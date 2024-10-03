The role of any leader is supposed to be to keep the public safe, but the prime minister, who will not provide money for things such as the Winter Fuel Allowance and lifting the two-child welfare cap (that would protect us from actual threats) can find money to pump into any warzone. There is always money for war.

To be fair, this is far from just a UK thing. There is a joke in the US that a hurricane-ravaged town planted a Ukrainian flag in the hope this would compel their government to send a fraction of the aid they send Zelensky. Wouldn’t leaders who care about your safety spend money on your actual safety? How come national security only ever means arms manufacturers get money? I guess it’s a neoliberalism thing, just don’t suggest an alternative model that actually helps us, okay? That would make you dangerous.

Sir Keir Starmer has decided to subsidise Israel’s illegal invasion of Lebanon by providing it with the assistance of our military. Strangely, I don’t remember being consulted on whether my tax money defends Israel. I don’t even remember a parliamentary debate, do you?

Royal Navy Destroyer, HMS Duncan, is reportedly on standby in the region and our Typhoon jets are ready to defend Israeli airspace. Presumably, this is so Israel can focus on the task of genocide without distractions, now their Iron Dome is proving as useful as a wet paper bag. Here’s a question: if our military can protect Israeli airspace, why can’t it protect Palestinian and Lebanese airspace?

The message is clear: it’s fine to do whatever you want to Palestinians and Lebanese, just don’t harm a hair on the head of an Israeli. The racial hierarchy could not be more obvious, but it’s racist to talk about the racial hierarchy.

In a surprising glitch in the Matrix, an Iranian professor has been doing the TV rounds and pointing out this racial hierarchy. Seyed Mohammad Mirandi is being given airtime to discuss how the UK is protecting “God’s chosen people” as they commit genocide.

“Unlike you, we don't believe in chosen people, and the Palestinian people on that land who have been displaced and pushed into Gaza and slaughtered regularly over 76 years, we will not stand for that... The Israeli regime, if they strike Iran, we will hit them much harder next time, and they can pretend that they got away, but we hit very hard last time. We hit their bases. And, unlike the Israeli regime, which always carries out slaughter and genocide, carrying out a holocaust in Gaza, we strike their military targets, because, unlike you, we actually care about human rights.”

After Iran bombed Israel’s military bases, the corporate media pretended we hadn’t seen those bombs hit their targets and explode. Zionists mocked Iran for not killing a single civilian, calling the attack a massive failure, because they measure success in how many civilians you kill. Israel then went on murderous rampages in Gaza and Lebanon, slaughtering civilians in revenge.

One attack was on Al-Amal orphanage near Gaza city and another was on a hospital in Beirut. Predictably, Israel bombed more civilians in tents, wiping out entire families.

In case you didn’t know, blowing up Arab civilians in revenge is part of Israel’s Dahiya Doctrine. It’s another one of those horrible ideas like the Hannibal Doctrine that no civilised military would consider. Here is how Wikipedia describes it:

The Dahiya doctrine, or Dahya doctrine, is an Israeli military strategy involving the large-scale destruction of civilian infrastructure in order to pressure hostile governments. The doctrine was outlined by former Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Chief of General Staff Gadi Eizenkot. Israel colonel Gabi Siboni wrote that Israel “should target economic interests and the centers of civilian power that support the organization”. The logic is to harm the civilian population so much that they will then turn against the militants, forcing the enemy to sue for peace.

In case it’s not massively obvious, implementing the Dahiya Doctrine is collective punishment and therefore a war crime. Do you think anyone who would follow such a practice could be considered a good guy? Or do you think Israel’s bullshit is finally unravelling?

An analyst on the BBC explained how Iran and Hezbollah have shown restraint over the past 12 months while Israel has violated every red line. This prompted the newspapers to rant about the BBC’s “anti-Semitism problem”. Imagine thinking the BBC is biased against Israel and hates Jews because every now and again it allows a guest to tell the truth. Many in our print media would have it so we never heard alternative viewpoints. I’m pretty sure Starmer comes from this school of thought, given how he purges anyone from Labour who suggests Palestinian children might be capable of feeling pain.

Starmer has just made a chilling televised speech in which he proudly announced: “We stand with Israel”. Excuse me, but who the fuck is the we in this equation? Is he talking about far-right Zionists? Are these the only people he considers the British public?

Sixty-six percent of the public have a negative view of Israel and only the most extreme 17% support Israel. The Zionist entity has a favourability rating of -49, which I’m pretty sure is the lowest favourability we’ve seen since Liz Truss’s mini-budget. Right now, Israel is the only thing that British people dislike more than the prime minister.

It’s clear the overwhelming majority of the public are disgusted with Israel. Eighty-four percent want Netanyahu to be arrested if he sets foot in the UK. Just think about that. When do you get 84% of people to agree on anything? To hit those numbers, you need the types who live on Instagram and obsess with Love Island to agree with you.

Instead of joining the calls for Netanyahu’s arrest, Starmer pledges allegiance to a rogue state as it embarks on its second genocide. And it somehow gets worse…

When Iran finally lost patience and launched an attack on Israel’s military infrastructure that resulted in zero casualties, Starmer had no hesitation in condemning this action in the strongest possible terms:

“I utterly condemn this attempt by the Iranian regime to harm innocent Israelis, to escalate this incredibly dangerous situation and push the region ever closer to the brink.”

Where is this energy when Israel is blowing up the Gaza Strip and raping doctors and journalists and bombing embassies and assassinating political leaders? Do these things not take the region to the brink more than a single attack by Iran that killed no one?

The Lebanese foreign minister has reported that Hezbollah leader Nasrallah had agreed to a “complete ceasefire” when Israel assassinated him. The same goes for Hamas leader Haniyeh.

Israel has a pattern of assassinating leaders to ensure endless war while playing the victim. Politicians in the region have been asking what is Israel’s narrative? They offered security guarantees in exchange for peace and Israel said no, so what is the plan, other than endless war? Why can’t our politicians and journalists ask these questions, instead of pretending Israel is always acting in self-defence?

When Iran avoids killing the civilians near Israel’s military infrastructure, we are told this is an attempt to “harm innocent Israelis” and when Israel targets civilians with the Dahiya Doctrine, we are told they are “human shields”. Do you get how racist this is yet?

Starmer spent his entire speech laying into Iran for its response to genocide and saying it “cannot be tolerated”. He said in no uncertain terms that British people must leave Lebanon now. He never mentioned they must leave Lebanon because Israel is doing all the things he accused Iran of doing because apparently they can be tolerated.

“We stand with Israel and we recognise her right to self-defence in the face of this aggression,” Starmer said. First of all, what is with the creepy use of female pronouns when referring to Israel? Starmer never does this for any other country. It makes him sound like he has some weird Israel fetish.

Israel is now talking of targeting Iran’s oil and nuclear sites, which would be war crimes and represent a major escalation, causing a humanitarian catastrophe. If this happens will Starmer finally condemn Israel? Or will he warn Iran against “escalation” and ready our troops? I think we all know the answer.

Thank you for reading. All of my content will always be freely available, but if you wish to support my work, you can do so at PayPal, Stripe, Ko-fi or Patreon. Likes, shares and comments also help massively.