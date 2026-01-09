Welcome to 2026 where geopolitics is like a game of Monopoly, only the losers end up dead, and there are no winners. Trump and Netanyahu are playing this hyper-violent game while Starmer nods along like a nerd hoping the bullies will spare him. The game might be terrifying, but at least it won’t drag on as long as a real game of Monopoly… because we’ll be extinct soon.

Trump desperately wants “that island that is almost as big as Africa” because he has no idea the Mercator map greatly distorts its size. He also has no idea that Greenland is the icy one and Iceland is the green one, so he doesn’t know what he is stealing. He just knows he is prepared to end NATO for “national security” because while his ships are allowed to sail through the Taiwan strait, Chinese ships aren’t welcome near his continent.

Trump’s donors want Greenland because of rare earth minerals, oil, gas, and other resources that would be stupidly expensive to extract, but would reduce dependency on China and other countries. Greenland has at least as many hydrocarbons as the US with the likelihood of many undiscovered reservoirs. It has a mostly pristine environment, but the US wants mines and rigs everywhere because nothing is sacred to capitalism.

All this means Denmark either sells Greenland, or Trump annexes the territory of an ally because the US has never really had allies, and now its vassal’s usefulness has expired.

Trump has already stolen Venezuela, or rather, he is pretending he has (kidnapping a leader is not quite the same as regime change). The US is blockading Venezuela until it gets its way, and while they say this is about democracy, Trump is willing to work with the Venezuelan government he deems illegitimate. His conditions are outrageous, but if the Venezuelan government meets those conditions, it will be allowed to stay in power. This should come as no surprise, given the US props up 73% of the world’s dictatorships, all of them more authoritarian than Venezuela.

Trump’s demands include Venezuela only purchasing US-made goods with its oil revenue and selling its natural resources exclusively to the US. This would involve illegally tearing up contracts with other countries, meaning Venezuela is stuck between a rock and an aircraft carrier.

One of Trump’s key complaints is ironically that Venezuela tore up oil contracts with the US in the 1970s, and now he is demanding Venezuela do this with other countries. Given China and India have invested heavily in Venezuela, they are unlikely to take this lying down.

The Senate has just voted to restrict Trump’s ability to attack Venezuela because it’s illegal to go to war without congressional approval. However, the US is still blockading Venezuela which is an act of war. The resolution has not yet passed through Congress and Trump has a veto, but this is irrelevant because Congress just needs to enforce the existing law. All this is pantomime to make it look like Congress is standing up to Trump while letting him get away with war crimes.

Trump is saying he called off a second wave of attacks because Venezuela released a large number of political prisoners, but political prisoners were never given as part of the reason to attack. The key reason was that Maduro was the head of the Cartel of the Suns which the CIA has now admitted doesn’t exist. They just made up an excuse to kidnap a foreign leader. It really is that farcical.

Venezuela stands accused of violating international law, yet here is the US demanding it violates international law. Venezuela stands accused of being a dictatorship, yet here is the US dictating. And while the US accuses Venezuela of political violence, its ICE agents just shot a mother in the face, right after she dropped her kids at school.

Every accusation is a projection, and as one social media user (whose name I sadly can’t remember) pointed out, the Americans are only behaving this way because they have no intention of holding free and fair elections.

Trump keeps telling us that if the Republicans lose the midterms, he is getting impeached. He is going to do everything he can to stop that from happening. Meanwhile, the UK government is postponing local elections as they fear being wiped out. The imperialists are eroding our incredibly flawed democracies.

In Israel, Netanyahu is likely to be pardoned for corruption because he is holding the Israeli government together. If it collapses so does the prospect of war with Iran—the lifelong dream of Smotrich and Ben Gvir.

The possibility of a second attack on Iran was discussed during a meeting with Netanyahu at Mar-a-Lago in December 2025. Trump expressed an openness to the idea and now there are movements in the Middle East suggesting a strike could be imminent. There are also rumours Iran is considering striking first this time, rather than waiting for decapitation.

The Iranians are now purging Mossad agents from their country, amid a nationwide communications blackout. Given Israeli spies were crucial to the last attack, perhaps this one has been foiled. All I know is round two would be lunacy, but even the less crazy Israeli politicians want war, which tells me the push is more about desperation than power.

We are witnessing a dying empire lashing out, desperately trying to secure its survival through violence and conquest. It’s important to understand they are not just going for external enemies, and whatever they do to Palestinians, they are prepared to do to us.

The reaction to the murder of US citizen Renee Good in Minneapolis was telling. Everyone from the president and vice president to their mouth pieces in the corporate media blamed the victim when the ICE agent murdered her. They labelled a mother of three with toys in her glove compartment a “domestic terrorist”. They lied to justify shooting her in the face three times. They gave away their motivations when they emphasised her sexuality and mocked her for having pronouns in her bio.

If this woman had turned out to be a Trump supporter, they would not have reacted this way. They see those with different views as deserving of anything that comes to them. They are not taking this world to a good place and we need to figure out a way to stop them.

Obviously, things have not suddenly turned bad. The world has always been messed up, but it’s fair to say it’s getting messier. Since World War II, the international community has followed a legal framework that was set up to prevent World War III. While that framework was far from perfect, and often ignored by global powers, it at least made them think twice.

Today, the mechanisms that prevent World War III are being thrown out. The pretence of international law is over. We are returning to a time of naked imperialism. The biggest danger of this imperialism is not the big countries going after the small countries, but the global powers going after each other, and that is what we are now seeing.

The Trump administration is pulling out of treaties and institutions that helped maintain stability. It has developed this attitude of “We can do what we want and no one can stop us”. This explains their boldness in stealing a Russian-flagged oil tanker, if it even was an oil tanker. Perhaps it was a vessel containing weapons. Whatever it was, its confiscation certainly pissed off the Russians who are now talking about seizing western vessels.

The Marinera oil tanker was captured in the North Atlantic with the help of British armed forces after being accused of evading sanctions. The talk is that the UK might seize more Russian vessels, and next time, might even go it alone. Such an act of war is idiotic beyond belief in a time when NATO is fracturing.

It’s not just the collapse of the rules-based order that we are witnessing, but the collapse of any pretence of the free market. Trump is demanding total obedience from Venezuela, Mexico, Colombia and Cuba, so if you are using words like “liberation”, I can’t take you seriously. None of these countries want to be ruled by Trump. As his supporters realise this, Latin Americans go from being desperate victims in need of a saviour to commie savages who deserve everything they get.

We are seeing patterns that we’ve seen during the worst periods in human history. Difference is, previously humanity had nowhere near the destructive capacity that it does today. The reality show host with bad hair has nukes and a new show where everyone is a participant. I can only imagine this show is hilarious to the aliens watching from Tau Ceti because it all seems too stupid to be real, and yet it is.

Our rulers are not considering the likelihood they will cause far more economic problems than they will solve. They will divide the world into Oceania, Eurasia, and Eastasia—closed off empires in a world where business becomes too risky, where your assets might get stolen or contracts torn up, where investment becomes impossible. It will be the death knell of capitalism, and as a socialist, I would celebrate under any other circumstances, but our rulers are replacing capitalism with feudalism and chaos.

At this point, extinction would be merciful because the alternative could well be the biggest drop in living standards we’ve ever seen. The anti-woke mob will be furious when there is a massive influx of refugees, but at least the woke mob will be happy when nuclear winter solves the climate crisis. Every radioactive cloud has a silver lining…

In all seriousness, we stop this madness by refusing to be spectators. Demand accountability and fight for real democracy before the game ends for all of us.

