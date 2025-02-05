President Trump might have just written his suicide note. He has declared that Iran, the country with zero to gain by assassinating him, would be “obliterated” if it did so. This announcement has both Israel and the CIA rubbing their hands together. Iran does not have a track record of killing officials like those other parties do.

Trump made a huge mistake when he ordered the assassination of General Soleimani because this enables a narrative that Iran is seeking revenge. I’ve said for some time the war mongers would need a false flag to get the public on their side, and I fear they now have one.

Trump has welcomed Netanyahu to the White House for talks over the Middle East - a move about as sensible as petting a cobra. Trump is not Netanyahu’s ally, rather his semi-useful idiot. He has announced that he is pulling funding for UNRWA and said “the Gaza thing has never worked”, by which he means the people of Gaza have never been allowed peace by their colonisers.

The talks have revolved around how to counter Iran, with the US president blissfully unaware of what the Israeli prime minister could be planning to bring an end to the ceasefire he never wanted and kickstart the escalation he needs.

The leaders discussed Trump’s plan to relocate the entire population of Gaza elsewhere in the region - something that according to Reuters “some human rights advocates have likened to ethnic cleansing”. Um, no, Reuters, this would be the dictionary definition of ethnic cleansing!

If you kill huge numbers of people, make their land unliveable and force the survivors to leave for another country, you are doing ethnic cleansing. Faking ambiguity and taking a misleading middle ground is not impartiality and it’s not journalism. It’s propaganda, but we would expect nothing less from the mainstream media.

True to form, Trump is saying the quiet part loud by suggesting the US turns Gaza into the “Riviera of the Middle East”. Israel apologists no longer have a leg to stand on because we, who said all along this was about land grabbing, are being proved right.

When US allies and enemies are in agreement that an idea is insane, you know the war machine is going too far, even for the cowards of the “international community”. Make no mistake though, their objections are nothing to do with morality, it’s just that legally they don’t have a leg to stand on. Most of those objectors will shrug their shoulders if the US starts bombing Iran.

It’s worth noting, Iran is showing a conciliatory tone towards Israel, and indicating it would rather choose a path of peace. It is offering a deal over its nuclear program while, at the same time, strengthening its military capability by upgrading its air force. It has struck a deal with Russia for Su-35 fighter jets that it will assemble on Iranian soil, growing its military industrial base. It is keen to do a similar deal with China for JF-17s.

So-called analysts are pointing out the Russian fighter jets will not be a game changer, however, they will massively increase Iran’s capability to strike targets in the Middle East. Russian fighter jets are known for being highly manoeuvrable and tough to take down so only a fool would overlook this threat.

Sukhoi’s Su-35 Super Flanker is a “twin-engine, super-manoeuvrable, 4.5 generation air superiority fighter”, which would put it at the same kind of technological level as the highly respectable Eurofighter Typhoon. In other words, the IRIAF is upgrading to something comparable to what the Royal Air Force has.

Iran is not looking for a fight, but it is showing it can defend itself robustly and cause untold damage if backed into a corner. The West can risk Iran getting a nuke and wiping Israel off the map or it can choose peace, but when do we ever choose peace?

Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araqchi has told the US this is not a complicated issue and can be resolved.

“If the main concern is that Iran should not pursue nuclear weapons, this is achievable and not a complicated issue. Iran’s position is clear: it is a member of the Non Proliferation Treaty, and the Supreme Leader’s fatwa has already clarified our stance [against nuclear weapons].”

Araqchi pointed out that Trump’s previous approach of “maximum pressure” had failed and would do so again. If Trump ratchets up tensions, all he is doing is making it easier for those who would have him killed to blame Iran.

One glimmer of hope is that Trump claims he would like a deal with Iran and has even described its people as “amazing”. However, the explicit aim of his maximum pressure policy is to wreck the Iranian economy and impoverish workers.

Trump hopes to crush Iran’s oil industry through sanctions, seemingly unaware that if such a thing were to happen, it could easily bring an end to oil trade in the Middle East. Iran is far more likely to attack regional oil targets if backed into a corner.

Iran has never been keen on nuclear weapons, despite what the media might tell you, and weapons of mass destruction are forbidden by a fatwa. It has given itself the capability to build nukes only as a last resort, but has never taken that final step.

If you think you can stop Iran from taking that final step with bunker buster bombs, you are taking one hell of a gamble, given Iran is a world leader in reinforcing concrete. Its ultra-high performance quartz-infused concrete should stop even the most powerful US bunker busters, GBU-57s, from reaching its nuclear hideout below the Zargos mountains.

Given Iran has strong missile and anti-missile capabilities and has much of its military infrastructure buried deep underground, a full military victory would be impossible to achieve through conventional means.

Iran’s message is simple: it is not worth picking a fight with us, so it is better to negotiate. However, Iran is overlooking one key point: the war machine doesn’t care if it wins or loses because it gets its money either way. The CIA would love nothing more than to rid itself of Trump, and Israel would do anything to get the US to attack Iran. Both parties have a motive to do the unthinkable and neither are thinking rationally.

From their perspective, it would be a win-win. Blaming Iran for an assassination would unite swathes of the American public behind the war machine and give it free rein to do whatever it wants for another 20 years. If you thought the war on terror was bad, you ain’t seen nothing yet.

For all Trump’s faults, and I do truly find him repulsive, he has been pissing off the military industrial complex. That alone is enough to make him the lesser evil by the tiniest of margins. He is shutting down regime change operations like USAID, and no liberals, USAID is not what you think it is.

Trump’s unpredictability makes him an unreliable partner for the war mongers who so desperately need a puppet. A senile Joe Biden was useful because he didn’t have the faculties to say no, and even if he did, he’d always been a warmonger anyway. Biden was the perfect president for the war machine, and if he had stayed in charge another four years, World War III would have been guaranteed. If Trump is not ready to dodge a Mossad sniper, it might be guaranteed anyway.

