Attorney general Pam Bondi had a series of insane meltdowns yesterday as she faced brutal questioning over the Epstein files. She refused to acknowledge the DOJ has indicted zero co-conspirators or say how many it was investigating. Instead, she yelled at lawmakers who have been trawling through the unredacted Epstein files. To say these lawmakers were unimpressed with Bondi would be an understatement. Exchange after exchange felt surreal, like scenes cut from a Hollywood movie for being too ridiculous.

In a moment that would have been comical under any other circumstances, Bondi defended the lack of arrests by explaining: “The Dow is over 50k right now, the Nasdaq smashing records, that’s what we should be talking about!” So basically, the attorney general does not have to prosecute paedophiles if the economy is doing okay. What do you even say?

In a car crash moment, Bondi yelled at a Jewish lawmaker who lost her grandfather in the holocaust, accusing her of antisemitism. This sounds like an admission that Israel was behind Epstein so thanks, Pam!

As things got heated, Bondi faced calls to apologise to Epstein’s victims who were sitting close by. All she could do was look away. It was a telling moment as Rep Pramila Jayapal pressed Bondi to face the victims, accusing her of siding with the perpetrators.

Bondi’s response was to rant about past administrations and accuse Democrats of “theatrics” to deflect from Trump’s crime-reduction efforts. But it was not just Democrats going after Bondi. The non-paedophiles include Republicans, such as Thomas Massie — a key architect of the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

Massie confronted Bondi, focusing on the redactions that were protecting Leslie Wexner, despite the FBI naming him as a co-conspirator. He called out Bondi for endangering victims while redacting the names of their rapists. Massie asked if Bondi could track who was responsible for these redactions, but didn’t get a straight answer.

Massie explained the DOJ was given an email containing victims’ names to ensure they were redacted. This process should have been quick and easy: search the documents for those names and black them out. The DOJ not only failed to do this, it published that email with the victims’ names on!

Massie said this was the worst thing the DOJ could have possibly done. I would add more. I would say it was a possible intimidation tactic. A way of scaring more women from coming forward.

Bondi’s response to Massie’s questioning was as calm and rational as you would expect, screeching that he has “Trump Derangement Syndrome”. Obviously, it’s deranged to oppose paedophilia…

A critical moment at the hearing came when Ted Lieu accused Bondi of committing perjury. She exploded as it dawned that she could be going to prison for protecting paedophiles.

Bondi yelled: “There is no evidence against Donald Trump, everyone knows that! This has been the most transparent presidency.” Lieu and Bondi spoke over each other until Lieu said: “I believe you have just lied under oath”.

Bondi snarled: “Don’t you ever accuse me of a crime!”

Lieu went on to describe how a witness accused Trump of raping a girl. The witness claimed he drove Trump around in a limo and overheard him on a call to Epstein that made him so angry he wanted to stop the car and hurt Trump. Lieu pointed out that no one at the DOJ bothered to interview this man.

Lieu was devastating throughout the exchange, saying: “Epstein should rot in Hell, so should the men who patronised his operation. And as we sit here today, there are over 1,000 sex trafficking victims and you have not held a single man accountable. Shame on you! If you had any decency, you would resign.”

One Twitter user made an interesting point that: “Pam Bondi was Attorney General of Florida from 2011 to 2019 so she’s been covering up Epstein’s crimes for a loooooong-ass time.”

If you need more evidence of a cover up, Bondi has come under fire for having a binder page titled: “Jayapal-Pramila search history”. This would appear to violate the separations of powers principle. Rep Jayapal explained on Twitter:

Pam Bondi brought a document to the Judiciary Committee today that had my search history of the Epstein files on it. The DOJ is spying on members of Congress. It’s a disgrace and I won’t stand for it.

Nancy Mace later confirmed on Twitter, the DOJ was tracking which files the lawmakers looked at. They kept files of their search history, presumably to prepare for their questions and understand what they do and do not know. If a document hasn’t been looked at, they know that secret is still safe.

Given the number of mentions of Trump in the files, statistically it’s inevitable lawmakers will miss many things. Rep Jamie Raskin highlighted that Trump’s name appears “more than a million times”. He said the files contradict Trump’s claim that he barred Epstein from Mar-a-Lago. This is interesting because Trump’s die-hard supporters would have you believe the files exonerate their guy.

Rep Melanie Stansbury posted the following on Twitter:

Admin Officials in the Epstein Files:



Donald J. Trump (President)

Melania Trump (1st Lady)

Howard Lutnick (Sec. Commerce)

John Phelan (Sec. Navy)

Paolo Zampolli (Kennedy Center)

RFK Jr. (Sec. HHS)

Kevin Warsh (Fed Nominee)

Mehmet Oz (Admin. for CMS)

Elon Musk (Fmr DOGE Appointee)

Steve Bannon (Fmr Senior Advisor)

Alex Acosta (Fmr Sec. Labor)

Bill Barr (Fmr AG)

Brett Ratner (Film Director “Melania”)

Nancy Mace accused the DOJ of one of the “greatest cover ups in history”, saying the names on the Epstein list will shock the entire world. She explained the list includes Republicans and Democrats, wealthy elites, media figures, people in power, and current and former prime ministers and presidents. It would explain so much if Keir Starmer was among them. Remember those Ukrainian rent boys?

We are seeing resignations and criminal cases cross Europe as the Epstein class crumbles on our side of the Atlantic. The scandal could yet bring down the British prime minister and even the monarchy. No matter how hard Bondi tries to maintain the cover up, evidence is emerging not just in the US, but in European cases. The dam in bursting.

Previously, I had held little hope of prosecutions, but Bondi’s performance was one of a woman afraid. She is facing bipartisan calls to resign as US politics forms a new dividing line: paedophile versus non-paedophile. At this point, we should refer to the accused as the Paedophile Party.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick faced resignation calls after files revealed his 2012 visit to Epstein island, contradicting his previous denials. Rep Josh Barnett posted on Twitter: “Howard Lutnick must be fired immediately after what I have read in the Epstein Files.” Disturbingly, the White House affirmed Trump’s support for Lutnick.

I think it’s safe to say Trump and Lutnick are both members of the Paedophile Party. You can easily tell who is not in the Paedophile Party because they are aghast at the FBI and DOJ for their deliberate failures. Powerful men who did the most sickening things to girls as young as seven, not only avoided arrest but had their names hidden.

One of the new names to be revealed is billionaire Leon Black, a Wall Street lawyer who founded the largest private global equity fund. He and Epstein plotted to get a woman deported because she threatened to expose their relationship to his wife, but that is far from the worst of it.

Black is accused of biting a 7-8 year old’s vagina and violating her in ways that made her bleed. He is also accused of raping a 16 year old and 20 year old in a similar manner. The consistencies in the reports suggests this man is guilty as hell. I don’t want to go into further detail, but here is the document if you want to read it:

The DOJ redacted this man’s name with no justification, like it did for so many others, and Pam Bondi refused to face Epstein’s victims. No wonder the survivors said they felt “degraded” by the hearing. I understand none of them have been interviewed by the DOJ. They were asked to raise their hands if they were dissatisfied with the the DOJ’s approach and they all did. Who can blame them?

Thomas Massie said Pam Bondi and others are liars who will be prosecuted by the next attorney general. That day can’t come too soon.

