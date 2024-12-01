You will be unsurprised to hear that Israel has killed World Central Kitchen workers again. Now that Gaza’s journalists have been wiped out, it seems it’s the turn of the people trying to keep Palestinians alive. There is no bigger crime in the eyes of Israel than trying to keep Palestinians alive.

The World Central Kitchen has issued the following statement about the latest massacre:

Yesterday, a vehicle carrying aid workers was struck by a rocket, same as last time when seven WCK workers were killed back in April. This time around Israel is not denying what took place or even pretending it was an accident. It’s openly admitting this war crime was intentional.

Israel used the predictable excuse that one of the workers was Hamas so it killed not just him, but two of his colleagues and two others. A worker from Save the Children was killed in a separate attack so I guess we’re adding Save the Children to the list of organisations that are now Hamas. It’s been a long time coming.

Disgustingly, Israel justified its attack on the World Central Kitchen by saying the “terrorist” was being “monitored by IDF intelligence and was struck following credible information regarding his real-time location”. Israel provided no evidence the man was connected to Hamas when it issued the statement. It did not even acknowledge the other victims of the attack, but it did try to blame the WCK.

Let’s break this down: the IDF was monitoring this guy and chose to strike when he was travelling in a vehicle with his fellow charity workers. Like they couldn’t have got the man on his day off? Or worked with the WCK to arrest him? They didn’t issue an apology for murdering innocents? They just blamed the fucking charity?

Unsurprisingly, the targeted man’s family have rubbished the accusations against him. Israel didn’t even get his name correct, calling him Hazmi Kadih rather than Ahed Azmi Qdeih. Also, they admit they can’t link him with any abduction on October 7th.

Either this guy’s got an alias or somebody fucked up or they’re trying to frame him. It’s claimed Ahed’s Facebook profile once read: “Al-Qassam Brigades The Military Wing of the Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas Martyrdom of the Mujahid Commander of the Rocket Unit in Khan Yunis Brigade Tamer Salem Qudeih (Abu Salem)”.

Given how Mossad monitors the internet and can easily obtain location data from Meta, such a profile would be suicide so I’m guessing this claim is bullshit. The people who are making this claim have linked Ahed to a specific abduction on October 7th, something the IDF admitted it could not do.

If it’s proven Ahed was not a Hamas fighter, the IDF will no doubt pretend this was a sincere error rather than a weak excuse for murder. If Ahed was sympathetic to Hamas, killing him would still be a war crime same as killing someone sympathetic to Israel’s genocide would be a war crime. Also, you can’t carry out targeted assassinations on charity workers, regardless of their (unproven) past.

Killing a suspected former Hamas fighter this way is no different from killing a suspected former IDF fighter and several bystanders.

Zionists on social media have been offering despicable justifications for the massacre and blaming the WCK workers for getting in a car with Ahed. “Serves them right for hanging around with a terrorist” is one that kept coming up.

One Zionist blamed the WCK workers for their deaths because they didn’t check Ahed’s social media history before getting in the car. They’re seriously arguing that aid workers must do background checks on everyone they’re about to get in a car with, and ensure they don’t miss anything, otherwise they deserve to be killed.

Israel has been caught lying so many times, it deserves zero benefit of any doubt here. There is every chance Ahed had nothing to do with Hamas, and even if he did, killing his colleagues and civilians was certainly not justified. If you see a wanted criminal, you don’t blow up the people around them and pat yourself on the back. Needless to say, if you blow up charity workers, you’re the bad guy.

The World Central Kitchen had been working with a local bakery to provide a lifeline to the people of Khan Younis and it seems someone decided the operation needed to be shut down.

The World Central Kitchen has now suspended its operations across Gaza, meaning more civilians will starve because Israel won’t stop murdering the people who feed them.

Prior to the latest attack on the WCK, Palestinians were only receiving 1/3 of their intended rations. Plus, the WCK could not reach about 300,000 of the 1.1 million people it was trying to feed. The charity was clear that the IDF was impeding its efforts. It seems everything is going according to plan.

A spokesperson for Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir el-Balah has explained that famine has spread to all parts of Gaza, outbreaks of disease are occurring, and Israel is blocking ambulances from reaching besieged governates of northern Gaza. This has been called out by Israel’s former Defence Minister Moshe Ya’alon who said: “We are being dragged into occupation, annexation, ethnic cleansing.”

Israel has not only been killing charity workers, it has just murdered Mamdouh Quneita, its 191st journalist since October 7th.

Israel has also been bombing tent cities again (when does it stop?), killing 100 Palestinians overnight. In one strike, Israel killed at least 12 people who were queueing for food at an aid convoy. In another strike, it wiped out a mother and her young daughters in their tent. I’m unclear if one of the children was supposed to be Hamas.

Israel has reiterated it doesn’t target civilians, only militants, so I guess it’s time to remind you 70% of Israel’s victims in Gaza are women and children. Either they’re deliberately targeting civilians or they’re firing indiscriminately, both of which are equivalent under international law.