Council Estate Media

Council Estate Media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rebecca Turner's avatar
Rebecca Turner
22mEdited

"Jeffrey Epstein cultivated relationships across every sector of the American and international elite. Trump, his close friend for nearly two decades, described Epstein as a “terrific guy.” Epstein’s circle included former president Bill Clinton; Prince Andrew of the British royal family, who has since been stripped of his titles; Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, Sergey Brin, Larry Page and Reid Hoffman—that is to say, the men who control the digital infrastructure of modern life; Larry Summers, the former Treasury secretary and president of Harvard University, who has now been compelled to take a leave from teaching; Steve Bannon, the leading ideologist of American fascism and Trump’s behind-the-scene éminence grise; Noam Chomsky, widely celebrated as the most prominent liberal intellectual in the United States, who described Epstein in a letter as his “best friend”; Leon Botstein, the president of Bard College; Richard Branson, Peter Thiel, Alan Dershowitz and Leon Black. Epstein’s phone books contained more than 1,700 names, encompassing media executives, politicians, entrepreneurs, actors and academics.

There exists at present a significant gap between the monumental scale of the present crisis and the prevailing level of consciousness. How could this not be the case in a country where the ruling class has virtually elevated anti-communism to the status of a state religion, and relentlessly promotes every form of political and social backwardness? Everything possible is done to deprive the public of any critical assessment of the real state of society. The media is controlled by the most powerful corporations and reactionary billionaires. Under their control and at their demand, the objective reporting of news has been almost entirely replaced by propaganda. The evening news programs are given over largely to weather reports, human interest stories, sports and the marketing of pharmaceuticals.

The objective situation is, as Lincoln observed in another historical period of profound crisis, “piled high with difficulties.” But the objective conditions that gave rise to the problems also create the possibility for their solution. The great task posed by the present situation is to raise the consciousness of the working class to the level required by the objective crisis. How is this to be done? Leon Trotsky answered this question in a discussion with his American supporters in 1938, in the midst of the Great Depression and on the eve of the outbreak of the world war: “In the first place,” he said, “give a clear, honest picture of the objective situation, of the historic tasks which flow from this situation, irrespective of whether or not the workers are today ripe for this. Our tasks don’t depend on the mentality of the workers. The task is to develop the mentality of the workers.”"

('Trump, the Epstein files and the putrefaction of the American oligarchy', David North, World Socialist Web Site 11 February 2026)

Reply
Share
Phyllis Murphy's avatar
Phyllis Murphy
33m

In the clean world but that doesn’t exist anymore.

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Council Estate Media · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture