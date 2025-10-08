Charlie Kirk’s grieving friend Candace Owens has been doing the job of the FBI recently. While Kash Patel has his hands full covering up the Epstein list and faking text messages from Tyler Robinson, Owens has been doing real investigation. I might not be aligned with Owens politically, but I must say, she is showing herself to be a true friend and a brave one. She could easily be Mossad’s next target.

Owens has publicly stated that she has activated her “dead man’s switch” containing texts, emails, videos, and legal documents if she suddenly dies. She says this information will show exactly who has been making her life hell over the past couple of years by threatening to bankrupt her and her family. This evidence has been shared with her most trusted confidants as an insurance policy.

Owens has come out with a string of revelations that, when you piece them together, leave virtually do doubt that Israel was behind Charlie Kirk’s murder. I’m not going to go over everything today because I’ve done so multiple times in previous articles that you can find here.

Let’s just take a look at the most recent revelations:

First of all, Owens shared a group chat that Charlie Kirk was participating in with Josh Hammer, Rob McCoy, and six other TP USA affiliates, just 48 hours before his death, in which he stated he was leaving the pro-Israel cause. He complained donors were pulling funding because he wouldn’t de-platform Tucker Carlson, and he felt he was being bullied.

What we are looking at here is real cancel culture. When you go against Israel, they do everything they can to destroy your career, bankrupt you, and make you disappear from the public eye.

What’s interesting about the above screenshot is that Twitter users have been asking Grok if the group chat is real. Grok seems to be giving a pre-programmed response that it is not real because it has not been verified by Kirk’s associates (Grok has done similar with previous claims from Owens).

Well, here is confirmation that the screenshot is real from The Charlie Kirk Show.

Owens has been attacked non-stop and accused of being a liar, but every time she makes a claim, she comes up with the receipts. You have to ask yourself why Owens and other conservatives would lie about Israel when they had previously supported it.

We know that Israel pays well. Recent leaks show it has been paying influencers $7,000 per social media post and donors were paying Charlie Kirk millions. Life is nice when you’re on Israel’s side and deeply unpleasant when you are not. It takes courage and integrity to go against Israel. It is certainly not a smart career move for a conservative influencer to be anti-Israel, as the above screenshot shows.

Owens has no incentive to lie about Israel. Everything about her manner screams that she is speaking from a place of genuine grief and frustration. Whatever you think of Owens’ politics, she is not lying here.

Owens says three sources have confirmed that Kirk told them just 24 hours before his death that he feared Israel was going to kill him. Two of them have written evidence.

This ties in with reports from other journalists such as Harrison H. Smith of Infowars who said Kirk had made similar statements in the weeks prior to his death.

We have now established the following:

Kirk was getting threatened and harassed by Zionist donors

Kirk was ordered to stop platforming critics of Israel

Kirk was leaving the pro-Israel cause

Kirk was afraid Israel was going to kill him

We have clearly established a motive, and we have previously established that Kirk’s murder had to be a professional hit, and we now have another piece of evidence to back this up.

Remember George Zinn, the old man who claimed he was the shooter and acted as a decoy, and we later found out that 20-odd years ago, he had taken part in a 9/11 propaganda video, and he had sent a bomb threat after the Boston Marathon bombing, and he had worked for Republican Norm Coleman (chairman of the Republican Jewish Coalition) whose opponent died in a plane crash and Zinn took credit for his win?

Well, that George Zinn was taken to hospital where he told multiple staff that he was getting paid to say he was the shooter, but he did not know who was paying him. Incidentally, he was then arrested for having child porn on his phone.

I find it hard to believe that 22-year-old Tyler Robinson found a 9/11 propaganda guy and gave him money to act as a decoy, don’t you?

We can say with close to 100% certainty that this was a professional hit job. Regular readers will remember my deep dives where I showed that claims about Tyler Robinson being a lone shooter couldn’t possibly be true. I was called all kinds of names at the time, but I doubt anyone who has looked at the evidence still believes this was the work of a lone 22-year-old from Utah.

One thing you can say is that Zionists are clearly rattled. Not only has Netanyahu been constantly denying Israel’s involvement, but Zionists are now blaming China! They’ve realised they can’t hide the fact this was a professional assassination so they are getting desperate.

China would have absolutely nothing to gain from killing Kirk, but Israel has already gained. Israel immediately took over Charlie Kirk’s organisation Turning Point USA, just like it took over TikTok. There are reports that Turning Point USA has made millions by cashing in on Kirk’s death, and they now have a Zionist in charge in the name of Ben Shapiro. Israel had the motive to kill Kirk, and since his death, they have acted exactly like you would expect if they were guilty.

