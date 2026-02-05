Council Estate Media

Council Estate Media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lenny Cavallaro's avatar
Lenny Cavallaro
40mEdited

Even with the redactions, these excerpts are absolutely horrible. Many powerful people were involved in the horrific crimes on Epstein's island (or should I call it "dungeon"?), and they must be exposed as what they are: pedophiles and rapists.

It seems the "law and order" party (i.e., the ReThuglicans, aka Cult of Trump) have turned blind eyes and deaf ears to these unspeakable violations. They are all cowards and hypocrites. Then again, look at whom they worship...

Reply
Share
Karen's avatar
Karen
7m

Sickening to read these messages.

The truth will put, one way or another and the consequences will be worse the longer it takes.

Come on Karma do your thing.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Council Estate Media · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture