Iran has launched its first ever direct attack on Israel, consisting of over 350 drones, cruise missiles and ballistic missiles, many sent from Lebanon, Syria and Yemen, giving everyone in Israel a sleepless night. Poor things got to imagine what it feels like to live in Gaza for a few hours, but they were never in any serious danger. Nevertheless, Netanyahu hid in an underground bunker because it’s only considered cowardly when Hamas does that.

The skies above Israel and Jordan were lit up by explosions as US and Jordanian jets intercepted the missiles and drones, something they are incapable of doing when Palestinian civilians are the targets. Depressingly, the UK contributed fighter jets and refuelling planes and said it could “intercept airborne attacks within range of our existing missions”.

Israel claims all drones and cruise missiles were intercepted but a handful of ballistic missiles got through. Of course, the purpose of those drones and missiles was to occupy air defences and it was never the intention for all to get through, but Israel and the US are spinning this as a success.

The US is suggesting it proves Iran cannot threaten Israeli soil, but Iran was attacking the Negev Desert and Golan Heights, imagine if it was attacking Tel Aviv.

It’s a depressing thought that when Israel has bombed the Gaza Strip for six consecutive months, as well as bombing its other neighbours, inventing multiple ways to break international law, our leaders have not just gaslit us and armed the IDF, but the moment Israel faced retaliation, they rushed to its defence, same as they did when Yemen closed the Red Sea.

There is literally nothing Israel could do that would make our leaders turn their backs on Israel. The IDF could line up every child in Gaza and shoot them in the head, one by one, live-streaming it on social media and Rishi Sunak would call those children human shields, Keir Starmer would say it was an act of self-defence, and Joe Biden would give them bombs so they could finish off anyone who got away. I swear if I hear the words “ironclad commitment to the security of Israel” one more time, I will scream.

Republicans, Democrats, Labour, Tories, it doesn’t matter, all of them would send you to your death in the Middle East to defend Israel if that’s what Israel demanded. They’re not representing your interests, they’re representing Benjamin Netanyahu’s. I’ll let you draw your own conclusions as to why.

There is no strategic reason for the UK to fight for Israel that would be of benefit of our people, and the idea we would defend the genocidal colony on humanitarian grounds is so disgusting I don’t have the words.

Yvette Cooper was on TV today, insisting Iran is trying to destabilise the region as though her memory of the attack on the Iranian consulate fell out of a hole in her head. She completely forgot to mention the main target was an Israeli base that launched the strike on the consulate, which means that under international law, it was a legal act of self-defence.

Iran’s attack was largely symbolic. By allowing Israel time to prepare, they ensured maximum damage was not achieved while sending a message that Israel is vulnerable. The attack was more successful than expected, bypassing multiple layers of defences, such as the US’ THAAD system in Jordan. The attack was backed up by a cyber-attack as well as missiles from Iran’s proxies in the region that overwhelmed the iron dome. Iran reportedly used 30-year-old missiles that were probably surplus to requirements, but even though most were intercepted, 15 ballistic missiles got through to Nevatim Air Base. I’m hearing conflicting claims in the media that it remains operable and has been left inoperable. I have no idea which is true.

Iran has warned that if Israel or the US retaliates, next time its attack will be much more damaging, and it could potentially launch its hypersonic missiles which would be much harder to defend against. Iran stated that in such a situation, US bases would also be targeted.

Iran is saying the matter is now closed, but Israel is suggesting otherwise, although it says no firm decision has been made and the war cabinet will be meeting to discuss their response.

Biden has told Israel he will not back a counterattack, but Israel has indicated a willingness to strongly retaliate. Whether this is more bluster or they are planning another provocation is anyone’s guess, but given Israel seems determined to escalate to save Netanyahu’s skin, I would not be surprised by anything. The US might be saying it won’t fight for Israel, but its actions do not match its words, and if it comes down to it, we all know it will.

One thing is for sure, we’re entering a new world, one where western powers can’t bully other countries without consequence. Not only is Israel feeling vulnerable, but the US military bases that surround Iran are too. America’s show of strength in the region could quickly turn into a liability. If Iran is able to pose this much of a threat today, imagine what it could do with 10 years of advancement in its missile technology. If we’re not already there, we’re close to the point it would be suicidal to a fight a country like Iran.

Even if Iran were to be defeated, there are many other rising powers in the world. This means the old way needs to stop. The approach of intimidating nations is not making us safer, it’s putting us more at risk. The dream of full spectrum dominance is dead. The only sensible approach is to peacefully coexist and not try to dominate the world’s strategic resources. We are like toddlers who must learn to stop stealing other kids’ toys and play nicely.

Israel is facing strategic defeat in Gaza, despite the damage it’s caused, and if Iran can hold its nerve and avoid escalation, we could be looking at the end of an empire. We are one miscalculation away from catastrophe, but we are in a position where good judgement could lead to a better world. Now is the time to remind our leaders who they represent because it’s not too late to choose a better path, but it soon could be.

Thank you for reading.

