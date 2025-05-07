Council Estate Media

Graham Vincent's avatar
Graham Vincent
Not in so many words, but Britain at least recognises the rights inuring to whatever State of Palestine it may ultimately recognise as a nation-state. It has done so since the 1917 Balfour Declaration:

"it being clearly understood that nothing shall be done which may prejudice the civil and religious rights of existing non-Jewish communities in Palestine"

The clear prejudice to civil and religious rights in Palestine under the Mandate, in Israel since its founding unilateral declaration, and in the Gaza Strip since 1967 OBLIGATE the UK to intervene and take the part of "the existing non-Jewish communities."

Sol Sön's avatar
Sol Sön
Thank you for the good news Ricky

As I always say , the world is already awake and ready to stand its ground.

We are the many, they are the nothing.

