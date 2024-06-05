As sure as night follows day, the US is now insisting it’s Hamas’ fault that Israel is rejecting the peace agreement that Hamas was willing to accept. Hamas only asked for guarantees that phase 2 and 3 of the deal would go ahead, but Israel said no because it wanted to continue fighting. The US State Department posted on the platform I refuse to call X:

“The world should know, the Palestinian people should know that the only thing standing in the way of an immediate ceasefire today is Hamas.”

Is this stuff working on anyone who doesn’t live in Israel?

It’s literally two days since every newspaper headline was telling us: Netanyahu rejects Biden's peace plan and now that’s been memory-holed? If this stuff is working on you, how do you even remember how to tie your shoe laces?

Biden put forward his peace proposal as a way of pressuring Netanyahu to stop the genocide before it shattered any chance of him winning the election. He now trails Trump in key battleground states and Twitter centrists are arguing it’s all the fault of leftists that Biden abandoned his voter base. Why won’t the leftists just vote for him anyway? Do they not know he’s the lesser of two genocides?

In Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Michigan, Georgia and Nevada, Biden has fallen behind because young and non-white voters have a conscience, but the Vote Blue No Matter Who crowd have decided it’s all the fault of young and non-white people that the Democrats are going to lose. It’s not their fault for refusing to use their leverage to push for better policies and better leaders. It’s not Biden’s fault for siding with a war criminal. It’s your fault for being a decent human being! How do you even reason with people who think like this?

Netanyahu destroyed Biden’s election chances when he took his bluff and reminded him who is in charge of their relationship. The US might have the deep pockets but it certainly does not wear the trousers. Five days after Biden declared no one is above the law about Trump, the House of Representatives passed a landmark bill to sanction the ICC for daring to suggest Israel is not above the law.

All of this should be a learning moment. While everyone knows politicians lie all the time, almost everyone forgets this in the really big moments. The Ukraine proxy war had half the anti-war crowd falling over themselves to cheer while hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians were sacrificed by the military industrial complex. Consider the possibility your government lied to you about Ukraine like it lied to you about Gaza. Consider how their stance on Gaza conflicts with human decency and imagine how different the Ukraine picture might look to the one they’ve portrayed.

When our leaders are prepared to invert reality over something as serious as a peace plan in Gaza, putting hundreds of thousands of lives in jeopardy, they’re prepared to invert reality over anything, and it’s not just that they’re prepared to, they do invert reality all the time.

If you’re a bit slow, this is what Orwell meant when he said: “Ignorance is strength.” When you accept their lies, you are ignorant to the reality. They trick you into thinking this makes you safer, stronger. Your ignorance is your strength, it’s national security, you see? Most people go along with this because resistance only becomes easier when you’re directly affected by their policies.

The US is currently preparing corridors in Europe to fight Russia directly, and when this happens, expect anti-war voices to drop from YouTube like flies. You are going to need to spot propaganda more than ever because it could cost you your life. If the warmongering doesn’t stop, Ukraine and Gaza are not going to be far away lands, they’re going to be on your doorstep.

The US is spelling out its contingency plans so it can transport troops and armour to the front lines when ports in Germany, the Netherlands, and the Baltics are destroyed. Have you noticed how their plans for war are always much more detailed than their plans for peace?

Every now and again something happens which helps people snap out of the propaganda, and with Gaza those things have mounted up so the lies no longer work on many. We need to build on that momentum.

The latest example is 13-year US army veteran Harrison Mann who resigned from the DIA’s Middle East Bureau, saying: “I don't know how you kill 35,000 civilians by accident” and Israel’s genocide “imperils the security of Jews”. The thing about Mann is that he is Jewish.

“And I want to clarify that as the descendant of European Jews, I was raised in a particularly unforgiving moral environment when it came to the topic of bearing responsibility for ethnic cleansing.”

This is clearly someone who understands the meaning of “never again”.

I suppose they’re going to tell us this patriot sacrificed a career he was willing to die for because he is an anti-Semite. Actually, no, I don’t think they’re going to even try this time. Don’t you just hate it when your smears stop working? Wait, maybe they can pretend he was recruited by Hamas. That’s more believable than him objecting to “the mass starvation of children” because he cares, right?

It’s so easy to pick the propaganda apart in this “conflict” because it’s so overt, and once you recognise the patterns, you’ll start seeing them in other conflicts. Once this process starts, it becomes almost impossible for them to manipulate you, unless you choose to stop paying attention. When good people who live in bubbles are shown the truth, they are swayed, so it’s time to burst every last bubble. No political leader is going to do that for us. Even so-called progressives like Bernie Sanders, who are sometimes good on Gaza, come out with propaganda like “Israel has a right to defend itself”.

A quick rephrase shows just how idiotic those words are:

The occupying power which is violating multiple UN resolutions and ignoring the world’s two most powerful courts has a right to defend itself from the people it’s ethnically cleansing so it can steal their land.

Framing matters.

Every word of my framing is 100% accurate, but that’s never the framework the media gives you. Instead, their framework goes something like this:

Hamas committed a terrible, unprovoked act because it’s evil and Israel has a right to protect itself from that unprovoked evil, but it might have been imperfect in the way it has defended itself.

Conceding that Israel has made “mistakes” is not a way of criticising Israel, it’s a way of defending Israel while pulling it’s critics back to the Zionist side of the argument. This is what our media does: it disguises support for Israel as criticism. Not only does this help protect Israel from too much criticism, it helps protect the media too, because if someone argues they’ve supported genocide, they can point to that time they expressed disapproval about one of Israel’s many accidental mass-murders.

Our political leaders make excuses for Israel’s brutality to continue while pretending they want it to end. A perfect example of this is when Sir Keir Starmer said in last night’s ITV debate that releasing hostages comes first and then the humanitarian aid.

Let’s just leave aside that you can’t condition humanitarian aid as it would be collective punishment. Starmer is giving Israel the excuse to not allow aid into Gaza while pretending this is what he wants. He’s letting them off the hook by implying it’s all the fault of Hamas that Israel is blocking the aid. This is what politicians do, they sit down and skilfully plan their words to fool the public. They’ve perfected this to an artform because if they gave you straight answers, they would expose themselves as monsters.

