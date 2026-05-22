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Patricia O’Keefe's avatar
Patricia O’Keefe
1d

Excellent piece as always

Thank uou

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Francis/Clare's avatar
Francis/Clare
1d

Very sick, very stupid humans destroying the miracles and beauty of the precious jewel that is life on Earth. And actually causing suffering that could easily be abated.

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