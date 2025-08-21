Council Estate Media

Council Estate Media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Shafia's avatar
Shafia
1d

Does anyone even care about antisemitism anymore? Does it actually mean anything to people?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
16 replies
Peter English's avatar
Peter English
1d

I was never happy with the guidelines. It can never be right to ban all criticism of a state, or label any such criticism as evidence of bias or discrimination such as antisemitism.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
99 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Council Estate Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture