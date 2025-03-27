I have just witnessed the harrowing footage of a distraught father kneeling over the remains of his son who was decapitated in an Israeli strike. The father stroked his son’s cheek and caressed his hair until someone gently asked him to cover the boy’s remains.

“My beloved son. My heart aches for you, Ahmad. You were Grandmother’s beloved, Ahmad. Oh God, Ahmad. What is it? What is it, Ahmad? Oh god, Ahmad. Oh god, Ahmad.”

As Mahmoud, the father, was speaking, a voice can be heard from the distraught onlookers saying “half of the rest were injured”, and yet Zionists will justify this bloodshed by telling you Palestinians love only death and then lie about the victims.

So what lie are we going with here? Are we gonna pretend this boy was Hamas? Fake a membership card like we did with Hossam? Say he was standing over a tunnel? Holding a rock? What would justify killing your child, please? Let me know when you’ve thought of something.

I’ve not heard the Zionists’ excuse for this murder yet, but sickeningly, they have been mocking the father and child on social media. We are talking about truly sick people here.

When we were falsely told Hamas had decapitated 40 babies that apparently justified genocide, and now that Israel is actually decapitating babies, it provokes mockery. Palestinians must simply be good victims and wait for their children to be beheaded.

The world will not act, it will not even impose sanctions on the genocidal regime. Indeed it is Palestinians who must face sanctions, who must go without food, water and electricity. You might be punished for speaking up for Palestinians, but you will not be punished for gloating about Israel beheading children. The police will not even look into that…

Just know this is not the first time Israel has decapitated a child. It’s actually a regular occurrence and it has not once received condemnation from western media or politicians.

These child-decapitating strikes are being carried out with the help of the Royal Air Force who are conducting surveillance flights and picking Israel’s targets. If you’re British, your tax money paid for this child’s murder instead of feeding our disabled citizens. Does that make you feel ashamed? Because it should.

Whatever military objective you are trying to achieve must immediately stop if it involves decapitating children. The moment you decide children’s lives are a worthwhile price to pay, you become a monster, and we all understand this.

Make no mistake, if Hamas had just decapitated a child, anyone applauding it would be banned from social media and arrested for supporting terrorism. They would be expelled from university, and if they were foreign, they would be deported. But when Israel decapitates children, you are portrayed as the good guy for supporting it. The people who disagree with you are punished…

