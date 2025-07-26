Council Estate Media

Council Estate Media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Adam Whybray's avatar
Adam Whybray
5hEdited

I've immediately not been able to enter a mental health discussion without allowing my webcam to take a photo of my face (which I'm not super comfortable doing considering I was discussing how I recently found my best friend dead).

If I'm honest, I do think modern pornography seems like a hotbed of coercion, degredation, abuse and rape, with the likes of PornHub hosting a lost of (imho rightly) illegal imagery. As a teacher, I have found it disturbing to have 11/12-year-olds talking about obscene sexual acts and stuff they've seen online, while being simultaneously squeamish about displays of actual affection and intimacy in books - freaking out about hand holding while merrily joking about fetish porn, for instance. I do find it pretty dystopian.

But, as you make clear, this is far from good-faith legislature.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Ricky Hale
William Bowles's avatar
William Bowles
6h

So what do we call it? Digital Fascism! In another age it was actual jackboots but now there is no longer the need to knock on your door, the state censors your brain directly! George Orwell, eat your heart out, amateur!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
25 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Council Estate Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture