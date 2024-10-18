If you are British and you think you live in a free society, you have never tried to change something. If you attempt to tackle injustice in a meaningful way, they will come for you. The moment you grab their attention, they will come.

The latest person they’ve come for is Electronic Intifada journalist Asa Winstanley who writes

on Substack. We don’t know much yet, apart from that ten counter-terrorism police raided Asa’s home at dawn and confiscated his electronic devices, despite not placing him under arrest.

Asa was told he is being investigated under the Terrorism Act for “encouraging terrorism”. Since Asa wasn’t placed under arrest, this means police had no evidence he was guilty of anything terrorism-related. Terrorists are far too dangerous to be left roaming the streets.

Counter-terrorism police know Asa is not a terrorist and they took his devices anyway. This shows they had two goals: the first was a phishing exercise to dig up information on him and his contacts. The second was a chilling effect on anyone who is speaking out against Israel’s genocide.

Personally, I don’t think any of the recent arrests/visits by counter-terrorism police are going to result in convictions. I hope I’m not tempting fate, but I think this is primarily about intimidation, and that is despicable in itself.

What kind of person sees a genocide taking place and accepts the role of trawling through social media to silence those who speak out? I don’t know how such a person could look themselves in the mirror. If I said what I really thought about them, I would probably be arrested.

The mistake Asa made is the same mistake I made: he built up a platform and challenged powerful people. If you do that, those powerful people will come for you. All of us with a sizable platform are waiting to be next. It’s genuinely nuts.

I spent last night wondering if anything I’ve written could be distorted or misconstrued as support for terrorism, something I would never intend. I couldn’t remember anything, other than a single line I wrote: “Why are we punishing Iran for trying to stop a genocide?”

The point was that it shouldn’t be down to Iran to take action against Israel. We should be doing so through the United Nations. If we’d acted correctly, we’d have stopped this genocide and there wouldn’t be a conflict between Israel and Iran.

I’d assumed my point would be obvious to my readers and I’m sure it was. But then I imagined some weirdo social media monitor arguing my question was somehow supportive of Iran, and that Iran is linked to Hamas and Hezbollah, two proscribed terror groups.

It would be such an absurd reach, but remember, they don’t need to prove anything to harass you. They simply have to make the accusation, and then they can come and take every electronic device. From what I remember, Sarah Wilkinson said she is not getting hers back.

When we’re talking electronic devices, we’re not just talking phones and laptops, we’re talking TVs, games consoles, cameras, boxes of cables, everything. If my family were subjected to such treatment, that would be the kids’ Christmas ruined. If I lived in a free country, I wouldn’t be thinking of this possibility and yet here I am. When I talk about a “chilling effect”, this is exactly what I mean. People are forced to wonder if it’s worth speaking out against genocide.

Now I’m not a regular reader of Asa Winstanley and I don’t want to speak on his behalf, but I’m pretty sure his goal is the same as mine: peace.

The last thing I want to be writing about is a fucking genocide! I’ve spent the past year looking at shredded children so I can accurately report what is taking place and that process has shattered my mental health. On top of that, I’m forced to worry if my government will come for me because I’m campaigning for peace. It’s insane and I just wish it would all go away.

One side wants peace and the other side wants regional war and millions of deaths. A regional war could bring the death and destruction to our doorstep, and yet we’re the enemy because we’d rather keep death and destruction away?

I’m not going to stop writing about genocide until the genocide fucking stops. I won’t stop writing even if they order me to stop. If my government wants to silence me, there is an easy way to do that: use your leverage to stop Israel! Force Netanyahu to the negotiating table. For the love of god, stop trying to punish the peace makers and start pressuring the warmongers.

