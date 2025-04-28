If our rulers can commit a genocide and can execute the victims of a paedophile prince without repercussions, they can and will do anything to anyone, including you. Make no mistake, the recent death of Virginia Giuffre was an execution, regardless of the official story. It does not matter how compelling a case they put forward that it was suicide, it does not matter if they convince her family it was suicide, this was an execution.

The whole thing was far too convenient. From how Giuffre posted on Instagram she had a life-threatening crash and was given days to live, even though authorities confirmed only a minor crash had taken place, to how she was discharged from hospital, only to take her own life right before the pope’s funeral when the news cycle was flooded, none of it adds up.

Giuffre had posted in 2019 that she was not suicidal, and that if they ever say she died from suicide, she didn’t.

Despite this, Western Australia Police are already telling us Giuffre’s death was not suspicious. How can this possibly not be suspicious?

Sorry, but if you’re investigating this matter and you’re not suspecting foul play, you are not doing your job. Not unless your job is to cover it up. And if you’re a journalist, and you’re not asking very serious questions, you’re not a fucking journalist!

As far as I’m aware, no autopsy was performed and Giuffre’s lawyer says there are “inconsistencies” around the death and that police initially refused to confirm if her client had died. She insists she was showing no signs of being suicidal.

Not a single person on this planet believes that Virginia Giuffre killed herself, or that Jeffrey Epstein killed himself, or that Prince Andrew is not a nonce.

We know we’ve been lied to, yet internet weirdos, and even mainstream journalists, have argued that Virginia Giuffre was simply out for the money. By stepping forward like she did, Giuffre became hated by many, had her name dragged through the mud and lived her life in fear until she was eventually killed. Who the hell would risk their lives by lying about being raped by a prince and put themselves though the hell Giuffre endured?

Let’s not forget that the terms of the out-of-court settlement meant Prince Andrew could not repeat his denials about what he did to Giuffre. Presumably, now that she is gone, he is free to repeat those denials. How convenient.

Giuffre gave part of the money she received from the Prince Andrew settlement to other Epstein victims. This is not the type of thing you would do if you were a liar out to line your own pockets. You would only financially support other survivors if you’ve endured something real and feel a connection as a result. Such generosity can only come from a sincere place.

Today, survivors of Epstein are living in fear because they are being picked off, one by one. This should be a worldwide scandal and we should be doing everything we can to protect these women. Remember Carolyn Adriano? She was one of the brave women whose evidence put Ghislaine Maxwell behind bars. She was found dead two years ago from an “accidental overdose”, but her mother has questioned the coroner’s finding and is demanding answers.

Another Epstein victim, who was found dead of an overdose, was Leigh Patrick, who was repeatedly arrested and harassed by Florida police after speaking out against Epstein. Another victim was Kazakh model Ruslana Korshunova who supposedly died of, you’ve guessed it, suicide. And then there was Epstein accomplice Jean-Luc Brunel who died of “suicide” in his cell before he could give evidence. This is all rather convenient, isn’t it?

It’s not just the Epstein case where this sort of thing happens either. Remember John Barnett, the Boeing whistle blower who was found dead from suicide last year? What about Joshua Dean, the other Boeing whistle blower, who died from a “sudden illness”? What about Dr David Kelly who called Tony Blair out on the WMD lies and was found with his wrists slashed in the woods, and this was ruled a suicide, even though slashing your wrists is extremely unlikely to lead to death without an anti-coagulant? I could give you countless examples of whistle blowers being found dead. But the West is good because it has free speech, right?

The survivors of Epstein are so desperate, they are putting out statements, clarifying they are not suicidal, not that it matters. Juliette Bryant put out a video explaining she is not suicidal, does not do drugs, and lamenting that the media isn’t covering the victims’ stories. Imagine having to do such a thing to hopefully prevent your own assassination. Imagine living in fear for the rest of your life because the people who are supposed to protect you, might come for you.

I hope I’m wrong, but if our rulers want these women dead or silenced, I believe they will find a way. Perhaps these women will be jailed on trumped up charges (pun intended) or injected with some chemical that gives them turbo cancer or sued like Giuffre was by Alan Dershowitz, but one way or another, they will be silenced. What choice do our rulers have? The alternative is that the truth comes out and they go to jail.

Our rulers have both the capability and the intent to carry out assassinations across borders. This tells you no one is safe. It tells you that others, who made powerful people look bad, who apparently died from natural causes or unfortunate accidents, might also have been murdered. It tells you that when our rulers want to send a message, they can kill someone with plausible deniability, and when they don’t want to send a message, we will never know.

In the case of Virginia Giuffre, the ruling class wanted to send a message to Epstein survivors that you shut the hell up or you’re next.

We’ve a seen a wave of repression across the western world with huge crack downs on free speech. The ruling class is showing it is prepared to go beyond harassing people, fining them, jailing them, or deporting them. It is more than comfortable executing people and letting you know that it can and will get away with it.

You know how we’re told that what makes us better than Russia is that journalists over there fall out of windows? Well, in the empire, victims of paedophile princes have car crashes, announce their impending deaths on social media, and then commit “suicide”.

What is particularly sinister is how Epstein Island was a place in which the perpetrators were men, and since the apparent death of Epstein (which was either a murder or a jail break), we have seen only women punished.

Ghislaine Maxwell deserved her punishment, of course, whereas Giuffre and others were innocent victims, but we need to ask why we allow powerful men to get away with this shit? Why do we accept that no charges were ever brought against Prince Andrew? That he was simply able to pay off his victim with our money?

Why do we accept there have been no charges brought against any of the men named in Epstein’s little black book? Why do we accept that the US classified the Epstein documents for national security purposes? How the hell does disclosing the members of a paedophile ring impact national security?

Two things are quite clear: one is that Epstein was a Mossad agent, meaning Israel was running a paedophile ring to entrap western leaders, and two, those western leaders are doing everything they can to protect themselves, including murder. You had better hope you’re not one of the people who upset them, or you could be their next victim…

