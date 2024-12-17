The aftermath of the revolution in Syria is proving every bit as chaotic as some of us predicted. Israel has bombed Syria well over 500 times since its ally HTS took charge of the country. One of the bombed sites was close to Russia’s naval base at Tartus, described as Russia’s only access point to the Mediterranean. There are even reports that Israel has struck Russia’s abandoned T-4 airfield in Syria. It’s easy to see how things might escalate if Israel doesn’t start behaving.

One of the blasts near Tartus was so big, it looked like a nuke had been detonated. It was detected 820km away in western Turkey, where it registered 3.1 on the Richter scale. Unsurprisingly, Israel’s HTS allies are losing patience with the people who helped them capture a country.

Nedal Al-Amari claims to be a journalist working for the Syrian revolution…

Al-Golani is showing signs he might be turning against Israel while still pandering to the Zionist entity because he has little or no choice. As a result, the media can’t decide whether HTS is a terrorist organisation or a force for good. Syria is in a weird state of flux, waiting to see what Shrodinger’s terrorists do next.

The corporate media has ignored numerous reports of HTS executing Alawites and prisoners of war across Syria. It’s not hard to understand why the 80% of the Christian population who fled Syria due to al-Golani’s brutality are nervous about coming home.

Western journalists have even been asking Syrian rebels to take off their ISIS patches for interviews so it doesn’t look bad. This is rather odd, given we’re told that HTS and ISIS are enemies, and the US has been bombing ISIS to protect Syrians.

It’s fair to say the corporate media is so confused, it’s malfunctioning:

HTS is nice to the children of the people it beheads

But HTS is not very nice to minorities apparently

CNN got so confused it decided to stage the release of a “political prisoner” of Assad. You can imagine how embarrassed CNN felt when the innocent man turned out to be a former intelligence officer guilty of extortion and harassment. That man is now on the loose in “liberated” Syria. The prison he was freed from was opened two days earlier. Syrian reporters watched as Turkish search teams went through the cells one by one. Somehow they missed this man who was allegedly left without food or water for four days.

The fakery was so obvious, it was even called out by former prisoners of Assad, but if you are still in doubt, just know that HTS was mocking CNN on Telegram: “If it wasn’t a play to achieve a scoop for CNN and laugh at the West’s stupidity, it is more likely that one of the detainees has no place to go and prefers to stay in prison and sleep there.”

It’s not the first time CNN has apparently staged something like this:

Just look at those finger nails…

The reason the media is so confused is that al-Golani has requested an end to the bombing of Syria. It’s commonly understood that only baddies would criticise Israel’s war crimes.

The UN special envoy for Syria has joined the calls for Israel to stop the bombing, telling reporters: “We are continuing to see Israeli movements and bombardments into Syrian territory. This needs to stop. This is extremely important.” Israel is not going to listen, of course. Netanyahu is pledging to change “the face of the Middle East” and this is not going to end well for anyone, including Israel’s allies.

Predictably, the UK is on high alert for Jihadis coming from Syria in yet another example of why regime change was a brilliant idea. We are told that HTS and ISIS are enemies, but we are also told that HTS is freeing a large number of ISIS fighters, and this poses a risk to the UK. Either these terrorists are going to be Syria’s problem or they’re going to be ours.

This mess explains why British diplomats have held talks with HTS, even though it’s a criminal offence to speak to a proscribed terror group. Perhaps the British delegation will avoid prosecution by capturing al-Golani and claiming the $10 million price tag that the US has put on his head.

British delegates meet wanted terrorist al-Golani in Damascus

The UK government has announced a £50 million aid package to Syria. This is a drop in the ocean compared to what has been stolen from Syria and what sanctions have cost the country. Our generosity is always fake and used as leverage, rather than concern for human welfare.

We will only “cooperate” with HTS if they let the UK, and its allies, control Syria, and it doesn’t seem like they will, if al-Golani’s words are anything to go by. If the HTS leader doesn’t do as he’s told, it’s a matter of time until Israel deals with him, unless he can forge new alliances.

Al-Golani has dared to suggest Israel has “no more excuses” to attack Syria, but he seems to be missing the point. Israel is not interested in making friends or doing the right thing, it’s interested only in the greater Israel project. The one excuse Israel needs is “national security” and the West will back it all the way.

Netanyahu is boasting the Golan Heights will “forever be an inseparable part of the State of Israel.” He has just visited the summit of Mount Haramun in the UN-designated buffer zone, a place he considers a useful vantage point (place to launch missiles). Needless to say, the mountain is Israel’s now.

Israel has also taken control of a Syrian dam because it just loves to control the resources of its neighbours. Syrians can now expect to have their water supply cut off as punishment every time a Jihadist misbehaves.

Amusingly, Netanyahu is insisting his country has no interest in a conflict with Syria. He is still saying the plan is to thwart potential threats, something you just can’t do under international law. Syria has not attacked Israel nor expressed any desire to attack Israel so it is not a legitimate military target.

Israel Katz said his country is creating a "sterile defence zone free of weapons and terrorist threats". In other words, Syria is expected to remain defenceless while Israel bombs it whenever it feels like it. The “liberated” Syria is expected to be the new Palestine.

Israel can’t even be bothered to stick to the script and says its “temporary” occupation of southern Syria is “open-ended”. The Israeli government has just approved Netanyahu’s plan to double the population of Israeli settlers in the Golan Heights. Currently, Israelis make up 50% of the Golan population, but the goal is to make the natives a minority, and if they object, they will be called terrorists. Eventually they will be killed or driven out for “security reasons”.

Al-Golani is doing everything he can to pander to Israel while Israel is doing everything it can to push Syria into the arms of its enemies. This is because Israel has no desire for a stable and prosperous Syria.

Al-Golani told the Times: “We do not want any conflict, whether with Israel or anyone else, and we will not let Syria be used as a launchpad for attacks. The Syrian people need a break, and the strikes must end, and Israel has to pull back to its previous positions.”

Al-Golani also said: “We were able to end the Iranian presence in Syria, but we are not enemies of the Iranian people.” I guess it’s a matter of time until al-Golani U-turns and realises he has no choice but to ally with Iran to protect Syria.

Clearly, HTS is no friend of Iran, but if Israel, Turkey and the US keep throwing their weight around, it might have no better option than to switch sides. You might feel this is unthinkable, given they’ve been fighting Iran for 13 years, but al-Qaida aligned with the West so anything is possible.

The terrorists will side with whoever furthers their interests, and if Israel, Turkey and the US keep huge chunks of Syria, HTS might well fight back. Alternatively, it might stay neutral and let Iran rebuild Hezbollah, but honestly, trying to predict what will happen next is a futile endeavour. Chances are it will be something no one sees coming. I mean no one foresaw the fall of Assad…

HTS is desperately keeping its options open, saying the right things to appease the West while negotiating with Russia over its military bases and telling Israel to withdraw. The West is telling Syria it won’t lift sanctions unless the Russian bases are closed. HTS is being forced to piss someone off, but why would it side with those who crippled Syria’s economy and colonised its land?

The vultures are circling and could soon be picking at the corpse of Syrian liberation. Qatar and Turkey want to build a gas pipeline through Syria, and Israel wants to steal the gas that belongs to Palestine, Syria and Lebanon. Everything is up for grabs and the corporate media isn’t hiding it. Western journalists are foaming at the mouth in their eagerness to colonise the Middle East. They’re literally saying the quiet part loud and there are no signs of the US relinquishing the one-third of Syrian territory it owns (the part with the oil and wheat).

The WSJ is trying to make colonialism cool again

Remember how we got mad when Putin annexed part of Ukraine? Well, the US has done the same to Syria and so has Israel. By our own logic, our side is just as bad as Russia, some would argue worse, and Syrians are stuck in the middle, ruled by an organisation that used to call itself al-Qaida. What a mess.

Buy me a coffee