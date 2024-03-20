Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves is telling anyone who will listen that she wants to emulate Margaret Thatcher. That line just sent a collective shiver down the spines of everyone who grew up during the 1980s and made Liz Truss explode with envy.

Reeves, whose voice is the closest thing to nails down a blackboard I’ve ever heard, is pitching herself as the iron lady mk II, and it’s an apt comparison because she is every bit as robotic.

Reeves insists Thatcher gave us a “decade of renewal”, but the problem is the public knows it’s not true, unless you consider burning the country to the ground a form of renewal, which technically it is.

“Decade of renewal” is the type of phrase you only come out with if the public is not your target audience. Reeves is treating you like mugs because she knows enough of you will vote Labour, no matter what. She’s taking your vote for granted and you shouldn’t let her get away with it.

Frankly, calling mass unemployment and the deindustrialisation that destroyed livelihoods and ruined childhoods a “decade of renewal” is despicable. Some of us have PTSD from the Thatcher years. If you praise Thatcherism, you have absolutely no business calling yourself Labour. It’s no different from a Tory saying they want to emulate Jeremy Corbyn.

One of the problems with Thatcherism is it makes everything more expensive and those rising costs are used as justification for more privatisation and deregulation. NHS budget ballooning because of unneeded private contractors? Wes Streeting has a simple solution: more private contractors! Asset-stripping is efficient, ya know.

The infuriating thing is almost everyone knows the argument is bullshit and yet many keep voting for it because they can’t imagine voting for anything else. They’re like English holidaymakers who go abroad and eat an English breakfast every morning because what else would an Englishman eat for breakfast? I don’t know, maybe something that’s not fast-tracking you to a heart attack. Just a thought.

Reeves insists: “We won’t repeat the mistakes of New Labour,” which sounds reassuring until you realise she actually means they’ll spend less than New Labour. Reeves is promising to match the Tories’ tax and spending plans. She’s offering austerity, even though it’s totally unnecessary because the economy has all the money it needs and austerity would only be counterproductive.

All scarcity is manufactured, but Reeves understands this perfectly, of course. Neoliberals don’t offer austerity because they think it’s necessary. They offer it because they want to rob you.

Try not to worry too much though because Reeves has decided she wants an “inclusive” version of robbery. What a lovely phrase “inclusive Thatcherism” is. It’s like saying we’re going to steal your wallet while carrying a rainbow flag, or kick you in the balls while saying “black lives matter”, or instruct a female drone operator to bomb your house. It’s a woke war instead of a war on woke. It’s co-opting the language of progressives to give Labour cover for adopting the brutality of the right. In case you’re somehow unclear, there is no inclusive version of Thatcherism.

“Hey, look at how diverse we’re being! We’ve just assembled an ethnically diverse team to privatise your NHS!”

Just. Fuck. Off.

Neoliberals have decided the problem with the last 45 years of Thatcherism is that we didn’t do it inclusively or efficiently enough. Efficiently in this context, means we did not sufficiently asset strip the country, and inclusivity is just an empty word.

If Reeves cares about inclusivity, why did she give her speech at an annual City of London event? Why did she not announce her plans for “inclusive Thatcherism” to adoring crowds in Merseyside? After all, that’s a Labour heartland, right? I’m sure she would have been greeted with rapturous applause when she explained “inclusive Thatcherism” means keeping the two-child welfare cap. The last thing we want to do is include a third-born child in society by letting them eat. Thatcherite inclusiveness has its limits. Lots of ‘em.

Clearly, the only people Reeves gives a shit about including in her economic vision are the bankers and wealthy donors. Rest assured, the people who caused the 2008 recession through their greed and recklessness are in charge of your Labour Party. Truly, this is the vision of Keir Hardie.

Reeves - a former banker who refuses to reinstate the cap on bankers’ bonuses - has hired people from the City of London to help with her economic plans. She’s basically told them they can have whatever they want, but if a working class person says what about me? The response will be: “Fuck off, Corbynista, you don’t count!”

Reeves openly backs Jeremy Hunt’s deregulatory reforms which will not benefit a single ordinary person in this country, but will benefit the people she wants to donate to Labour’s election campaign fund. You see how the corruption works?

Reeves keeps using the words “supply-side reform” because most of the public don’t know what it means, but this is not just the language of Thatcher, it’s the language of Liz Truss. It’s code for trickle-down economics and it works brilliantly. It’s just the money doesn’t trickle down to you, it trickles into offshore tax havens.

But at least Reeves is telling us how she’s going to do growth now. She’s not going to grow the economy with growth, or magic beans, or Miracle Grow, she’s going to grow the economy with the ideology that gave us what was the longest and deepest recession since World War II (it actually gave us two recessions) and devastated entire regions of the UK.

Don’t worry though, this Thatcherite apocalypse will definitely be “inclusive” because it will screw you over, regardless of your ethnicity or sexuality or whatever other protected characteristic you may have, apart from the main one: wealth. If you’re rich, you must be absolutely buzzing because there is no possibility of structural change for the foreseeable future. You can take the smug grin off your face, you utter bastard.

As Owen Jones points out, economic growth in the 1980s was the same as the 1970s, only less equitable, and growth in the 1990s was lower, and growth in the 2000s was lower again! In other words, Thatcherism was worse by its own measure than the decade we’re told is so terrible, we can never have socialism (they mean social democracy) again.

Thatcherism might have given us the longest decrease in living standards since the Battle of Waterloo, but we’re told it’s the only system that works, that has ever worked, and ever will work. Even though that’s not close to being true.

The UK and Norway discovered North Sea oil around the same time, and while Norway put theirs into a sovereign wealth fund and became one of the richest countries on earth, Thatcher gave ours away and left us with bugger all. Nordic-style social democracy might not be perfect, but it’s a damn sight better than so-called liberal democracy, yet the government considers you an extremist if you want change.

Thatcher’s so-called “decade of renewal” left my generation with absolutely nothing. I, like so many others, was raised by a single mother on income support in an unemployment blackspot where the best you could aspire to was a low-paid job.

During the Thatcher years, they closed down our industries and tore down our playgrounds and wondered why bored teens ended up abusing drugs in crumbling council estates. My home town saw riots due to the neglect and poverty, but instead of accepting responsibility for what they did to us, the Tories decided we must be inherently bad. This is what individualism does: it destroys livelihoods and blames the victims.

Anyone who looks at this and decides the language of Thatcherism is appropriate has absolutely no business being in the Labour Party. If you vote for this shitshow, you are not voting for Labour in anything but name. You are being a Tory enabler.

