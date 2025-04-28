Council Estate Media

Waylon S Kohler
1h

There was also a man, who stole or otherwise came into possession of one of Epstein’s books, who died [Alfredo Rodriguez, apparently of mesothelioma]. Which one was the guy who shot himself after tying himself to a tree and then apparently throwing his shotgun 10 meters away after shooting himself? [Mark Middleton-some accounts say no weapon was found]

If one wants to look further, Ghilaine Maxwell’s father, Robert, died in a swimming accident off his yacht. And then there was something about a lawyer set to testify in a case, long ago, in a real estate case that involved property linked to Epstein and Wexner, though I forget the details.

Lisa
1h

You took the words right out of my mouth.

The same corporate media outlets that ignored overwhelming evidence of Epstein's trafficking ring, for decades — and still ignore Israel's ties to it — uncritically reported that the trafficker committed suicide, and now uncritically report that this trafficking victim has committed suicide.

Meanwhile the rapists, their enablers, and the assassins that protect them, all breathe free.

The President of the US, the brother of the King of England, were both exposed years ago. They are serial rapists. What consequences are there? Whispers? What consequences are there for any of the monsters in Epstein's black book? What consequences are there for the Mossad?

Look at what those monsters cost Ms. Giuffre. Not only is she just one of many, but she was relatively lucky, compared to so many others. Some will have lost themselves completely, as a result of that kind of terrifying, repeated, and prolonged, exploitation.

President McMushroom's accuser was only 13 years old when he raped her. She was so traumatized and terrorized, that even years later, she was driven into hiding while her assailants denigrated her as if she was "just" a junkie... while her assailants' henchmen (credibly) threatened her life. IF she was a junkie, then we all know WHY. Anything she needed to do, to get through that, and to get through the damage it caused her, is entirely understandable. Surviving at all — after being trapped & trafficked, from the age of 13 — is a testament to her strength.

She, and Virginia, and all of the others, deserve JUSTICE.

Let every Epstein-customer, every Epstein-accomplice, and all of their complicit enablers, live out the rest of their days unprotected & unfunded, at the mercy of their fellow inmates, in prison.

