Western liberals are distraught at the passing of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny and appalled by the idea of political prisoners. If only there was a political prisoner in the UK, right now, whose life they could possibly save by speaking up. Well, actually there is…

Now you might not have heard of him, but there is this guy called Julian Assange. Julian owns a niche website called “Wikileaks” that has exposed war criminals in the US and UK, but rather than arrest the war criminals, British police arrested Julian. Shocking, I know!

Since you get mad about this kind of thing when it happens in Russia, I’m sure you will be disgusted that it’s happening in the UK, right? After all, it’s wrong to keep political prisoners, and it’s particularly wrong when criminals get to imprison the people who expose their crimes.

Now that we’ve established you are a person of consistent moral principles and don’t turn your outrage on and off when the newspapers tell you to, let me inform you about what’s going on with Julian. If, at any point, you find yourself struggling to get angry, just imagine Putin was doing this to a Russian whistle-blower and channel that Daily Mail rage. It will definitely help.

Firstly, a fun fact about Julian is that he is possibly the first journalist in history with a 100% accuracy rating. His website, Wikileaks, has never once had to issue a retraction or correction. Shockingly, the people who are mad at Julian are mad because he always tells the truth.

You’re probably asking yourself how this could possibly be happening because the BBC told you we live in a democracy that values free speech and the rule of law, and yet here we are, denying the right of free speech to protect the people who break the law.

Even worse, these law breakers made up a story that Julian was working for Putin to turn the public against him, but this was shown to be nonsense when a journalist didn’t accept what they were told and actually investigated the matter. Even an investigation by former FBI director Robert Mueller found no evidence of Wikileaks working with Putin, which was awkward to say the least.

You’re going to want to sit down for this one, but the British and American states are perfectly comfortable making up lies to cover up their own wrongdoing. It’s almost like our governments are guilty of all the things they accuse other governments of doing.

If Julian is denied permission by the High Court to appeal, it will probably mean his extradition to the US is assured, unless his lawyers can persuade the European Court of Human Rights to intervene.

Even if the ECtHR hears the case, the British courts could still choose to extradite Julian to the country that was illegally spying on his lawyers, denying him the right to a fair trial. An ex-CIA software engineer who worked with Wikileaks, called Joshua Schulte, was just sentenced to 40 years in prison, so Julian’s conviction would be a foregone conclusion.

If the extradition goes ahead, Julian could be looking at 170 years in a supermax prison, where he would be locked in a cell with one window for 22 to 24 hours per day. This is the kind of thing that could mentally destroy a man. It would be a fate worse than death, not that the US would be above killing him.

It has been revealed the US plotted to kidnap and assassinate Julian while he was staying at the Ecuadorian embassy. The CIA even drew sketches of assassination plans and considered the possibility of a shootout on the streets of London. Intelligence services spied on Julian so obsessively that almost every person within a three-block radius of the embassy, including street sweepers, were intelligence agents.

All this was going on, even though Julian had not broken a single English law, apart from violating bail, and he was only wanted for charges in Sweden that have since been dropped. The US had repeatedly said they weren’t interested in Julian’s extradition while they were spying on him.

The UN ruled that Julian was being arbitrarily detained at the Ecuadorian embassy and the government should allow him to leave the UK. Instead, police arrested Julian and locked him in prison for years, despite him not being convicted of a crime.

During the Obama years, the US had decided not to pursue Julian because he hadn’t broken any US laws and his imprisonment would threaten press freedom. However, during the Trump years, it was decided that Julian had broken an archaic law called the Espionage Act 1917.

Among the crimes Julian revealed were torture, assassinations, brutal detainment procedures, mass surveillance, and war crimes. Nobody has ever been prosecuted for these crimes, but the man who made us aware of these crimes is going to be prosecuted. Does that make you proud?

The New York Times and The Guardian published Wikileaks stories, but their journalists are not being prosecuted because they’ve since agreed to do the establishment’s bidding. As a result, they’ve been let off the hook, as long as they agree to never tell the truth on matters of national security again. Aren’t you glad you live in a country that values free press?

As Chris Hedges highlights in his latest article, Wikileaks showed the US had killed 700 civilians for approaching convoys and checkpoints, including pregnant women, blind and deaf people, and children. It also exposed 15,000 unreported deaths in Iraq and the torture of boys as young as 14 at Guantanamo Bay.

But what really triggered the Trump administration was the “Vault 17” revelations about America’s disturbing cyber warfare programs, that included taking control of smart phones, smart TVs, and even smart cars. These programs meant not only Big Brother levels of surveillance, but the ability to murder people by causing car crashes.

You know those terrifying dystopias science-fiction writers tried to warn you about? Well, Wikileaks confirmed we’re living in one and this is why Julian is being punished. Of course, you could just accept all this. You could accept that your government is allowed to break the law, violate human rights and kill with impunity. You could accept that no one is allowed to tell you when they do this. You could accept that whistle-blowers and journalists should be imprisoned for telling the truth. You could go back to only being outraged when this type of thing happens in Russia and ignore that it’s happening in your own country, but that would mean accepting your principles aren’t principles at all. It would mean accepting your own hypocrisy. It would mean accepting you don’t live in a free society.

