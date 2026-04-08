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CautiousCuriosity's avatar
CautiousCuriosity
10h

Honest question: How much kick back do Kushner and Trump holdings et al (by other names) get from the new tolls on the Strait of Hormuz? This classic mob stunt wasn't made for nothing, not when the previous agreement was fine for political purposes, it was just not monetized. This was a classic protection racket move. Forget about any cost to the disposable taxpayers, the low level not even made guys in this system.

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Martin's avatar
Martin
8h

All down to ordinary Americans. Get rid of Trump and his entire team. Fast. Ban dual US and Israeli citizenship. Ban AIPAC. BDS Israel. Ban political donations over $100. Ensure tax goes on people not bombs. Yup, you can do it. Social collapse if you don't.

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