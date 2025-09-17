As I pointed out previously, the FBI seems to be piecing together a narrative to fulfil the political objectives of the Trump administration. They quickly pivoted from Tyler Robinson being a far-right groyper from a good Christian family to him being a radical leftist who lives in the city with his transgender girlfriend and is so deep into online culture that he has… no digital footprint. Fucking plot holes…

The evidence was non-existent so they had to come up with something quick, and that’s exactly what they did. Only they came up with it a little too quick. As a writer, I cannot emphasise enough the importance of proof readers. They can help you avoid looking like an idiot!

We now have a transcript of Tyler Robinson supposedly texting with his transgender partner and it is the most contrived script you’ve ever seen in your life. It reads like Kash Patel and Grok cobbled it together after a few too many beers and accidentally hit send before they had sobered up.

A Twitter user called Evan Kilgore put the transcript through ChatGPT which concluded it was most likely fake based on all the incriminating things crammed into one chat, as well as the weird mix of writing styles. It concluded the script was probably written with the help of AI.

The script is both laughable and far too perfect, just like the gigantic rifle wrapped in the towel in a box in the woods. These dipshits just aren’t thinking their fake evidence through.

Candace Owens believes the texts were cherry-picked and selectively edited to frame a narrative. Her rationale is that there are no time stamps for the messages, but they clearly jump forward in time, starting with when campus is in lockdown and moving onto the next day when Robinson is supposedly confessing to his dad.

It could be that Robinson is a patsy and they are deliberately leaving stuff out that would show this, and tweaking the wording to fit their narrative, or it could be the messages are completely fake, or it could be this is a real conversation that a 22-year-old had with the love of his life shortly after committing murder.

Here is the transcript so take a look and decide for yourself:

Robinson: drop what you are doing, look under my keyboard. [When the roommate looked under the keyboard, there was a note that allegedly read: "I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk and I'm going to take it."] Roommate: "What?????????????? You're joking, right???? Robinson: I am still ok my love, but am stuck in orem for a little while longer yet. Shouldn't be long until I can come home, but I gotta grab my rifle still. To be honest I had hoped to keep this secret till I died of old age. I am sorry to involve you. Roommate: you weren't the one who did it right???? Robinson: I am, I'm sorry Roommate: I thought they caught the person? Robinson: no, they grabbed some crazy old dude, then interrogated someone in similar clothing. I had planned to grab my rifle from my drop point shortly after, but most of that side of town got locked down. Its quiet, almost enough to get out, but theres one vehicle lingering. Roommate: Why? Robinson: Why did I do it? Roommate: Yeah Robinson: I had enough of his hatred. Some hate can't be negotiated out. Robinson: If I am able to grab my rifle unseen, I will have left no evidence. Going to attempt to retrieve it again, hopefully they have moved on. I haven't seen anything about them finding it. Roommate: How long have you been planning this? Robinson: a bit over a week I believe. I can get close to it but there is a squad car parked right by it. I think they already swept that spot, but I don't wanna chance it Robinson: I'm wishing I had circled back and grabbed it as soon as I got to my vehicle.... I'm worried what my old man would do if I didn't bring back grandpas rifle ... idek if it had a serial number, but it wouldn't trace to me. I worry about prints I had to leave it in a bush where I changed outfits. didn't have the ability or time to bring it with.... I might have to abandon it and hope they don't find prints. how the [expletive] will I explain losing it to my old man.... only thing I left was the rifle wrapped in a towel.... remember how I was engraving bullets? The [expletive] messages are mostly a big meme, if I see "notices bulge uwu" on fox new I might have a stroke alright im gonna have to leave it, that really [expletive] sucks.... judging from today I'd say grandpas gun does just fine idk. I think that was a $2k scope;-; Robinson: delete this exchange Robinson: my dad wants photos of the rifle ... he says grandpa wants to know who has what, the feds released a photo of the rifle, and it is very unique. Hes calling me rn, not answering. Robinson: since trump got into office [my dad] has been pretty diehard maga. Robinson: Im gonna turn myself in willingly, one of my neighbors here is a deputy for the sheriff. Robinson: you are all I worry about love Roommate: I'm much more worried about you Robinson: don't talk to the media please. don't take any interviews or make any comments. ... if any police ask you questions ask for a lawyer and stay silent

Note how it seems they have contrived something in an attempt to address all of the plot holes in their previous claims?

It’s like someone said: “Shit, they’re picking our story apart. We had better come up with something.”

Remember how we were mocking Kash Patel yesterday for his ludicous word salad about how a note existed about Robinson confessing to the crime, but you can’t see it because it has been destroyed, but we know it existed and we’re not telling you how or why or who destroyed it or how it was destroyed?

Well, now they have come up with something to explain this! Robinson said the note existed in the text messages to his partner! Good work, guys! It’s just a shame this all reads like it was written by someone who has no idea how 22-year-olds text.

In every conversation about Kirk’s killing, every official has acted in the most unprofessional manner. They are supposed to be reserved, and remind us this is an ongoing investigation, and use neutral language to avoid prejudicing a jury.

Instead, you can see the words they want to use almost bursting out of them. “Did you know he is a LEFTIST? His partner is TRANSGENDER. He was into deep, dark REDDIT culture. He left ANTIFA messages! He is obviously fucking GUILTY! KILL HIM!”

They’re piecing together this baseless narrative that being a leftist and being transgender are somehow equivalent to terrorism. They’re pushing this so hard, not because they give a crap about Charlie Kirk, but because their real targets are leftists and transgender people.

You need to understand the so-called culture war is driven from the top to keep the working class divided so we don’t focus our energy on the ruling class. The culture war seemed to be dying, but instead of giving up on it, they’re trying to give us the ultimate culture war. The culture war to end all culture wars. The one where their side comes out reigning supreme and crushes everyone they dislike.

Pam Bondi said: "There's free speech and then there's hate speech, and there is no place, especially now, especially after what happened to Charlie, in our society... We will absolutely target you, go after you, if you are targeting anyone with hate speech."

This is ironic because the conservative line until this point has been the opposite:

What we are seeing is a fascist coup taking place before our eyes and Charlie Kirk is the martyr they need. Here is something that might freak you out: someone predicted how the murder would happen on Twitter. The screenshot is from a real tweet (I’ve checked) and they called it to a tee weeks ago.

I would like to remind every conservative, they are your enemies too. They killed Charlie kirk and they would kill any one of you. The ruling class is not ideological. It does not give a fuck about left and right or woke and anti-woke. It cares only about its wealth and power, and will sacrifice any one of us in a heartbeat. It’s time to unite against these bastards.

