Piers Morgan has been giving further indications that he is changing his mind on Israel/Palestine, and while I’d rather not make Piers the topic of conversation again, so few in the media are doing this, that it becomes news whenever someone does.

Piers has been awful on this subject and yet he’s been way better than many in the western mainstream media by platforming pro-Palestinian voices and criticising Israel.

I suspect it’s because Piers has platformed pro-Palestinian voices that he’s realised his original position was indefensible, but in a time when our opponents are viciously dogmatic, at least he is willing to be swayed.

It turns out a man widely regarded as a blithering idiot is somehow one of our most rational mainstream political voices. God help us.

When you have maniacs doubling down and calling for Palestinian writer Mohammed el-Kurd to be arrested for speaking up for his people, and you have other pundits who are smart (cowardly) enough to fall silent and move the conversation onto King Charles’ enlarged prostate to avoid incriminating themselves as we await the ICJ’s judgement, at least Piers says Israel is going too far (even if it is too late for tens of thousands of Palestinians).

“The civilian death toll is testing the upper-limits of proportionality,” Piers said in a recent segment on Talk TV, sounding like someone drawing the line as Dr Harold Shipman kills his 300th victim. Only we’re not talking about 300 victims, we’re talking about 30,000 (and many more when you count the sick, starving and injured).

Israel went beyond proportionality on day one when it started bombing civilians to collectively punish them for the actions of Hamas. Those who are informed on the subject understood this and Piers joined in the attacks against us. An apology would be nice, not so much to us but the people of Palestine, because when you attack western support for Palestine, that has an indirect impact on Palestinian civilians.

You can be arrested in the UK for supporting Hamas on the basis it has been designated a terrorist organisation. Someone needs to remind the police it’s also a crime to support the actions of a genocidal regime.

War crimes were being committed the moment those civilians were targeted with missiles and starvation tactics. There is nothing in international law that says because something bad happened, you are allowed to do war crimes for three months.

War crimes are always disproportionate, but some of us had had enough with the very first casualty because our conscience doesn’t have a delay. Child casualty 10,001 was no less proportionate than child casualty one and their life did lot matter any less.

Sadly, the reality is we who say the death rate should be 0% are seen as crazier than the ones who want it to be 100% and until that changes, we are going to keep supporting atrocities.

In the UK, we like our genocides to be moderate ones that pretend to respect the rules-based order. Our genocides only become a problem when they lose the veil of respectability. It’s therefore our moral obligation to lift that veil as soon as physically possible.

As much as I’ve criticised Piers Morgan (and the criticism is absolutely deserved), it’s fair to say he is now helping lift that veil. He made some valuable points in his recent monologue such as this one:

“More people are dying every day than in any other conflict in modern history. Israel has no plan beyond the war other than occupation and anarchy and the nightmare scenario of the conflict engulfing the region is edging closer to reality with western strikes on Yemen and fears of war in Lebanon.”

This is a point that westerners need to get their heads around. For the past few years, our leaders have engaged in this insane game of brinksmanship and just because we’ve got away with it so far, doesn’t mean we will continue to do so.

If you look at the conflict zones around the world, you will find western fingerprints all over them. Same if you look at regions where conflict appears likely. Our leaders seem to have realised that hot wars would lack public support, but why send your own soldiers to make profits for arms manufacturers, if you can use civilians in other countries as foot soldiers?

Only problem is, the way things are going, we could soon end up in a hot war and guess who’ll be the foot solders in a major conflict? Us.

The irony of the Gaza genocide is that Israelis are victims of the west too, but they don’t see themselves as our victims because they’ve been so heavily propagandised. Young Israeli men and women are being used as foot soldiers and needlessly losing their lives.

It might be hard to sympathise when you see their disgusting TikTok videos, but they are still human beings. When I was young, I was unable to see through the pro-Israel propaganda and I’m not even Israeli. Perhaps if I was, I would have been dumb enough to fight in this war too.

We owe it to everyone on both sides of any conflict to reach them with evidence, reason and compassion. This is the only way to move away from the cycle of violence. If you give a shit about Israelis or Palestinians, you should listen to the peacemakers, not the warmongers.

We are being taken to the brink of World War III so a bunch of corrupt arseholes can enrich themselves and feel big and strong on the world stage - and they will bully anyone who suggests the path of peace.

Just look at how Rishi Sunak resorted to racist tropes to bully Zarah Sultana in parliament. Thankfully, Zarah stood up for herself and called him out beautifully.

In Parliament today, I called for de-escalation in the Middle East and for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. In reply, Rishi Sunak said I should call “call on Hamas and the Houthis to de-escalate the situation.” This is an Islamophobic trope – as if by being Muslim, I am responsible for Hamas and the Houthis – and then Tory MP Andrew Percy says: “Too many people give a free pass to the terrorists who perpetrated the worst murder of Jews *and we’ve just seen an example of that.*” Implying I had just “given a free pass to the terrorists”, which is categorically untrue – I've repeatedly condemned the October 7 attack – and again is an Islamophobic trope: without any grounds, suggesting I am supportive of Hamas. I then made a Point of Order, highlighting what he had said. Percy replied saying he hadn't said that – you can see for yourself in the video – and that he "wouldn't engage in this silliness". So that's x2 Islamophobic tropes + 1 gaslighting? Just another day as a Muslim MP.…

This is the reality of UK politics. You can’t breathe in defence of Palestine without being accused of an anti-Semitic trope, but Islamophobic tropes are positively encouraged. Racism is totally fine as long as it stops the march towards peace.

The question you need to ask yourself is do you take the side of racists and warmongers or do you take the side of anti-racists and peacemakers? I know whose side I’m on.

