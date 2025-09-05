Council Estate Media

Council Estate Media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Baz's avatar
Baz
12h

Starmer and his ministers deserve what is coming to them.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
Ronald McElroy's avatar
Ronald McElroy
11h

It seems like Israel has dirt on just about ever leader in the "free" world. I guess videos of sleeping with underage girls, keeps the un-convicted in line. We had hoped that rather than fucking children, the leadership would honor decency. It's time for a change of leadership.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
30 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Council Estate Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture