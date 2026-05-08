The 2026 local elections have delivered exactly the nightmare scenario so many of us predicted for Starmer’s Labour. Yet, bizarrely, some of his closest allies are acting like they don’t understand why voters have deserted them. This isn’t just a bad night at the polls, it’s proof of how hopelessly out of touch the corrupt neoliberals running the country truly are. The Starmer project is collapsing under the weight of its own emptiness.

Labour appears to be on course to lose up to three-quarters of the seats it was defending–potentially 1,900 councillors. The party has lost control of historic heartlands, such as Tameside, Hartlepool, and Wigan, and swathes of the North and Midlands. Reform has made massive gains, but the data shows Labour lost most of its vote share to the Greens.

Zack Polanski has achieved the Greens’ strongest-ever local election performance, despite a relentless smear campaign. The antisemitism nonsense once weaponised against Jeremy Corbyn was not so effective against the UK’s only Jewish political leader.

Exit polls show 42% of 18-34 year-olds backed the Greens, compared to just 28% for Labour–a 14-point swing since the 2024 general election. Working-age families rejected Labour outright and the party only consolidated support among older boomers. Labour is no longer the party of labour.

Professor Sir John Curtice told ITV News: “Labour’s vote share drop is the largest for a governing party in local elections since 2010. The Greens have successfully positioned themselves as the authentic voice of progressive voters concerned about climate and inequality.”

Starmer is now haunted by his infamous line from the campaign trail: “If you don’t like the changes that we’ve made, I say the door is open and you can leave”. Voters have bolted through that open door. Now he stands alone, wondering why his rivals are sharpening their knives. The irony is that Labour has no credible replacement so they are stuck with the liar they helped into power. Starmer deliberately blocked Andy Burnham (arguably the only figure with broad appeal) from becoming an MP.

After 14 years of Tory rule, the public were desperate for genuine change. Instead, Starmer offered more of the same: more privatisation, more austerity, more authoritarianism. The wipe-out was entirely predictable–and for those who warned about it from the moment the Labour right sabotaged Corbyn in 2017, this is a cathartic “I told you so” moment.

The Labour right spent years systematically destroying the left’s influence with no real plan beyond that. Starmer wasn’t just handed the leadership, he was backed by a network of lobbyists and donors who rigged the rules, purged the party, and stole the membership’s power to choose a transformative leader.

Among Starmer’s key backers was pro-Israel lobbyist Trevor Chinn, who quietly donated £50,000 to Starmer’s leadership campaign (a donation only declared after the contest). The Israel lobby funded around half of Starmer’s cabinet. Corporate interests and think-tanks like Labour Together played their part. The plan worked beautifully: the membership was sidelined for a genocidal rogue state, and Starmer’s Labour became a moral vacuum.

While there are many layers to Labour’s unpopularity, the driving force behind Starmer’s leadership has been his unwavering Zionism. He purged critics of Israel, stripped away protest rights, treated pensioners and activists as “terrorists”, censored the internet, pandered to the Israeli ambassador, and continued arms supplies to Israel while pretending otherwise. Who can forget his chilling statement that Israel has a right to withhold food, water, and energy from Palestinians?

A decision was made early on to protect Israel at all costs, depriving the UK of much-needed progressive change. The Israel lobby is more than happy to see Labour die because the Tories and Reform are also on their side. Corporate media won’t touch this story, of course. They’re not even allowed to acknowledge the lobby exists or mention the Forde Report. Instead, they paint Starmer as a decent man in a tough spot who simply misjudged a few things. The truth is the man has no desire to improve anyone’s life but his own. He lied to Labour members to become leader and to the electorate to become prime minister. Even worse, mainstream journalists slapped him on the back for doing so.

Ever since he made his notorious ten pledges, Starmer’s record has been a litany of U-turns and betrayals. He scrapped the £28 billion green investment pledge, cut winter fuel payments for millions of pensioners, kept the two-child benefit cap (until his hand was forced), pushed cruel welfare and disability reforms, and flip-flopped on delaying local elections to avoid humiliation.

Add in scandals like Peter Mandelson’s ambassadorial appointment, NHS and military contracts for Palantir, Trump using our airbases to illegally bomb Iran, and the broken promises on workers’ rights, and Labour’s collapse is no mystery.

Starmer insists he is staying put because the public’s concern is simply the “pace of change,” rather than what he is offering, but everyone across the political spectrum is rejecting him, including the centrists who got behind his People’s Vote campaign.

The principle-free David Lammy repeated the “don’t change the pilot mid-flight” line, but Jonathan Brash is demanding Starmer set out a departure timetable. All Starmer has achieved is transferring the energy and enthusiasm of the Corbyn era to the Greens while handing the far-right a shot at power. It’s clear he would prefer a Reform government to a Green one. He has always attacked the left more viciously than the right.

UK politics is now a four-way split that’s rapidly becoming a new two-party system: Reform on the right, Greens on the left. This is the result of 47 years of Thatcherite failure. If only Reform voters understood their party is also Thatcherite at heart. If only they knew Nigel Farage praised Liz Truss’s disastrous mini-budget! We still have time to help them understand what they are supporting.

Starmer’s refusal to resign might actually be the best thing for the Greens right now. A snap general election would risk handing Reform a victory. The longer Starmer clings to power, the more he haemorrhages progressive support. A moderate replacement could slow that momentum.

Reform voters recoil when confronted with their party’s actual policies whereas the public tends to agree with Green policies—this means televised debates would favour Polanski over Farage. Another positive factor is that young voters are more likely to vote in general elections than local elections. A higher turnout of young voters means a higher vote share for the Greens.

Clearly, the Greens need more time to build, but this political climate makes a 5-10% surge by the next general election entirely realistic. The local elections are the beginning of a political realignment, one that will either result in socialism or fascism. Take your pick.

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