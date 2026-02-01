So I’ve been reading through the Epstein files today and Jesus. Fucking. Christ. The rape and paedophilia you were obviously aware of, but the torture rituals, human sacrifice, and cannibalism? The talk of abducting babies? The claim of dismemberment? We can’t say every claim in the files is true, but if even some of this shit happened…

One document describes torturing people with a scimitar and dismembering a baby and removing its intestines. It also discusses George Bush Sr raping someone. Other documents (that were quickly deleted) describe Trump raping children, measuring their genitalia, and auctioning them at Mar-A-Lago. One survivor spoke of participating in orgies and said some girls went missing. She was told that if she ever spoke out, she would “end up as fertiliser for the back nine holes like the other cunts.”

We’re expected to believe these are all false claims, but lying to law enforcement is a serious offence and accusing rich and powerful men is hugely risky. The accusers have nothing to gain from lying and their lives to lose.

The fact some of the most disturbing documents relating to Trump were quickly deleted screams cover up. Firstly, this is illegal, and secondly, if the argument is that most of the claims in the documents are unsubstantiated, why publish some unsubstantiated claims and hide others? I’m gonna go out on a limb and suggest the claims about Trump are likely to be true, especially given that he is named literally thousands of times in the files.

The claims of torture certainly tie in with previous claims. Virginia Giuffre described sado-masochistic sexual torture that took place in Epstein’s NYC mansion. An unnamed victim described how they were drugged, tied to a table and electrocuted by Maxwell when they were between 6 and 8 years old. They said the torture took place in Surrey and Prince Andrew was watching. One document indicated Andrew tortured a model and forced her murder.

While people will say the allegations are unproven, UN experts say Epstein’s victims described consistent patterns of coercion, abuse, forced acts and torture. Also, FBI files describe dungeons in Epstein’s properties, including one inside a creepy temple, where victims were beaten until they passed out.

Epstein messaged one person to say, “I loved the torture video,” and the DOJ redacted the name of the recipient. He messaged another to say, “Do you want me to try and do her.. or just torture her?” and the DOJ redacted the recipient. Someone messaged Epstein, giving him permission to kill someone, and the DOJ redacted the sender. How are they getting away with this bullshit?

Thirty-seven associates of Trump are named in the Epstein files. It’s almost like being an Epstein islander is a requirement for the top jobs. The files contain numerous stories of Trump raping girls. Epstein was apparently furious that Trump took a 13-year-old’s virginity because he wanted to do it. I have a 13-year-old, and so help me god, I… I don’t even know how to finish this sentence.

One witness swore under oath that Trump threatened a young girl, saying she could disappear like another 12-year-old girl and her whole family could be killed. The files mention another girl who accused Trump and Epstein of rape and had her head blown off.

I find it impossible to believe that people were attending these parties with no idea what was going on. We have new pictures of Prince Andrew on all fours groping a woman, but we’re expected to believe he was oblivious? We have a creepy message of Epstein offering to introduce him to a beautiful 26-year-old Russian woman.

With regards to the others named, we certainly have enough evidence to investigate them so why haven’t they been arrested?

Elon Musk appears to have partied at Epstein island three years in a row. The man who called that cave diver a “paedo guy” was begging Epstein for an invitation to his “wildest parties”. He accepted an invite from Epstein to the Caribbean in 2013 to party with Woody Allen — the invite read: “you might enjoy. This was when Epstein was a convicted sex offender and was widely known for “partying” with underage girls.

Remember when Musk said that if Trump doesn’t win the election, he could go to jail for life? I think we can all guess what he meant by “wildest parties”.

Musk sent someone called Jeff E an email titled “epic island vacation”, saying he was “thinking of flying down there” and including the words “girls FTW!” in brackets. Ghislaine Maxwell was forwarded the email and she explained “J E” was thinking of winding down the operation, but if it starts up again, she’ll let him know.

Elon has claimed that he declined an invite to Epstein island when he was repeatedly asking for invites and appears to have attended parties. That lie is surely enough to justify his arrest. How can you investigate a crime, if you won’t interrogate the people who were begging to be at the crime scene?

Epstein wrote that Bill Gates, the man who put himself in charge of the world’s health, gave his wife an STD that he caught from Russian girls, and secretly drugged her with antibiotics. Weirdly, the story ends with Gates banning Epstein from Xbox live.

Epstein told Peter Mandelson he had “monstrous fun” with Bill Gates. Melinda lamented that Epstein was “evil personified”, but Bill kept hanging out with him, and you’re saying there isn’t enough evidence to arrest this guy?

Arrest all of these fuckers, raid their homes, seize their devices, and go through their files like you did for Epstein! How else are you gonna get to the bottom of this? The only rational position is that the lack of arrests is deliberate. The full truth is something they can never let out…

An FBI memo that was quickly deleted revealed Trump has been compromised by Israel, Jared Kushner is the brains behind his presidency, and Epstein was a Mossad agent. It also suggests Israel’s lawyer, Alan Dershowitz, has connections to Mossad. I can sense your shock.

All of this shit was done for Israel. Entire books have been written on Epstein’s ties to Israeli intelligence, but we’re not allowed to talk about that because revealing facts is antisemitism. The media let Israel get away with genocide and now it is going to let Israel get away with child rape.

Almost everyone in a position of influence has been compromised. There have been countless redactions in the Epstein files and yet it would still be quicker to list the rich and powerful people who aren’t named in them. Just remember those who aren’t named could be among those whose names have been redacted. It’s easy to tell who hasn’t been compromised because they are the targets of the ones who have.

Kash Patel threatened Thomas Massie’s staff with criminal investigations if they don’t shut up. The fact Massie is one of the few politicians speaking up about Epstein speaks volumes. Donors are spending huge sums of money to unseat Massie and at least one of them (John Paulson) is named in the files. They’re not going after the paedos, they’re going after one of the only guys who isn’t a paedo!

Everyone should be talking about the Epstein files. As far as I’m concerned, silence equals complicity. I can’t say that every person named in the files is guilty, but many of them must be, and yet not a single arrest has been made. All of those accused need to be put on trial. Those who are found guilty need to be publicly executed. I don’t even believe in the death penalty, but if they need an executioner, I will fucking well volunteer!

