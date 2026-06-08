Council Estate Media

Council Estate Media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Christopher Pipe's avatar
Christopher Pipe
1d

Thank you for saying what the BBC very pointedly does not dare to say.

Reply
Share
sunny's avatar
sunny
1d

Perfect tone. Thank u

Reply
Share
43 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Council Estate Media · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture