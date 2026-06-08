You know what’s beautiful? Taking a mental health break for two weeks and not watching any news at all, only to return and find Israel is going boom again. Okay, it’s not exactly beautiful. It’s horrible really, but it’s the kind of horrible where anyone on the receiving end of genocide can be forgiven for letting out a little cheer. Or a big one.

Finally someone is standing up for them…

Iran launched a barrage of missiles at targets in northern Israel and sites like Ramat David airbase near Nazareth. It was called Operation Nasr or True Promise or something. Depends on who you ask…

Poor Israelis had to spend the night fighting with each other in air raid shelters, and presumably locking out Chinese workers again. The Zionists are so tired…

Crucially Iran’s attack came in response to Israeli attacks on Beirut. High rises in “Hezbollah strongholds” (they mean densely-packed civilian areas) have been falling to the ground for weeks. In the latest attack, at least two residential buildings were destroyed, with two civilians killed and around 22 wounded. Four of the terrorist leaders they took out were women and another four were children. Real heroes we’ve got here…

UNICEF says hundreds of children have been killed by Israel in Lebanon since March, but that doesn’t count as terrorism because Lebanese children don’t count as people. See how it works?

Here was Israel, just minding its own business, casually breaking the ceasefire, every fucking day, when Iran decided to strike back for no reason. I can only assume this was antisemitism.

Not to be outdone, the Houthis got in on the action. It turns out they’re not just a bunch of desert-dwelling savages after all. They can actually stand up against super powers.

The Houthis claimed a recent missile strike on the Jaffa/Tel Aviv area that was reportedly intercepted. No idea whether that last part was true because when does Israel ever tell the truth?

The Houthis announced they would target Israel-linked ships in the Red Sea, effectively threatening renewed disruption to shipping. Wouldn’t it be easier for Israel to just stop bombing everyone? Couldn’t we just take those bombs away for their own good?

You wouldn’t give a kid matches if they couldn’t stop lighting fires. Israel wants to burn down the whole region and rule over the ashes.

The very least we could say is no more bombs for Israel until it learns to behave in public and says “sorry” and maybe hangs one or two of its biggest war criminals. That’s reasonable, right? I mean it’s the barest of bare minimums really. Just not when your leaders are compromised.

Anyway, Israel retaliated against Iran by targeting air defences, missile sites, and a petrochemical complex in Mahshahr linked to ballistic missile production. Surprisingly, Israel didn’t strike any schools or hospitals on this occasion. Perhaps their targeting AI is malfunctioning or something.

Israel says most of Iran’s rockets were intercepted by those air defences that broke Americans keep paying for. Problem is even if it’s true, an asymmetric attack costs Israel far more than Iran.

Those interceptor missiles are ludicrously expensive, and while Israel isn’t footing the bill, its sugar daddy in the US can only produce these things in limited numbers. Every saturation strike means that Israel can’t replenish its stocks quickly enough. All Iran has to do is launch a series of attacks like this once every few months and Israel is basically naked.

Iran is now saying it plans to launch a full week of continuous strikes on Israel. It’s outrageous when another country just decides to bomb you like that, isn’t it? Israel would never…

I’m glad to say no major casualties have been reported on either side. As much as I’m sick of the Israelis, I still want a solution where no one dies. And the thing is, I think we actually might get it. Don’t laugh at me.

The fact Trump is demanding “both sides” agree to a ceasefire is telling. Looks like the US is not in a position to join the fight, even if it wants to. Iran is now indicating it might stop further attacks if Israel stops striking Beirut. If Israel agrees, we have a whole new power dynamic in the region. It means Iran effectively has a veto on Israeli military action.

Just stop and think about that for a moment…

It’s fair to say the Greater Israel Project has hit a bit of a snag. Here they were, just bombing the shit out of everyone with impunity, blackmailing the US into merging with their army, when they realised that deterrence had not actually been established. Someone in the region can still fight back.

And that someone is Iran.

And also Yemen.

It doesn’t exactly help Israel that Iran might have nukes now, if rumours are to be believed. And who could blame ‘em? Best decision North Korea ever made. If you think that’s bad enough, I’m hearing Iran is just two weeks away from developing its own Epstein Island.

If Israel keeps fucking around, it might really find out. Looks like the Epstein islanders are gonna have to find a path to peace after all. Certainly if they want their paedophile colony to see out the decade.

To be clear, I don’t actually want Israel to be blown up... What? I don’t! I just want ‘em to learn to live with their neighbours or fucking go home. That’s not too much to ask now, is it?

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