Unless you have been away from social media for the past 24 hours, you can’t have missed the car crash interviews with Israeli spokesman David Mencer. He appeared on Sky News and Channel 4 and was mauled by both interviewers for lying about the recent aid massacres.

Mencer just happens to be a former director of Labour Friends of Israel, the organisation that was behind the antisemitism smears against Jeremy Corbyn. If this isn’t enough to show you the whole thing was a scam, I don’t know what is.

The Mencer interviews had social media users excited as they hailed the “outstanding journalism”. Of course, the journalism was only seen as outstanding because the interviewee was Israeli. If he was say, Russian, no one would be calling this “outstanding journalism”, they would simply be calling it journalism. People were excited because they were seeing standard journalism applied to Israel, something which rarely happens.

If standard journalistic practices were applied to Israel from the start, we might have avoided 19 months of genocide, but instead, we had the media muddying the waters and “both-sidesing” every Israeli atrocity. This created just enough doubt to allow Israel to get away with continuing its massacres. If the truth was amplified by the corporate media earlier, Israel would have had nowhere to hide. In other words, the media made these recent aid massacres possible so let’s not get too excited to see it condemning them.

A week ago, Israel set up just four aid distribution points in all of Gaza, forcing Palestinians to travel long distances for food and gather in huge crowds. It did not provide food to most of the people who travelled these huge distances, knowing it would be a recipe for trouble. Israel used the inevitable unrest as an excuse to open fire on Palestinians in several massacres.

This is precisely why Israeli soldiers should not be responsible for aid distribution. You can’t expect the perpetrators of a genocide to suddenly act in a humanitarian manner.

If we look at previous genocides such as Srebenica, we saw the same strategy employed with food used to lure starving civilians into the open where they were gunned down.

Only experienced independent organisations such as UNRWA can distribute aid properly which is precisely why Israel has worked so hard to undermine them and ban them from operating. If this wasn’t a genocide, aid organisations would be allowed in to feed people and journalists would be allowed in to report what is taking place.

In his television interviews, David Mencer was mauled for his false claims about Hamas firing on queuing Palestinians and blaming Israel to undermine the aid distribution effort. He was called out for referring to Israel’s bogus video evidence. He was told that Israel has made starving Palestinians too afraid to collect food.

It was pointed out that every time something like this happens, Israel makes claims that later turn out to be false. When Mencer accused the interviewers of repeating Hamas propaganda, it was pointed out that Israel isn’t allowing journalists into Gaza to establish the truth.

These were such obvious points, yet we’re excited because they are finally being made against the people who have spent 19 months committing genocide and playing the victim. The media, or at least elements of it, are no longer taking Israel’s bullshit and you can therefore expect a shift in public perception.

The public was mostly in agreement that Israel was going “too far”, but many were unsure if they felt more sympathetic towards Israelis or Palestinians. You can now expect a shift of sympathies towards Palestinians. This will be followed by a shift in western policy as our rulers realise they can’t get away with such supporting obvious war crimes any longer.

My biggest concern now is that the shift in policy will not be a rational one. Starmer is giving every indication he wants to start a war to boost his polling numbers and save himself from potential prosecution for his role in this genocide. I honestly would not put anything past this lunatic so it’s essential that we hold him and others to account.

