Paul Healey
1d

In order for Empire to maintain its totalitarian world order it requires the total subordination of Earth’s people. Only now with the Automation and control of natural language processing can it do this. Note, it is not Artificial Intelligence but the production of Artificial Information; to condition and subvert the will of all resistance to it. It is the Hydra of corporate sovereignty and its programme is the total destruction of any ethically sustainable morality! It is evil, in the purest understanding of the term.

Steve Bull
1d

I find it ‘humourous’ that government (perhaps the largest and most powerful criminal organisation) always frames their supposed societal safety protocols as fighting crime.

