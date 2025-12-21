As you are surely aware, the contents of the Epstein files have been heavily redacted and the overwhelming majority have not been released, despite the legal deadline passing on Friday.

Estimates suggest we have only seen about 0.5% of what is in there and yet that stuff is horrific. Not only do we have images and videos of Epstein with young children, and possibly even toddlers, we have evidence that both Clinton and Trump were close to him and he likely had plenty of dirt on them.

Epstein had a drawer dedicated to Trump that the DOJ forgot to redact. Needless to say, no one keeps a drawer of pictures of someone for any normal reason. Only stalkers and blackmailers would do this.

Epstein also had a disc marked “Clinton”. I think we all know why…

For cynical reasons, Clinton’s name has been made public by the DOJ and Trump’s has been redacted. Files that we know contained Trump’s name have not even been published. The fact is both men are disgusting. While idiots are turning this into a partisan issue, every rational person wants the paedos from both parties to be locked up. I don’t give a fuck if one of my personal heroes is in there. If they are a paedo, fucking jail them.

Every influencer defending either side, or playing this down, or making it a partisan issue has exposed themselves. They only care about paedophilia when the other side does it. No one should take them seriously ever again.

By the way, this account has 1.7 million followers:

Given that the full horror of this story is only just emerging, you would think nothing good could possibly come, but it can and should. I don’t mean this in a way that’s insensitive towards the victims. Nothing about this is making me happy, but good could be about to come.

Americans are realising they do not have a sovereign country. AIPAC events are paedophile gatherings. The cover up is a gift to anyone who campaigns for justice and transparency at the next election. Anyone standing on a platform of accountability will win. The public are not going to vote for paedophiles, not any more.

Thomas Massie has confirmed what is obvious to everyone who has been called a “conspiracy theorist” by the sensibles: Epstein was tied to the CIA and Mossad.

Whole books have been written on Epstein’s links to Israel. He emailed the former Israeli prime minister thousands of times. Any politician still taking money from AIPAC must be reminded of this. The words “I stand with Israel” must be a stain on their reputation. The connection between Israel, paedophilia, and blackmail must be at the forefront of the public consciousness.

If the CIA really was as involved as Mossad, those involved must be jailed. Same goes for FBI staff involved in the cover up. The three-letter agencies must be dismantled and rebuilt from the ground up. Israel must become a pariah state. We can never let the world forget what the intelligence agencies did.

Kash Patel claimed under oath there was no evidence of Epstein trafficking minors, even though 40 women gave sworn testimony that they were trafficked as minors and he had the pictures. Somehow, he failed to arrest a single Epstein client, but he threatened Thomas Massie to stay quiet. That’s not just perjury, it makes him an accomplice. I’m unclear why he has not been arrested.

Patel told us there was nothing to see and now the DOJ has been so overwhelmed by its redaction frenzy that it can’t release the blacked out pages fast enough. There is too much incriminating evidence. Far too much. They claim releasing more files would hinder ongoing investigations, but they said there was nothing to investigate.

Pam Bondi is getting impeached. She can’t worm out of this one. She is going to jail for trying to keep paedophiles out of jail. What a hill to die on.

We were told the flight logs did not exist, the evidence of minors did not exist, the Epstein clients did not exist. We have been gaslit to an extraordinary extent. Ask yourself what kind of person is comfortable covering for paedophiles. The answer is someone who is a paedophile themselves.

The US has been led by paedophiles since the 90s, probably far longer, and that is a chilling thought. Those endless black stripes represent the dark heart of American (and possibly European) politics.

For the longest time, we have wondered how we can effectively fight back. We now have a target. We know where the evidence is. We cannot let this chance slip. If they don’t release the evidence, we make it public any way we can. Hackers and leakers have a public duty to act. If nothing comes out, we make the cover up as toxic as the evidence would be. The careers of anyone standing against transparency must end. Scream from the rooftops they are covering for paedophiles.

We know the names of Epstein clients have been redacted because aside from anything else, this has been admitted. We know Trump wanted to pardon Ghislaine Maxwell. We know the Epstein suicide was no suicide. We know that conspiracy theories sometimes turn out to be correct. This is one such example.

In this time of AI and mass surveillance, we have one shot at saving democracy, or rather, getting democracy for the first time. In that regard, the Epstein Files have been a gift. The public backlash is going to be so strong that rules will have to change and safeguards will have to be put in place. The public will not accept anything less.

We could be on the brink of a new dawn. I’m no Republican, but imagine a Republican Party of Thomas Massies rather than Donald Trumps. Imagine a Democrat Party that has been purged of its Bill Clintons. Imagine a new generation of politicians who have never been to Epstein island, and never taken AIPAC money, who live in a time when corporate donations are disqualifying. Imagine a world where troops aren’t sent to kill and die for paedophiles. A world where the election choice is for the greater good, rather than the lesser evil. That goal could be in sight. All we need to do in ensure the truth comes out.

I’m not an American, but the whole world needs this to happen. You might say I’m dreaming, but it is now or never. If we miss this opportunity, we might never get another.

