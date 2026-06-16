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Spunty's avatar
Spunty
1d

We just had to watch the shit they did to Julian Assange to understand the level of (in)justice deployed by the empire. The politicians; the courts; the police are all as corrupt as shit.

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J. David Bartram's avatar
J. David Bartram
1d

“Every politician who is going along with this farce, abandoning law and morality, is one of these things: bribed, blackmailed, utterly cowardly, or outright evil. There is no other option.” I’m in the U. S. And I think this applies to most all of our politicians. It is very hard to accept and understand, but in a way makes all of their posturing on other issues suspect.

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