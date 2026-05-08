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Lyn's avatar
Lyn
1d

Left the Labour Party as soon as Starmer was elected as leader. Knew it was the beginning of the end of the Labour Party. Zionist apologists at best, Zionist enablers at worst but this labour government is Zionist through & through. There’s no saving it.

I agree, let’s hope Starmer stays & thereby makes a green revolution possible.

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Jordan's avatar
Jordan
1d

A predictable shitshow. Genocide, abandoning the working class, dismantling what little freedom of speech existed before, and shredding our beloved natural environment for developers turns out to be unpopular.

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