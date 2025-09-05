Israel president Isaac Herzog has been invited to London to meet with government ministers next Thursday. Herzog will be the latest in a line of Israeli war criminals to visit the UK that includes Israeli military chief Herzi Halevi, Israeli foreign minister Gideon Saar, and the head of the Israeli air force, Major General Tomer Bar.

Just know that whatever excuses the government makes, they would never invite the Russian president or other senior Russian officials, but they are inviting a man whose country has killed many more civilians.

Civilian deaths in Ukraine are believed to be in the region of 15,000 whereas the low estimate for Gaza is 64,000, and the true figure could be in the hundreds of thousands, given the numbers believed to be missing.

Sir Keir Starmer will try to frame Herzog's London visit as peace talks, but in reality this will be about strategy. It will be how the UK can get away with continuing to support Israel. This strategy will include some limp expressions of disapproval about Israel's actions while continuing to send it heavy firepower.

If Sir Keir Starmer was serious about peace, he would cut off Israel from all trade. His refusal to stand up against the holocaust of our time is a stain on this country that we will never be able to wash away.

As Francesca Albanese explains, government officials can be held legally responsible for maintaining "economic ties with Israel, trade that might have contributed to the continuation of crimes, and arms trades, arms transfers — but also intelligence exchanges."

Isaac Herzog is a man who writes hate messages on bombs that are bound for Gaza. He holds every civilian in Gaza "unequivocally responsible" for the actions of Hamas, arguing "there are no innocents in Gaza". Perversely, he is considered a "softly spoken member of the centre left" by The Guardian.

Labour MP John McDonnell said of Herzog's visit:

“The Prime Minister is shaming our country by inviting Herzog to Britain. “He seems to have no appreciation of our people’s outrage at the ongoing murder of Palestinian children by Israel. “Herzog is the mouthpiece of the IDF butchers and should never be allowed near our country.”

These are good words from John, but I would remind him that he is still a Labour MP, which means he remains in a party that is a participant in genocide. I would remind John that the Greens and Your Party are right there, waiting for MPs like him to find their backbone.

One MP who did the right thing by resigning from the rancid Labour Party was Zarah Sultana. She did not mince her words in this Twitter post:

"Beyond disgusted that Israeli President Herzog is set to visit London next week to meet Labour ministers. The Labour Party is living up to its reputation as The Genocide Party. Herzog should be arrested for war crimes the moment he sets foot on UK soil."

While Keir Starmer's Labour Party has chosen genocide, there are two parties that are choosing the right side of history. Your Party and the Greens are backing the Gaza Tribunal that was organised by Corbyn when the government rejected an inquiry into its support for Israel.

While the Telegraph is framing this tribunal as bringing the "most obnoxious anti-Israel activists to Westminster", the reality is that it is platforming firsthand witnesses and legal experts.

I would like the Telegraph to explain why it thinks Dr Victoria Rose, a surgeon who worked in Gaza, is one of those "obnxious anti-Israel activists".

Dr Rose described how she amputated children's limbs while hearing non-stop screams from the recovery room because she did not have anaesthetic to give the children. The reason she did not have anaesthetic is because Israel wasn't allowing it into the Gaza Strip.

I honestly don't know how any surgeon is mentally strong enough to do their job throughout non-stop screaming, but I'm certainly glad that people like Dr Rose are mentally stronger than I am.

The Gaza Tribunal has got Israel's apologists smearing the very best of humanity because their only alternative is to let the truth come out unchallenged. Even now, Zionists can't bring themselves to salvage their integrity because they have none.

British doctor Nick Maynard has been to Gaza three times since 7 October 2023 and he describes witnessing "daily war crimes". Among the horrors that he observed were IDF soldiers mutilating the genitals of children.

"It was a very stark pattern which could only be explained as what I describe as target practice by the Israeli soldiers," Dr Maynard explained, adding: "There is clear evidence of targeting specific body parts." He said it was clear that Israel was committing “genocide and ethnic cleansing."

Former civil servant Mark Smith explained how he was regularly asked by the Foreign Office to amend his factual reports to "make Israel look less bad". If Israel has nothing to hide, why do the facts need to be watered down? And while we're at it, how is it acceptable to make war crimes look less bad? How does than make you anything other than an accomplice?

If you still doubt that the UK is an accomplice in genocide, here is John McEvoy describing the military support the UK has been providing to Israel, including directly transferring F-35 parts to Israel, and then circumventing its own arm restrictions on Israel, as well as training Israeli soldiers on our soil.

UN special rapporteur Francesca Albanese has explained that the UK's failure to uphold the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of Genocide "could be sufficient to establish a case for criminal complicity in the actions of Israel." In other words, there is a strong legal case against Sir Keir Starmer, David Lammy, and other ministers, and they should be immediately arrested.

Thank you for reading.

