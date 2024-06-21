A UN Human Rights Council report has confirmed everything we already knew about Israel being guilty of extermination, using starvation as a method of warfare, failing to distinguish between combatants and civilians, and violating pretty much every international law. The report found Israel has “systematically violated the principles of distinction, proportionality, and precautions in attack”. It also found that Israel is guilty of sexual and gender-based violence, but it seems our leaders don’t care if the women are not Israeli.

A group of 30 experts, including several UN Special Rapporteurs, has urged what should have been the global default even before October 7th: an arms embargo on Israel. My only question is, what the hell took them so long? To be fair, it must have been really hard for the UN to carry out this investigation. All they had to do was look at the social media accounts of a few IDF soldiers and they’d have all the evidence they need.

One Israeli soldier was boasting on camera that “not a single building will be left standing in Gaza” and the IDF has been bombing the refugee tents again. Another soldier said: “we ran over hundreds of tеrrorists [Palestinians] dеаd and alive” with bulldozers. It’s impossible to pretend this is not extermination without looking like a lunatic.

While the UN report might be stating the obvious, it has been described as one of the most damning reports in the UN’s history. The team has submitted 7,000 pieces of evidence to the International Criminal Court, yet the mainstream media has barely touched the story. I only knew of it because of Twitter and Haaretz (an Israeli publication). You just have to look at the various UN social media accounts to see they’re no longer pulling punches. They’re spelling out that this is genocide in the clearest possible terms.

One of the quotes of the year came when a journalist pointed out Israel is still insisting it has the most moral army in the world, and Chris Sidoti, a member of the UN Commission of Inquiry, replied: “Israel is one of the most criminal [armies] in the world.” Inject it into my veins.

The UN Human Rights Office has told western nations and companies they must stop all arms exports, regardless if they are being sent under existing export licenses. Anyone who refuses could be found guilty of war crimes. This could get interesting because Joe Biden was hesitating about sending more weapons until Netanyahu yelled at him. He has now agreed to send another $18 billion weapons package to the world’s biggest welfare queen.

Don’t worry though, the US has already decided Biden can’t be held accountable for his actions because he’s too senile to stand trial. Not everyone can rely on the fact they were 50% dead when they committed war crimes though. Many western companies could be in trouble, including Boeing, Caterpillar, Lockheed Martin, Rolls Royce and RTX. Basically all the companies owned by movie villains. They have been warned they could be complicit in human rights abuses and in violation of international law if they supply weapons to the genocidal ethnostate. They can’t just claim ignorance because they have a legal obligation to carry out “enhanced human rights due diligence”.

It’s not just weapons that can’t be supplied either, it’s the components and ammunition, which means all the British companies that shrug and say “we’re just parts manufacturers” could be in trouble. The ICJP has been sending legal letters to British-based companies and universities putting them on notice they could face prosecution. Honestly, just lock them all up. Every arms manufacturer, every politician, every corrupt university principal, every IDF soldier, every single one of them deserves a long prison sentence for what they’ve done.

The US is now demanding to know whether IDF soldiers have committed war crimes when they apply for a green card, but is strangely not making the same demand of politicians.

Let me help them out here: the answer to their question is yes, they have.

Every IDF soldier has knowingly participated in a genocide. Every soldier has seen the scale of the destruction first hand. They’ve witnessed the executions of civilians, even if they did not pull the trigger. They’ve seen the gloating, the celebrations and the TikTok videos. They’ve heard the genocidal rhetoric from their leaders. They’ve received the genocidal instructions. Just following orders is no defence. Every single IDF soldier is a war criminal. Jail them all, even if we have to build an awful lot of new prisons.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Navi Pillay, has insisted death and destruction amounts to "extermination" and the culprits must be brought to account. She accused Israel of hampering the investigation and said:

“We found that the immense numbers of civilian casualties in Gaza and widespread destruction of civilian objects and infrastructure were the inevitable result of an intentional strategy to cause maximum damage.”

Be sure to point this out next time a Zionist says “there is no genocide”. And when they respond with “but October 7th”, point out a UN report has confirmed that Israel has committed the most serious violations of international law during this conflict. In other words, what they’ve done is worse than October 7th from a moral and legal perspective.

The UN has recognised that Israel invoked the Hannibal Directive to kill its own citizens on October 7th and it has added Israel to the list of countries that harm children. No country has violated more UNSC resolutions than Israel or killed more UN staff. Israel has made Gaza the most dangerous place in the world for aid workers. That’s quite a list of achievements, isn’t it?

Israel ignored the order from the ICJ to halt its Rafah offensive so no soldier from that point can say “just following orders” because they’re defying a court order. But Sir Keir Starmer, legendary human rights lawyer, still can’t decide if Israel is breaking international law. Even Matthew Miller is ahead of him on this one, for god’s sake.

Miller stated: “We said it’s reasonable to assess there have been violations and we’re looking at incidents to draw final determinations.” If he were a member of UK Labour, Starmer would probably expel him for this.

Starmer is going to be our prime minister in a few weeks and a faction called “Labour Friends of Israel” will be forming our cabinet. We are about to be led by people who call themselves “Zionists without qualification” when Zionism is the ideology driving a genocide. I don’t know about you, but this doesn’t exactly fill me with confidence. Our next government is siding with one of the most criminal armies in the world.

