palestinians had previously spoken of feeling constantly cold, shivering throughout the night. Now they don’t even have the option of bonfires as they stand in knee deep water, their last remaining belongings ruined.

Palestinians are not allowed sleep. Not allowed warmth. Not allowed hygiene. Not allowed food. Not allowed a change of clothes. Not allowed possessions. Not even allowed babies. Let’s be honest, Palestinians are not allowed to exist.

What the hell are they supposed to do? Stand in water until they catch a horrible disease or contract hypothermia? Carry their kids to yet another part of Gaza, leaving their ruined belongings, hoping they reach dry land as trench foot sets in? Vomit up the linings of their stomachs until they collapse and drown? How can anyone who is not evil pretend this is acceptable?

The only reasonable course of action would be for Israel to allow these people refuge on Israeli soil. The very least the colonisers that destroyed their homes can do is house them on the land they stole. Obviously, that is never going to happen so Palestinians must continue to pay the price for a holocaust they never committed and an October 7th they had nothing to do with. The curse of Palestine is to be punished for the crimes of others, and their punishment is something you wouldn’t wish on your worst enemy.

Footage shows water gushing through self-made tents because the occupants didn’t have proper materials to build them. It’s almost impossible to obtain tents in Gaza because Israel won’t let any through and the few that are available are expensive. Most Palestinians don’t have a penny to their name.

Children are drenched to the bone as sewage runs through streets at a rate that would make Thames Water blush. People wearing only flipflops are wrapping plastic bags around their feet because even wellies are too much of a luxury. It’s impossible to keep clothing clean and dry for 90% of Palestinians who have been driven from their homes. If someone had driven 90% of Israelis from their homes, we’d be at war…

The humanitarian situation is now so grim, even the mainstream media is forced to acknowledge it. They’re not blaming Israel, of course, they’re blaming “a week of heavy wind and rain”. I understand the International Criminal Court is issuing arrest warrants for cumulonimbus clouds. Mother nature has been warned that if she travels anywhere in the empire, she faces arrest for war crimes. It’s good to see we’re finally making a stand…

It’s interesting that wind and rain has never caused us the problems it’s causing Palestinians though. The weather has been a bit rubbish where I live in the northeast of England. I couldn’t imagine spending the night in a tent with the kids, let alone one that leaked and became inundated. It’s almost like the real issue in Gaza might be that someone blew up everyone’s homes. If only we knew who that someone was. Maybe we’ll figure it out one day…

In the meantime, we’ll just have to listen to the wails of Palestinians and feign sympathy while letting the culprits off the hook.

Manal Lubbad stands in her flooded tent in Deir Al-Balal / source: AP

One homeless woman at Deir Al-Balal called Manal Lubbad cried: “I’m drowning, I’m drowning - me, my tent - and my belongings are all swimming inside my tent. I take everything out to the street. We are dead inside. We are not alive. We are not living.”

The woman’s face was agonised as she and her family stood in what was essentially a river, holding up their saturated belongings. Just imagine living through that hell. Now imagine the sniper drones, and the tent-melting missiles, and the TikTok soldiers who squish people in tanks. Palestinians don’t have to imagine hell because it is imposed upon them by a demonic organisation called the IDF.

A woman called Umm Mansour Jindiyah who was displaced from Gaza city said: “Life is difficult, difficult, difficult. I am 53 years old and I have never been as tired as I have last year and this year. We come from good families and once had homes, but they threw us away like this. No one cares about us and no one even gives us a piece of nylon to cover our tent.”

If the world can’t even make the smallest effort to keep you dry, it’s reasonable to conclude the world is disposing of you. Imagine how that must feel. Bleak isn’t a strong enough word…

A man called Muhammad Diab, who was displaced from the Jabalia refugee camp, said: “We are unable to bear it. Find a solution for us. What more are you waiting for? That we all die?”

Heartbreakingly, the answer of our rulers, is: “Yes, we are waiting for you to die because if you go away, that means we don’t have to stand up to Israel.” It would be nice if the world was not ruled by cowards and monsters, wouldn’t it? It would be nice if we had some sort of mechanism to stand up to evil when it emerges, but we don’t because evil is in charge and Israel is its project.

The “Israel Defence Force” is a concentration of the worst traits of humanity, an example of what goes wrong when a people who endured unspeakable torment get told they are favoured by god and anything they do next is moral and justified. Literally anything goes for Zionists, including making others suffer like Jews once did, and this is why Zionism is the most dangerous ideology in the world. It has no boundaries.

