7h

Excellent.

6h

I suspect, as you say, there may have been political leaders who thought the “rules based order” brought in after World War II would prevent future wars and enable democracies. I don’t think that was ever the case for either the USA and the UK and, perhaps, other western nations. I think it was meant to be a holding pattern until the USA (the west) could out-gun the Soviet Union. The establishment, officially, of Israel and the immediate violation of the rules around its establishment were, in retrospect, a signal that rules meant nothing to western nations. There has not been a day since the end of WW II that the UK and its lackey-supporters (especially the UK) have not been involved in breaking the rules and, international laws. As for Trump threatening Cuba, Colombia, Venezuela, and Denmark/ Greenland, don’t forget that Canada is on his agenda as well. Fir the moment he has put us on the back-burner because our PM Carney is passing legislation after legislation that will make Canada just like the USA on immigration, border control, xenophobia, spying on Canadians, and oppressing Canadians (the RCMP already have 260 years of practice on indigenous peoples). Canada’s leaders will probably offer us up on a platter rather than risk invasion. We are screwed!

