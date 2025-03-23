The US senate minority leader Chuck Schumer just admitted what would be called an “anti-Semitic conspiracy theory” if it came from one of us. He was speaking at an AIPAC conference in the US when he said the quiet part loud:

“The view of Palestinians is simple: Well, the Europeans treated the Jews badly, culminating in the Holocaust, and they gave them our land as compensation. Of course, we say it’s our land, the Torah says it, but they don’t believe in the Torah so that’s the reason there is not peace. They invent other reasons, but they do not believe in a Jewish state.”

So what do we have here?

First of all there is the admission that Zionists feel they have a right to take Palestinian land because it was promised to them in a holy book, an admission that Israel wasn’t simply established to give Jews a safe place to go after the holocaust.

And then there is the admission that the violence was not triggered by October 7th and Zionists feel they can kill Palestinians because they don’t share their religion or accept the Jewish holy book gives Zionists a right to colonise Palestinian land and establish a Jewish supremacist ethnostate. So fucking unreasonable of them, eh?

The audience applauded these admissions from Schumer because Zionists are tired of hiding the way they feel. They actually think we should be forced to hide the way we feel!

A recent poll in the US showed a majority of Republicans feel it should be illegal in the US to protest against Israel’s genocide, and you can guarantee most Zionists would agree. It’s like we’ve been saying for years, the censorship was never about tackling anti-Semitism, it was always about protecting the colony of Israel.

Remember, the Torah doesn’t just promise Zionists the strip of land they call Israel, it doesn't just promise them all of Palestine, it promises them Lebanon, Syria, Jordan, Turkey, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, and Kuwait.

When Schumer is saying the Torah gives Zionists the right to take land, he must feel they have a right to claim all the land for his position to be logically consistent. Schumer’s speech was a public admission of his belief in the Greater Israel project that is well and truly underway, with Israel not just in the process of annexing northern Gaza but southern Syria too.

Schumer shamelessly regurgitated the lie about 40 beheaded babies because he couldn’t think of a truthful way to further his argument. When you are in the right, you don’t need to lie to strengthen your argument, which is why we point to things like Israel blowing up the Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital.

See the difference? Zionists score points by making things up whereas we just point out what they’re doing. You would be amazed how many Zionists jumped in my mentions to say, “no, blowing up cancer hospitals is good actually”, and then telling me I’m a terrible person for thinking otherwise.

In the latest edition of every Zionist accusation is a projection, they kept saying that Hamas was using the hospital as a military base when in actual fact, the IDF was! The IDF had full control of that cancer hospital for over a year and then decided to blow the building up and everything in it. There is no military justification for blowing up any building under your control, let alone the only cancer hospital in Gaza.

Israel destroys the Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital

Cancer patients have been left to die in Gaza because there is nowhere to treat them. There is no way to explain the demolition of their hospital as anything other than a war crime.

Civilian infrastructure is protected under international law, particularly medical facilities, as their destruction contributes towards the destruction of the civilian population. If your side blows up a cancer hospital and your best response is an almighty projection followed by an evidence-free accusation that the other side beheads babies, you are not winning the argument.

We are told the Gaza death toll has surpassed 50,000, but this figure doesn’t include those missing under the rubble, and given most of the people who were counting are dead, and the figure has barely moved in over a year, it can be considered a huge underestimate.

According to the UN, 70% of the dead are women and children, and given the indiscriminate nature of the bombing, it’s safe to assume most of the male casualties were civilians too. Officially, one in 15 Palestinians has been killed or injured by Israel.

Even if the official figures are accurate, the fact anyone thinks killing tens of thousands of civilians is a reasonable response to killing a few hundred is deranged. If you say the first was an unacceptable act of violence, you must either acknowledge the second is worse, or admit you’re not always opposed to the slaughter of civilians, in which case you are not a good person.

Israel just committed the largest massacre of children in its history and I’ve not heard an acknowledgment from the western media, let alone a condemnation. Israel unilaterally broke the ceasefire and butchered 673 Palestinians, and Israel Katz made one of the most maniacal statements we’ve seen so far:

Israel’s Minister of Defence admitted to destroying Gaza and threatened it with “total ruin” which presumably means destroying it all over again? Killing every survivor in Gaza? I’m not sure what Israel can even do to a land of rubble. What I do know is Katz threatened collective punishment by saying Palestinians will bear the cost if they do not remove Hamas and release the hostages - hostages who would be returning to their families, if only Israel had honoured the ceasefire.

Given the IDF failed to rescue the hostages, and actually killed many of them, Katz must believe that unarmed Palestinians are more militarily capable than the IDF. He might have a point. We’re talking about an army that flees the battlefield when they get stung by bees. We’re talking about an army that was getting its arse kicked by a single Lynx. Presumably, the Lynx population is next in line for collective punishment!

It’s not just Israel Katz who has been giving ICC prosecutors a field day, it’s the Israeli prime minister too. Israel’s largest news website Ynet is reporting that Netanyahu explicitly ordered the indiscriminate bombing of civilians. If a western journalist reported this, they would probably never work again.

When Halevi presented the IDF's operations to the cabinet in the first 48 hours of the war, he noted that the Air Force had attacked 1,500 targets in Gaza. This is a huge number, requiring exceptional intelligence and operational capabilities. Netanyahu erupted in anger, yelling and banging on the table. "Why not 5,000?" he scolded the Chief of Staff. "We don't have 5,000 approved targets," Halevi replied. "I'm not interested in targets," Netanyahu retorted. "Take down houses, bomb with everything you have."

We have clear and undeniable evidence of Israeli war crimes, and even public admissions of war crimes, and we have reports of those war crimes in the Israeli media, and now we’re told those war crimes are justified not because of October 7th but because of the Torah. If that doesn’t tell you we’re dealing with genocidal fanatics who will not stop until they fulfil their Biblical mission, I don’t know what will.

