In the spirit of Christmas, the US has decided al-Golani is a reformed terrorist and has dropped the $10 million price tag on his head. The move came after a “very productive” meeting in which the al-Qaida graduate reportedly came across as ”pragmatic”. Presumably, this is because HTS has cleaned up its act by… declaring women are biologically incapable of taking government roles, casting doubt on female judges returning to their jobs, and… publicly executing prisoners. I’m sure we can all agree this is an impressive start for the liberal new Syria.

US diplomats told al-Golani that terrorist groups should not pose a threat in Syria - an interesting U-turn, given the empire has kept the terrorists going for 13 years. The US is now keen for Syria to move towards “democracy”, which is another way of saying it must have a “Western puppet government”. I never thought I’d see the day the empire officially welcomed al-Qaida into its fold. It’s funny how life turns out, isn’t it?

Unsurprisingly, protests against Syria’s new government have already begun, but in defence of HTS, they haven’t done something crazy like open fire on protesters yet. We can’t say the same for Israel though. Israel decided to open fire on people protesting their invasion of the Golan Heights because the protest made them feel “unsafe”. I’m pretty sure this counts as terrorism.

One Syrian man was shot in the leg because he was mad that Israel is blocking farmers from their own fields in Maariya. Israel just loves starving the natives, doesn’t it? Israel’s presence in the demilitarised zone violates the 1974 Agreement of Disengagement and is therefore illegal, but it’s the protesting farmers who are the problem. Absurdly, Israel has said that it “does not intervene in the events taking place in Syria”, but it will “continue to protect the state of Israel and its citizens”. Yup, stopping people from farming is self-defence now.

Given the rosy relationship with its “ally”, it will come as no shock that Syria’s new “government” is already in dire straits. It has an uphill battle to unite Syria’s many tribes and factions while the economic crisis deepens and Israel bombs everything in sight.

Syria’s economic crisis has deepened because Iran has stopped sending crude oil, causing the Baniyas oil refinery to halt operations. An economy already devastated is now missing out on 70,000 barrels of oil a day. Syria has relied on Iran for 90% of its crude oil, and the oil industry makes up 25% of the Syrian economy, meaning this is a blow Syria just can’t afford to take. Of course, the US could always let HTS have the oil in the region of Syria it occupies, but the US wants that oil for itself. If you still think this revolution was about liberation, frankly you are a mug.

After pretending this was a spontaneous uprising of the Syrian people, the corporate media is now telling us the US and UK armed and trained the rebels. It’s about two weeks since we were called “conspiracy theorists” for suggesting what was painfully obvious.

“Everything is about to change. This is your moment. Either Assad will fall, or you will fall,” the US told the Revolutionary Commando Army. Incidentally, the US is still paying the salary of RCA fighters.

It looks like the empire is coming clean about helping terrorists seize a country because its focus groups have decided this is good PR, kind’a like how it was good PR to bring Azov neo-Nazis into the UK parliament. This speaks volumes about the subjects of the empire, doesn’t it?

Al-Qaida rebrand HTS is now in this weird position of being both the liberator of Syria and a threat so dangerous, Israel has to drop “earthquake bombs” on abandoned military sites before they’re claimed by the new rulers. Clearly, Israel doesn’t share the faith of western liberals in HTS. Meanwhile, Turkey cannot wait to attack the Kurds the US has been supporting. Somehow, I can’t see this working out well, can you?

Buoyed by confidence over its false victory in Syria, Israel has been bombing Yemen because the Houthis are proving a major headache, sinking Israel-bound ships in the Red Sea. Rumours are circulating that Russia is supplying the Houthis with missiles as revenge for Western support for Ukraine. Could it be that Putin gave up on supporting Syria so he could arm Yemen instead? The country is far less vulnerable than Syria and was able to withstand a seven-year genocide waged by Saudi Arabia and the West.

All Israel and the West can do is launch rockets at Yemen, but the Houthis are capable of launching them back, meaning both the Israeli mainland and Western aircraft carriers are vulnerable. The US has already admitted it doesn’t have enough warships in the region to take on the Houthis. The empire is overstretched.

While the US and UK were bombing the Yemeni capital of Sanaa on Israel’s behalf, a Palestine II hypersonic ballistic missile soared past NATO interceptors in the Red Sea. It cut straight through the Iron Dome and David’s Sling at mach 16, striking the heart of Tel Aviv. Surely, this shows the futility of continued war, given the Houthis will stop firing the moment there is a ceasefire in Gaza. Wouldn’t peace be easier for everyone?

Absurdly, our rulers keep pretending their disagreement with Yemen has nothing to do with Gaza. While they condemn the Houthis for shooting at ships, they neglect to mention they’ve been bombing civilian infrastructure in Yemen, such as electricity stations. Plus, they conveniently ignore Israel’s track record of attacking aid ships heading for Gaza because the same standards don’t apply to Israel.

It’s unclear why we are even at war with Yemen without approval from parliament or congress. It seems Western leaders can ignore domestic laws like they ignore international law, and start wars with whoever they like. Not that their unauthorised war is going well for them. Hilariously, the USS Gettysburg shot down its own F/A-18 fighter that it mistook for an enemy jet!

Of course, it’s entirely possible the Houthis shot this jet down (as they have claimed) and the US decided it was less embarrassing to say it was friendly fire. The last thing the empire would want to admit is that its air force is vulnerable.

“[The operation] was carried out using eight cruise missiles and 17 drones, resulting in the downing of an F-18 fighter jet while the destroyers attempted to intercept the Yemeni drones and missiles.” Yemeni spokesman Yahya Saree.

Whatever the truth about the F/A-18, that’s $66 million down the drain. The question we must ask is why the hell are we spending money and risking lives to protect a country that’s committing genocide? (Before some smart arse tries to explain to me like I’m an idiot, this is a rhetorical question!)

While the US is shooting down its own fighter jets, IDF soldiers are being taken down by starving Palestinians armed with knives in the ruins of northern Gaza. Interestingly, there are multiple reports of Hamas overrunning bases, taking Israeli weaponry and using it to take out armoured personnel carriers. The thing about asymmetric warfare is you don’t know where the threats are coming from and that makes your soldiers vulnerable.

None of this is stopping Israel from acting like its non-stop war crimes count as a victory though. The IDF has stated it has destroyed 70% of the houses in Jabalia - they are actually boasting about destroying a refugee camp. They could only make life easier for prosecutors at the ICC if they hand-delivered signed confessions and offered their wrists to police.

The IDF can’t handle a real fight so their snipers and Merkava tanks have been firing on the intensive care unit, nursery, and maternity unit of Kamal Adwen hospital. There is nothing left to attack in Gaza so Israel is simply going after the hospitals it has already attacked 20 times over. Israel has ordered medical staff and the 66 remaining patients to evacuate, prompting the director of the hospital to plead with the international community to intervene. The international community will, of course, do nothing because it is a community of cowards.

Every time Israel orders a hospital evacuation, seriously injured patients and premature babies are left to die, and the IDF fails to produce evidence to support its justifications. Not that there is any justification for forcing the evacuation of a hospital.

Israel endlessly attacks helpless targets because the fight against Hamas is unwinnable. Hamas has recruited 4,000 new operatives, most of them lightly armed and untrained, yet able to give the IDF a run for its money. Every time Israel clears out an area, it gets refilled by new insurgents driven by desperation. If they don’t fight to the death, they’ll probably succumb to starvation or disease or be blown up by a rocket anyway. What we are seeing is the inevitable consequence of leaving people with nothing to lose.

In seemingly positive news, we are told that a peace deal between Israel and Hamas is closer than ever. If true, this is not because Israel has decided it’s killed enough children, doctors and journalists, it’s because it’s cleared a path to Iran and needs to save its bombs for the big one.

The media is certainly encouraging war with Iran, and yes, I think Israel could be idiotic enough to pick a fight with a country that is much bigger, has much of its military infrastructure deep underground, is receiving new Su-35 fighter jets from Russia, and has enough missiles to deplete the iron dome in two days and reduce Israel to rubble while shutting down the Middle East oil trade and collapsing the global economy. Trump can send all the air craft carriers he likes, but they will be sitting ducks to swarms of Iranian drones and guided missiles. They do know they can’t even beat Yemen, right?

