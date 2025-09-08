Council Estate Media

Baz
14h

World’s gone mad, ironically that mannequin will probably get ‘life’.

Rebecca Turner
13h

It would be a grave mistake to believe, as is claimed by Defend Our Juries, that the forces of the capitalist state will be “overwhelmed” by protests like Saturday’s, rendering them unable to uphold repressive laws. Mass arrests have in fact escalated both in numbers and in brutality, driven by the political imperative of silencing opposition to the Gaza genocide and demonstrating the readiness of the Starmer Labour government to do what is demanded of it in imposing the dictates of the ruling elite. The arrests are being followed up with charges that in some cases can lead to 14 years’ imprisonment upon conviction.

Waging trade and military war abroad demands class war at home to crush political and social opposition and militarise economic life through the destruction of essential social provisions and the imposition of savage levels of exploitation.

This cannot be opposed by individual acts of conscience, however bravely expressed. It means the mobilisation of the millions of workers, particularly the younger generation, who want to put an end to Starmer’s hated government of austerity, genocide and war.

